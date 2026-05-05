Weather Update Today (05 May, 2026): Heatwave Alert, Rain Chances, Snowfall Areas; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Near Your City

Weather Update Today (05 May 2026): The weather in Delhi on 05 April 2026, changed a bit due to a new Western Disturbance affecting North India. In the last 24 hours, many parts of Delhi and nearby areas saw light to moderate rain on and off, which helped in bringing some temporary relief from the heat. Overnight thunderstorms and rain, along with strong winds, helped cool down the temperature across Delhi on Monday. The temperature dropped below normal levels, as per the IMD forecast. Many areas in the city saw heavy rain between late night and early morning hours which brought some relief from the heat.

Weather Forecast During the Next 24 Hours Across India

In the next 24 hours, from May 5 to May 6, 2026, weather across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and more is expected to change a lot, bringing rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, which may give some relief from the recent heatwave.

According to the India Meteorological Department, many states will see heavy to very heavy rainfall, especially in North Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala.

In regions like Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, there can be isolated heavy rain and hailstorms, and an orange alert has also been issued for several districts in Uttarakhand.

Today’s Weather Forecast: Rain and gusty winds are expected across regions.

Hottest Regions Today: Parts of Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, and Gujarat may experience a heatwave.

Where Will it Snow Today? No snowfall is expected today; meanwhile, a hailstorm is expected in Uttarakhand.

Delhi-NCR Temperature Today

Maximum Temperature: 99°C

Minimum Temperature: 32°C to 33°C

On May 5, 2025, the weather in Delhi-NCR has become much cooler because of last night’s rain and thunderstorms. Right now it is sunny, but still the temperature is lower than what it usually is in May 5.

Punjab Temperature Today

Maximum Temperature: 32°C to 34°C

Minimum Temperature: 21°C to 23°C

On May 5, 2026, Punjab is getting some relief from the summer heatwave because of an active western disturbance. The temperature has gone down by around 3°C to 5°C in many areas, but it is expected to increase again from tomorrow.

Mumbai Temperature Today

Maximum Temperature: 34°C to 35°C

Minimum Temperature: 27°C to 28°C

Today in Mumbai, the weather is mostly sunny and clear, but high humidity is making it feel much hotter than the actual temperature. While many parts of North India are getting rain though Mumbai still feels dry and is facing its usual coastal summer heat.

Hyderabad Temperature Today

Maximum Temperature: 38°C to 39°C

Minimum Temperature: 26°C

Today Hyderabad weather is seeing a change in weather from very hot to more unstable by evening. The morning is still hot and sunny, but the India Metrological Department has given alerts for thunderstorms and strong winds later in the day.

Mumbai Temperature Today

Maximum Temperature: 33°C to 36°C

Minimum Temperature: 27°C to 29°C

Today Chennai weather is very hot and humid, which makes it feel even more uncomfortable. The temperature feels like is going up to around 42°C to 44°C. Even though the sky is mostly cloudy, the high moisture in the air is making it quite difficult for people in the coastal areas.

Jammu and Kashmir Temperature Today

Jammu Maximum Temperature: 36°C

Minimum Temperature: 20 °C

Srinagar Maximum Temperature: 19°C

Minimum Temperature: 8°C

Today Jammu and Kashmir weather is seeing very different conditions across various regions. The Kashmir valley is cooler than the rain, while Jammu side is warmer and sunnier. A western disturbance is affecting the area right now, because of which the weather is a bit unstable in many districts.

Heat Waves Alert in Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, and More

Region City Expected High Alert Status Maharashtra Akola 45.6°C Severe Heat Alert Maharashtra Amravati 45.6°C Severe Heat Alert Punjab Faridkot 45.2°C Heat Wave Warning Gujarat Ahmedabad 43.8°C Heat Alert Odisha Jharsuguda 44.6°C Severe Heat Watch Rajasthan Barmer 40.0°C+ Rising Trend Alert Andhra Pradesh Coastal Pockets 38–40°C Heat Wave Warning

India Top Cities Weather Today (5 May 2026)

City Min Temp (°C) Max Temp (°C) Weather Condition Delhi 32 39 Rain + Thunderstorm + Possible Hail Mumbai 27 33 Light Rain / Humid Chennai 26 34 Cloudy + Rain Chances Bengaluru 20 30 Rain / Thunderstorm Hyderabad 25 38 Rain + Possible Hail Kolkata 25 34 Heavy Rain / Storm Ahmedabad 27 41 Heatwave Jaipur 28 43 Severe Heatwave Lucknow 25 39 Thunderstorm / Rain Chandigarh 22 37 Partly Cloudy / Light Rain Pune 22 32 Rain Chances Patna 26 36 Rain + Thunderstorm + Hail Ranchi 24 34 Rain + Hailstorm Bhopal 25 38 Thunderstorm / Rain Indore 24 37 Cloudy / Light Rain Nagpur 27 42 Heatwave Srinagar 12 22 Rain / Possible Snow (Higher Areas) Shimla 10 20 Rain + Hailstorm Guwahati 23 31 Heavy Rain Kochi 25 32 Rain / Humid

