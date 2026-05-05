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Home > Business News > HFCL Shares Jump 5% to ₹132 After Securing ₹84 Cr Optical Fiber Orders

HFCL Shares Jump 5% to ₹132 After Securing ₹84 Cr Optical Fiber Orders

HFCL Share Price Today: HFCL shares jumped 5% after securing an ₹84 crore optical fibre order, boosting sentiment as strong telecom demand supports order book visibility.

HFCL Share Price Today: HFCL shares rallied 5% after winning ₹84 crore optical fibre cable orders, strengthening the telecom infrastructure outlook.
HFCL Share Price Today: HFCL shares rallied 5% after winning ₹84 crore optical fibre cable orders, strengthening the telecom infrastructure outlook.

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 11:51 IST

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HFCL Shares Jump 5% to ₹132 After Securing ₹84 Cr Optical Fiber Orders

HFCL Share Price Today: HFCL shares saw high buying activity in Tuesday’s trade after the business announced new order wins worth ₹84.23 crore for optical fibre cable supplies. The stock rose 5.02% to ₹132.37 at 11:30 AM on favourable sentiment following the announcement. It opened at ₹126.00, the same as its previous finish, and went higher to hit an intraday high of ₹133.15. The day’s low was at ₹125.50, suggesting steady demand and moderate negative pressure.

The stock held its strength for the session, trading above its prior close for most of the day. The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of ₹130.31 indicated persistent accumulation, showing continued interest in the counter from investors despite a larger rise in mid-cap and telecom infrastructure-linked stocks.

HFCL Share Price Today: Order Book Visibility Enhanced by ₹84 Crore Order

HFCL, along with its substantial subsidiary HTL Limited, has informed in a regulatory filing that it has received purchase orders from a leading private domestic telecom service provider for the delivery of optical fibre cables. Orders will be fulfilled on conventional commercial contract conditions and are expected to be completed by August 2026.

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The company would offer optical fibre cables as per customer specifications, thus strengthening its position in the growing telecom infrastructure ecosystem in India. HFCL said the sale indicates continuous confidence of telecom clients in its manufacturing strength, technological skills and quality of products. It added that the awarding organisation has no interest in the promoter or the promoter group.

HFCL Share Price Today: Telecom Demand Tailwinds Bolster Outlook

There is a rising demand for optical fibre infrastructure across India, and the current deal adds further momentum to HFCL’s increasing order pipeline. The telecom sector continues to benefit from long-term capex cycles amid the ongoing telecom network expansion and deployment of 5G and keeps the spotlight on firms like HFCL with strong execution capabilities.

Also Read: Who Is Claire Mazumdar, The Potential Successor To Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw At Biocon?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The experts give their recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Tags: BSE Indiabusiness newsHFCLindian-stocksmidcap stocksNSE IndiaOptical FibreShare market todaystock markettelecom sector

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HFCL Shares Jump 5% to ₹132 After Securing ₹84 Cr Optical Fiber Orders

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HFCL Shares Jump 5% to ₹132 After Securing ₹84 Cr Optical Fiber Orders

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HFCL Shares Jump 5% to ₹132 After Securing ₹84 Cr Optical Fiber Orders
HFCL Shares Jump 5% to ₹132 After Securing ₹84 Cr Optical Fiber Orders
HFCL Shares Jump 5% to ₹132 After Securing ₹84 Cr Optical Fiber Orders
HFCL Shares Jump 5% to ₹132 After Securing ₹84 Cr Optical Fiber Orders

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