SK Finance Delivers Robust FY26 Performance; AUM Crosses Rs. 15,755 Cr, PAT Jumps to Rs. 431 Cr

Mr Rajendra Kumar Setia, Managing Director & CEO, SK Finance Limited

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 4: SK Finance Limited today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, registering growth across key business parameters.

The company registered total income from operations of ₹2,823.60 crore during the FY26, while net profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹431 crore.

SK Finance Limited reported strong growth in its Assets Under Management (AUM), which increased to ₹15,755.22 crore as of March 31, 2026. During FY26, the company recorded total disbursements of ₹9,162.27 crore.

Key Highlights

AUM at ₹15,755 crore as of March 31, 2026

Disbursements over ₹9,162 crore for FY26

PAT crosses ₹431 crore for FY26

As of March 31, 2026, SK Finance Limited maintained a strong balance sheet with a net worth of ₹3,962.83 crore and a debt-equity ratio of 3.23, reflecting prudent leverage and financial stability.

The Company continues to maintain strong credit credentials, with long-term ratings of AA-/Stable from ICRA and CARE Ratings and AA-/Positive from India Ratings, while the short-term rating stands at A1+, reaffirming confidence among lenders and investors.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Mr Rajendra Kumar Setia, Managing Director & CEO, SK Finance Limited, said, “FY26 was a defining year for us, with strong growth in AUM, profitability, and other key parameters, while maintaining focus on asset quality. This reflects the strength of our asset-backed lending model and our close customer relationships.”

“As the NBFC sector evolves towards data-led, digital-first lending, we are building scalable platforms that enhance underwriting, improve customer experience and strengthen risk management. We believe this is the year of technology in financial services—and SK Finance is ready to lead this transformation for Naya Bharat,” he added.

About SK Finance Limited

Founded in 1994, SK Finance Limited is one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies with a diversified, asset-backed lending portfolio, spanning commercial vehicles, cars , tractors, construction equipment, and secured business loans, among others.

The company operates across 12 states and 2 union territories, supported by a network of 705+ branches and a workforce of over 12,800 employees. It serves a large customer base through a combination of direct sourcing, dealer partnerships, and channel networks.

The company combines deep on-the-ground distribution capabilities with data-led underwriting and risk management frameworks, enabling scalable growth and a strategic focus on financing income-generating assets.

With a scalable operating model, strong lender confidence, and disciplined execution, SK Finance continues to strengthen its position as a fast-growing player in India’s asset-backed lending space.

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