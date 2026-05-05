Met Gala 2026: Who Is Princess Gauravi Kumari? Indian Royalty Shines With Rare Uncut Diamonds From Jaipur, Pays Tribute To Grandmother Maharani Gayatri Devi

MET GALA 2026: As a representative of royal heritage, making her debut at the Met Gala 2026, Princess Gauravi Kumari wore a costume inspired by her grandmother. Gown was designed by Prabal Gurung and it incorporates pink chiffon sari by Maharani Gayatri Devi and finished with pearls and uncut diamonds of Jaipur. The appearance of Princess Gauravi was a tribute to her own grandmother Maharani Gayatri Devi whose saris of chiffon and pearls were the hallmark of her timeless style. Instead of taking it as a reference, the gown of Gauravi has one of the saris of her grandmother in the garment. The appearance is a redesign of the traditional sari with a modern, couture twist.

Indian Royalty Princess Gauravi Kumari Shines At Met Gala 2026

What Did Princess Gauravi Kumari Wear At Met Gala 2026?

The sari is not a traditional drape, but the pre-structured, sculpted, garment that wraps the body with soft gathers at the waist and hips. The drape is fluidly draped over one shoulder with movement and yet a clean minimal line, very much in keeping with the red-carpet styling of the day. The blush-pink color is quite delicate and romantic, reminding the pastel chiffons of which Maharani Gayatri Devi was known. Chiffon is a lightweight fabric, which was supplemented by tiny shimmer and sequin as decoration.

The jewellery is clearly inspired by royal court styling of heirloom jewellery, the cascading necklaces of pearl and other precious gems are a definite nod to the heirloom jewellery of Maharani Gayatri Devi.

Princess Gauravi Kumari Jewellery And Make-Up

The kundan choker with the central pendant anchors the appearance, with the earrings framing the face but not covering it. The layering of heritage bangles and cocktail rings adds a layer of richness and depth, with the overall layering feeling as maximal as it is controlled, evoking the feeling of old-world opulence with a refined, contemporary twist.

The hair and makeup look just the right amount of polished without trying too hard. Hair is parted down the middle, kept sleek, and left loose, almost effortlessly regal, really. The makeup feels warm and inviting, with soft glam: earthy eyeshadow, well-defined brows, and a subtle, understated lip.

Who Is Princess Gauravi Kumari?

Born in 1999, she’s Diya Kumari and Narendra Singh’s second child, and part of Jaipur’s youngest royal generation. She went to Mayo College Girls’ School in Ajmer, then headed to New York University to study media and communications.

In 2017, she made her debut at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris. Since 2019, she’s been doing charitable work as General Secretary of the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation. She co-founded the PDKF Store in 2021 with French designer Claire Deroo, and just last year, she teamed up with Anita Dongre for a show called ‘Rewild 23.’

MUST READ: Met Gala 2026 Highlights: Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Beyonce, Rihanna Lead Celeb Roll-Call At Fashion Event