Weather Update Today (05 May, 2026): Heatwave Alert, Rain Chances, Snowfall Areas; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Near Your City

Weather Update Today (05 May 2026): The weather in Delhi on 05 April 2026, changed a bit due to a new Western Disturbance affecting North India. In the last 24 hours, many parts of Delhi and nearby areas saw light to moderate rain on and off, which helped in bringing some temporary relief from the heat. Overnight thunderstorms and rain, along with strong winds, helped cool down the temperature across Delhi on Monday. The temperature dropped below normal levels, as per the IMD forecast. Many areas in the city saw heavy rain between late night and early morning hours which brought some relief from the heat.
Weather Forecast During the Next 24 Hours Across India
In the next 24 hours, from May 5 to May 6, 2026, weather across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and more is expected to change a lot, bringing rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, which may give some relief from the recent heatwave.
According to the India Meteorological Department, many states will see heavy to very heavy rainfall, especially in North Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala.
In regions like Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, there can be isolated heavy rain and hailstorms, and an orange alert has also been issued for several districts in Uttarakhand.
Today’s Weather Forecast: Rain and gusty winds are expected across regions.
Hottest Regions Today: Parts of Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, and Gujarat may experience a heatwave.
Where Will it Snow Today? No snowfall is expected today; meanwhile, a hailstorm is expected in Uttarakhand.
Delhi-NCR Temperature Today
Maximum Temperature: 99°C
Minimum Temperature: 32°C to 33°C
On May 5, 2025, the weather in Delhi-NCR has become much cooler because of last night’s rain and thunderstorms. Right now it is sunny, but still the temperature is lower than what it usually is in May 5.
Punjab Temperature Today
Maximum Temperature: 32°C to 34°C
Minimum Temperature: 21°C to 23°C
On May 5, 2026, Punjab is getting some relief from the summer heatwave because of an active western disturbance. The temperature has gone down by around 3°C to 5°C in many areas, but it is expected to increase again from tomorrow.
Mumbai Temperature Today
Maximum Temperature: 34°C to 35°C
Minimum Temperature: 27°C to 28°C
Today in Mumbai, the weather is mostly sunny and clear, but high humidity is making it feel much hotter than the actual temperature. While many parts of North India are getting rain though Mumbai still feels dry and is facing its usual coastal summer heat.
Hyderabad Temperature Today
Maximum Temperature: 38°C to 39°C
Minimum Temperature: 26°C
Today Hyderabad weather is seeing a change in weather from very hot to more unstable by evening. The morning is still hot and sunny, but the India Metrological Department has given alerts for thunderstorms and strong winds later in the day.
Mumbai Temperature Today
Maximum Temperature: 33°C to 36°C
Minimum Temperature: 27°C to 29°C
Today Chennai weather is very hot and humid, which makes it feel even more uncomfortable. The temperature feels like is going up to around 42°C to 44°C. Even though the sky is mostly cloudy, the high moisture in the air is making it quite difficult for people in the coastal areas.
Jammu and Kashmir Temperature Today
Jammu Maximum Temperature: 36°C
Minimum Temperature: 20 °C
Srinagar Maximum Temperature: 19°C
Minimum Temperature: 8°C
Today Jammu and Kashmir weather is seeing very different conditions across various regions. The Kashmir valley is cooler than the rain, while Jammu side is warmer and sunnier. A western disturbance is affecting the area right now, because of which the weather is a bit unstable in many districts.
Heat Waves Alert in Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, and More
|
Region
|
City
|
Expected High
|
Alert Status
|
Maharashtra
|
Akola
|
45.6°C
|
Severe Heat Alert
|
Maharashtra
|
Amravati
|
45.6°C
|
Severe Heat Alert
|
Punjab
|
Faridkot
|
45.2°C
|
Heat Wave Warning
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad
|
43.8°C
|
Heat Alert
|
Odisha
|
Jharsuguda
|
44.6°C
|
Severe Heat Watch
|
Rajasthan
|
Barmer
|
40.0°C+
|
Rising Trend Alert
