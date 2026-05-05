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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Diya Mehta Jatia? Not Only Isha But This Ambani Relative Also Made It To Met Gala 2026

Who Is Diya Mehta Jatia? Not Only Isha But This Ambani Relative Also Made It To Met Gala 2026

Diya Mehta Jatia made a striking Met Gala 2026 debut in a Mayyur Girotra gown blending Kanjeevaram silk with intricate Bengali shola craft.

Diya Mehta Jatia and Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2026 (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/AFP)
Diya Mehta Jatia and Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2026 (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/AFP)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 10:01 IST

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Who Is Diya Mehta Jatia? Not Only Isha But This Ambani Relative Also Made It To Met Gala 2026

MET GALA 2026: On one of the largest fashion platforms in the world, Diya Mehta Jatia made a shining fashion statement, uniting Indian textile heritage with the delicate craft traditions and modern couture of Bengal on one of the biggest fashion platforms in the world. Diya Mehta Jatia, the younger sister of Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta, made her presence felt at the Met Gala this year at the immensely exclusive event in New York City. The Met Gala, also known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, is an annual fundraising event, held in New York City, to benefit the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. 

Who Is Diya Mehta Jatia? 

To attend the Met Gala, Diya has put on a gown created by Mayyur Girotra. The appearance was composed of a gold and silver base of a Kanjeevaram sari, which has been overlaid by complex shola work. The shola detailing was carved during weeks by four Bengali craftsmen, pushing a traditional form of craft to a dramatic couture surface.

Diya Mehta Jatia is the youngest daughter of Russell and Mona Mehta. The billionaire businessman and the managing director of Rosy Blue India, which is the Indian arm of the family-owned Indian conglomerate with interests in retail, media, real estate and diamonds is Russell Mehta. Rosy Blue is considered to be one of the most successful diamond companies in the world.

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Diya Mehta Jatia is the younger sister of Shloka Mehta, who is married to Akash Ambani. She is a high-fashion stylist and fashion consultant who frequently styles Shloka and her childhood friend Isha Ambani on major occasions.

Who is Diva Mehta Jatia married to? 

Diya Mehta is married to Ayush Jatia, whose dad, Amit Jatia, is known for running the McDonald’s business across West and South India with the family company, Hardcastle Restaurants. 

Back in 2017, Diya and Ayush had a huge wedding in Bahrain. Think three days, stunning venues like the Four Seasons Bay and Ritz-Carlton on a private island.

Right after their wedding, Diya and Ayush spent a year in London. Ayush went for his MBA at London Business School, while Diya focused on fashion communication. Her LinkedIn says Diya earned diplomas in fashion communication from Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design, art and business from Sotheby’s Institute of Art, and graphic design from University of the Arts London.

What did Isha Ambani wear at the Met Gala 2026?

Artisans from Swadesh, Reliance Retail’s artisan-only brand, wove the saree with pure gold threads. In her interview with Vogue, Ambani said, “The blouse is full of my mother’s jewellery pieces.”

Designer Gaurav Gupta shared more details on Instagram. He said the blouse has more than 1,800 carats of diamonds, plus emeralds, polki, and kundan stones worked right into the fabric. It’s not just clothing, he called it a living surface of inheritance and form. The blouse itself actually features heirloom stones from Nita Ambani’s private collection, bringing treasured fine jewellery straight into couture.

MUST READ: Why Did Jeff Bezos Face Protest At Met Gala 2026? Activists Bring Urine Bottles With Amazon Founder’s Face, Hide It Across Venue, Watch

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Who Is Diya Mehta Jatia? Not Only Isha But This Ambani Relative Also Made It To Met Gala 2026

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Who Is Diya Mehta Jatia? Not Only Isha But This Ambani Relative Also Made It To Met Gala 2026
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