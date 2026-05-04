The results of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election have elicited immense enthusiasm and excitement particularly around actor turned politician Vijay and his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The initial signs are that TVK has truly made a splash, and is now a formidable contender to the established Dravidian giants such as the DMK and AIADMK. Voting started on May 4, and the first leads soon signaled the beginning of the change in the political landscape of the state.

Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu

The early trends in counting revealed that TVK had gained a lead in nearly 100 seats at one point. This shock has broken the long standing two party politics in Tamil Nadu politics. The then ruling DMK led by M. K. Stalin was put in the tight spot, and even the AIADMK were in a tight spot. The great success of TVK indicates the increased interest of people in alternative leadership and the way out of all the old time political trends.







With these happenings, celebrations were reported to have erupted among the supporters of Vijay and even within his family circle, which was symbolically and emotionally weighty of the moment. Images spread online and in the news coverage depicted excited reactions, with proponents viewing the initial leads as a significant political accomplishment. The rise has also brought about a lot of talk in the social media whereby the transition of Vijay to politics is being compared to legendary personalities like MGR who have succeeded in making such a transition.

TVK’s Historic Debut

The wider context of the elections contributes to the significance of these developments. A potential realignment is currently being observed in Tamil Nadu, which over decades has been dominated by the DMK and AIADMK. The introduction of TVK has rendered the electoral outcome much more unpredictable due to high voter turnout and a three cornered contest. With the counting still underway, everybody is watching whether the party of Vijay can continue to ride the early wave and translate leads into decisive majority, which may be able to re write the political future of the state.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election: Vijay’s Fan Slits His Throat Over Rumours Of Actor’s Defeat, Sparks Panic And Outrage