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Coastal Pockets
|
38–40°C
|
Heat Wave Warning
India Top Cities Weather Today (5 May 2026)
|City
|Min Temp (°C)
|Max Temp (°C)
|Weather Condition
|Delhi
|32
|39
|Rain + Thunderstorm + Possible Hail
|Mumbai
|27
|33
|Light Rain / Humid
|Chennai
|26
|34
|Cloudy + Rain Chances
|Bengaluru
|20
|30
|Rain / Thunderstorm
|Hyderabad
|25
|38
|Rain + Possible Hail
|Kolkata
|25
|34
|Heavy Rain / Storm
|Ahmedabad
|27
|41
|Heatwave
|Jaipur
|28
|43
|Severe Heatwave
|Lucknow
|25
|39
|Thunderstorm / Rain
|Chandigarh
|22
|37
|Partly Cloudy / Light Rain
|Pune
|22
|32
|Rain Chances
|Patna
|26
|36
|Rain + Thunderstorm + Hail
|Ranchi
|24
|34
|Rain + Hailstorm
|Bhopal
|25
|38
|Thunderstorm / Rain
|Indore
|24
|37
|Cloudy / Light Rain
|Nagpur
|27
|42
|Heatwave
|Srinagar
|12
|22
|Rain / Possible Snow (Higher Areas)
|Shimla
|10
|20
|Rain + Hailstorm
|Guwahati
|23
|31
|Heavy Rain
|Kochi
|25
|32
|Rain / Humid
India Weather Forecast (5 Days: 5 May – 9 May 2026)
|City
|May 5
|May 6
|May 7
|May 8
|May 9
|Delhi
|37°C Rain/Storm
|36°C Storm
|37°C Cloudy
|38°C Hot
|39°C Hot
|Mumbai
|33°C Humid
|33°C Humid
|33°C Sunny
|34°C Sunny
|34°C Humid
|Chennai
|34°C Cloudy
|34°C Rain
|35°C Humid
|35°C Hot
|36°C Hot
|Bengaluru
|30°C Rain
|29°C Rain
|30°C Cloudy
|30°C Rain
|31°C Cloudy
|Hyderabad
|38°C Storm
|37°C Storm
|38°C Hot
|39°C Hot
|40°C Hot
|Kolkata
|34°C Rain
|33°C Rain
|34°C Storm
|35°C Humid
|35°C Rain
|Ahmedabad
|41°C Heat
|42°C Heat
|42°C Heat
|43°C Heat
|43°C Heat
|Jaipur
|43°C Heat
|44°C Heat
|44°C Heat
|45°C Heat
|45°C Heat
|Lucknow
|39°C Storm
|38°C Rain
|39°C Cloudy
|40°C Hot
|40°C Hot
|Chandigarh
|37°C Cloudy
|36°C Cloudy
|37°C Sunny
|38°C Warm
|39°C Warm
|Pune
|32°C Cloudy
|32°C Cloudy
|32°C Sunny
|33°C Warm
|33°C Warm
|Patna
|36°C Rain
|35°C Rain
|36°C Storm
|37°C Humid
|37°C Rain
|Ranchi
|34°C Rain
|33°C Rain
|34°C Cloudy
|35°C Humid
|35°C Rain
|Bhopal
|38°C Storm
|37°C Cloudy
|38°C Hot
|39°C Hot
|39°C Hot
|Indore
|37°C Cloudy
|36°C Cloudy
|37°C Hot
|38°C Hot
|38°C Hot
|Nagpur
|42°C Heat
|43°C Heat
|43°C Heat
|44°C Heat
|44°C Heat
|Srinagar
|22°C Rain
|23°C Rain
|24°C Cloudy
|25°C Pleasant
|25°C Pleasant
|Shimla
|20°C Rain
|19°C Rain
|20°C Cloudy
|21°C Pleasant
|21°C Pleasant
|Guwahati
|31°C Rain
|30°C Rain
|31°C Storm
|32°C Humid
|32°C Rain
|Kochi
|32°C Rain
|31°C Rain
|32°C Cloudy
|32°C Humid
|32°C Rain
Sunrise & Sunset Today (5 May 2026)
|City
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Delhi
|5:34 AM
|6:57 PM
|Mumbai
|6:05 AM
|6:59 PM
|Chennai
|5:45 AM
|6:22 PM
|Bengaluru
|5:55 AM
|6:32 PM
|Hyderabad
|5:47 AM
|6:35 PM
|Kolkata
|5:06 AM
|6:07 PM
|Ahmedabad
|6:02 AM
|7:03 PM
|Jaipur
|5:45 AM
|6:58 PM
|Lucknow
|5:22 AM
|6:37 PM
|Chandigarh
|5:33 AM
|7:03 PM
|Pune
|6:00 AM
|6:51 PM
|Patna
|5:10 AM
|6:21 PM
|Ranchi
|5:14 AM
|6:17 PM
|Bhopal
|5:47 AM
|6:49 PM
|Indore
|5:54 AM
|6:54 PM
|Nagpur
|5:39 AM
|6:41 PM
|Srinagar
|5:36 AM
|7:20 PM
|Shimla
|5:36 AM
|7:05 PM
|Guwahati
|4:42 AM
|5:52 PM
|Kochi
|6:03 AM
|6:31 PM
Snowfall Expected Areas
- Jammu and Kashmir (higher reaches)
- Places like Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and upper mountains around Srinagar
- Light snowfall possible at very high elevations
- Himachal Pradesh (upper hills)
- Areas near Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur
- Mostly light snow mixed with rain
- Uttarakhand (very high altitude zones)
- Regions like Badrinath, Kedarnath
- Snowfall only in upper peaks, not plains
Rainfall Alert in India Today (5 May 2026)
|Region
|States/Areas
|Rain Type
|Additional Alerts
|North India
|Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
|Rain + Thunderstorms
|
Lightning, strong winds (50–70 km/h), possible hail
|East India
|Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal
|Moderate to Heavy Rain
|Thunderstorms, lightning
|Northeast India
|Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim
|Heavy Rain
|Storms, localized flooding risk
|Central India
|Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
|Scattered Rain
|Thunderstorms, lightning
|South India
|Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
|Light to Moderate Rain
|Hailstorm possible, gusty winds
|Hill Regions
|Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh
|Rain (Snow in peaks)
|Hailstorm, snowfall at high altitude
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.