India Weather Forecast (5 Days: 5 May – 9 May 2026)

City May 5 May 6 May 7 May 8 May 9 Delhi 37°C Rain/Storm 36°C Storm 37°C Cloudy 38°C Hot 39°C Hot Mumbai 33°C Humid 33°C Humid 33°C Sunny 34°C Sunny 34°C Humid Chennai 34°C Cloudy 34°C Rain 35°C Humid 35°C Hot 36°C Hot Bengaluru 30°C Rain 29°C Rain 30°C Cloudy 30°C Rain 31°C Cloudy Hyderabad 38°C Storm 37°C Storm 38°C Hot 39°C Hot 40°C Hot Kolkata 34°C Rain 33°C Rain 34°C Storm 35°C Humid 35°C Rain Ahmedabad 41°C Heat 42°C Heat 42°C Heat 43°C Heat 43°C Heat Jaipur 43°C Heat 44°C Heat 44°C Heat 45°C Heat 45°C Heat Lucknow 39°C Storm 38°C Rain 39°C Cloudy 40°C Hot 40°C Hot Chandigarh 37°C Cloudy 36°C Cloudy 37°C Sunny 38°C Warm 39°C Warm Pune 32°C Cloudy 32°C Cloudy 32°C Sunny 33°C Warm 33°C Warm Patna 36°C Rain 35°C Rain 36°C Storm 37°C Humid 37°C Rain Ranchi 34°C Rain 33°C Rain 34°C Cloudy 35°C Humid 35°C Rain Bhopal 38°C Storm 37°C Cloudy 38°C Hot 39°C Hot 39°C Hot Indore 37°C Cloudy 36°C Cloudy 37°C Hot 38°C Hot 38°C Hot Nagpur 42°C Heat 43°C Heat 43°C Heat 44°C Heat 44°C Heat Srinagar 22°C Rain 23°C Rain 24°C Cloudy 25°C Pleasant 25°C Pleasant Shimla 20°C Rain 19°C Rain 20°C Cloudy 21°C Pleasant 21°C Pleasant Guwahati 31°C Rain 30°C Rain 31°C Storm 32°C Humid 32°C Rain Kochi 32°C Rain 31°C Rain 32°C Cloudy 32°C Humid 32°C Rain

Sunrise & Sunset Today (5 May 2026)

City Sunrise Sunset Delhi 5:34 AM 6:57 PM Mumbai 6:05 AM 6:59 PM Chennai 5:45 AM 6:22 PM Bengaluru 5:55 AM 6:32 PM Hyderabad 5:47 AM 6:35 PM Kolkata 5:06 AM 6:07 PM Ahmedabad 6:02 AM 7:03 PM Jaipur 5:45 AM 6:58 PM Lucknow 5:22 AM 6:37 PM Chandigarh 5:33 AM 7:03 PM Pune 6:00 AM 6:51 PM Patna 5:10 AM 6:21 PM Ranchi 5:14 AM 6:17 PM Bhopal 5:47 AM 6:49 PM Indore 5:54 AM 6:54 PM Nagpur 5:39 AM 6:41 PM Srinagar 5:36 AM 7:20 PM Shimla 5:36 AM 7:05 PM Guwahati 4:42 AM 5:52 PM Kochi 6:03 AM 6:31 PM

Snowfall Expected Areas

Jammu and Kashmir (higher reaches) Places like Sonamarg , Gulmarg , and upper mountains around Srinagar Light snowfall possible at very high elevations

Himachal Pradesh (upper hills) Areas near Lahaul and Spiti , Kinnaur Mostly light snow mixed with rain

Uttarakhand (very high altitude zones) Regions like Badrinath , Kedarnath Snowfall only in upper peaks, not plains



Rainfall Alert in India Today (5 May 2026)

Region States/Areas Rain Type Additional Alerts North India Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand Rain + Thunderstorms Lightning, strong winds (50–70 km/h), possible hail East India Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal Moderate to Heavy Rain Thunderstorms, lightning Northeast India Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Heavy Rain Storms, localized flooding risk Central India Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Scattered Rain Thunderstorms, lightning South India Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Light to Moderate Rain Hailstorm possible, gusty winds Hill Regions Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Rain (Snow in peaks) Hailstorm, snowfall at high altitude