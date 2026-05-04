LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu

Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu

Vijay’s party TVK, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has made a strong debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, leading in multiple seats and challenging established parties. Early trends have sparked celebrations among supporters, hinting at a possible shift in Tamil Nadu’s traditional political landscape.

Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu (Image Credit: NewsX/ANI)
Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu (Image Credit: NewsX/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 12:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu

The results of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election have elicited immense enthusiasm and excitement particularly around actor turned politician Vijay and his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The initial signs are that TVK has truly made a splash, and is now a formidable contender to the established Dravidian giants such as the DMK and AIADMK. Voting started on May 4, and the first leads soon signaled the beginning of the change in the political landscape of the state. 

Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu

The early trends in counting revealed that TVK had gained a lead in nearly 100 seats at one point. This shock has broken the long standing two party politics in Tamil Nadu politics. The then ruling DMK led by M. K. Stalin was put in the tight spot, and even the AIADMK were in a tight spot. The great success of TVK indicates the increased interest of people in alternative leadership and the way out of all the old time political trends.



With these happenings, celebrations were reported to have erupted among the supporters of Vijay and even within his family circle, which was symbolically and emotionally weighty of the moment. Images spread online and in the news coverage depicted excited reactions, with proponents viewing the initial leads as a significant political accomplishment. The rise has also brought about a lot of talk in the social media whereby the transition of Vijay to politics is being compared to legendary personalities like MGR who have succeeded in making such a transition. 

TVK’s Historic Debut

The wider context of the elections contributes to the significance of these developments. A potential realignment is currently being observed in Tamil Nadu, which over decades has been dominated by the DMK and AIADMK. The introduction of TVK has rendered the electoral outcome much more unpredictable due to high voter turnout and a three cornered contest. With the counting still underway, everybody is watching whether the party of Vijay can continue to ride the early wave and translate leads into decisive majority, which may be able to re write the political future of the state.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election: Vijay’s Fan Slits His Throat Over Rumours Of Actor’s Defeat, Sparks Panic And Outrage

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Tamil Nadu election 2026Tamil Nadu Results 2026tamilaga-vettri-kazhagamTVK LeadsVijay Family CelebrationVijay politicsVijay TVKViral Video Vijay

RELATED News

Assembly Election Results 2026: How Many Seats, Majority Mark Are Needed To Form Government In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam And Kerala?

Khela Over For Mamata Banerjee? Big Twist In West Bengal As People Reject Trinamool For BJP, Check Latest Numbers Here

Bhubaneswar Horror: Man Brutally Punches Woman On Moving Bike; Shocking Daylight Assault Sparks Public Outrage, Watch

Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Indira Nagar, Lawspet, Mudaliarpet Winners, Vote Count & Party-Wise Results

Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother And BJP Candidate Leading In Bengal’s Panihati

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Jumps 2.8% After Strongest-Ever April Sales

Davangere Bypolls Results: EVM Strongroom Lock Broken After Keys Go Missing, Viral Video Sparks Tampering Allegations

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: ‘Tug Of War’ Meme Fest Adds A Lighter Twist To High-Voltage Day

Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother And BJP Candidate Leading In Bengal’s Panihati

Kochi, Kalamassery, Thrissur, Kottayam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

PSL 2026 Final: Will Babar Azam Retire From T20 Cricket After Peshawar Zalmi’s Title Win? Former Pakistan Captain Drops Huge Update on His Future — WATCH Video

Is It A Dry Day In Kerala Today? Check Latest Rules And Restrictions Ahead Of Assembly Election Results 2026

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026 OUT at megresults.nic.in: Check Class 12 Result Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

Will Kerala Lottery Results Be Announced Today Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2026? Here’s What To Expect

Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu
Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu
Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu
Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu

QUICK LINKS