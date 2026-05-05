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Home > Entertainment News > Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film; Streaming Details To Be Revealed Soon

Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film; Streaming Details To Be Revealed Soon

Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty and S.J. Suryah will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 6, 2026 after its theatrical run. Set in 2040, it blends sci-fi and romance in a tech-controlled love world.

love insurance kompany ott release date
love insurance kompany ott release date

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 10:16 IST

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Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film; Streaming Details To Be Revealed Soon

Vignesh Shivan’s futuristic romantic comedy, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), is finally moving from the cinema to digital platforms. The film, which features Pradeep Ranganathan Krithi Shetty and S.J. Suryah, started its theatrical run on April 10 2026 and has now established its permanent streaming service. The story takes place in a vividly constructed 2040 world that shows Vibe Vassey as he struggles through an existence where algorithms and data control romantic relationships while he proves that genuine human feelings cannot be protected by insurance or measurement systems. The audience who enjoys energetic Tamil movies together with science fiction elements wants to experience how this original idea will appear on their home viewing equipment.

Digital Arrival of the Futuristic Love Policy

The Love Insurance Kompany’s OTT release date has finally arrived after fans waited for its announcement. Amazon Prime Video has obtained the digital distribution rights to the movie, which will debut on May 6, 2026. The film will become available to international viewers after its four-week theatrical release, which includes multiple language options such as Tamil Telugu Hindi Kannada and Malayalam. Viewers who did not see the film in theaters can now watch it again because of these fast movie release times, which also allow them to experience the performance of Pradeep and Krithi Shetty again. The platform is expected to drop the film at midnight, which makes it suitable for subscribers to watch during the week.

Navigating the Streaming Coordinates of LIK

People who want to know the Love Insurance Kompany streaming details can find all the necessary information through the established schedule. The film requires viewers to have an active Amazon Prime subscription for access. After logging in, users can search for “Love Insurance Kompany” or “LIK” to see the title, which appears in both the “Recently Added” and “Tamil Movies” categories. The futuristic Chennai scenery needs 4K or UHD streaming because the film features sci-fi elements and stunning visuals from cinematographers Sathyan Sooryan and Ravi Varman. The May 6 digital release of “Insurance for the Heart” allows international and domestic fans to watch the show through their smart TVs and mobile apps and desktop browsers.

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The film’s arrival on OTT also brings the electrifying music of Anirudh Ravichander to a wider audience, with tracks like “Dheema” already topping charts. The digital release enables viewers to analyze Vignesh Shivan’s world-building techniques while the story investigates a computer program’s ability to identify a soulmate. Don’t miss this blend of technology and tradition as it hits Prime Video this Wednesday.

Also Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Saga Crosses Rs 15 Crore Milestone Mark With Strong Performance

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Tags: LIKLove Insurance KompanyLove Insurance Kompany Amazon Prime VideoLove Insurance Kompany OTT releasePradeep Ranganathan

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Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film; Streaming Details To Be Revealed Soon

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Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film; Streaming Details To Be Revealed Soon

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Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film; Streaming Details To Be Revealed Soon
Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film; Streaming Details To Be Revealed Soon
Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film; Streaming Details To Be Revealed Soon
Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film; Streaming Details To Be Revealed Soon

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