Gold and Silver Prices Today On 4 May, 2026: 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Rates Slip; Silver Steady, Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices

Gold and Silver Prices Today, 4 May: Gold prices in India started the week slightly lower on Monday, May 4, 2026, even as global cues continued to provide support to the yellow metal. Domestic rates declined modestly on cautious investor sentiment with a strong US dollar and inflation concerns.

In the physical market, the price of 24K gold slipped marginally to ₹15,092 per gram from the previous session. Similarly, 22K gold is being sold at ₹13,834 a gram and 18K gold at ₹11,319 a gram. The fall is modest, but it is a pause after the recent upward trend driven by global uncertainties.

Market participants say gold is consolidating after hitting multi-year highs earlier in 2026. Safe haven demand continues amid inflation worries and high crude oil prices, but a stronger dollar has capped sharp upside moves.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, 4 May: Domestic Gold Prices in India – May 4, 2026

Gold Purity Price (₹ per gram) 24K Gold ₹15,092 22K Gold ₹13,834 18K Gold ₹11,319

Gold and Silver Prices Today, 4 May: City-Wise Gold Rates: Mixed trend in key markets

Gold prices in most of the major cities in India are largely unchanged. Small differences between cities are driven by local demand and logistics:

There is a slight premium in the gold prices in Delhi, with steady buying around ₹15,122 per gram for 24K gold.

Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata are largely in line with the national average, indicating balanced retail demand.

Chennai, however, has a much higher price for 24K gold, which is ₹15,272 per gram, due to the high demand for jewellery in the region.

Seasonal buying trends are resulting in moderate premiums in northern cities like Jaipur and Lucknow.

Jewellers say that the final retail prices may vary as they include 3% GST and making charges, which usually range from 5% to 25%, depending on the design and craftsmanship.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, 4 May: Gold Rate Today in Major Indian Cities: Check 24K, 22K & 18K

City 24K Gold (₹/g) 22K Gold (₹/g) 18K Gold (₹/g) Delhi ₹15,122 ₹13,849 ₹11,349 Noida ₹15,118 ₹13,845 ₹11,345 Gurugram ₹15,115 ₹13,842 ₹11,342 Faridabad ₹15,110 ₹13,838 ₹11,338 Ghaziabad ₹15,116 ₹13,843 ₹11,343 Mumbai ₹15,092 ₹13,834 ₹11,319 Chennai ₹15,272 ₹13,999 ₹11,679 Bangalore ₹15,092 ₹13,834 ₹11,319 Hyderabad ₹15,092 ₹13,834 ₹11,319 Kolkata ₹15,092 ₹13,834 ₹11,319 Pune ₹15,092 ₹13,834 ₹11,319 Ahmedabad ₹15,102 ₹13,839 ₹11,329 Jaipur ₹15,120 ₹13,848 ₹11,345 Lucknow ₹15,100 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Kerala ₹15,092 ₹13,834 ₹11,319 Chandigarh ₹15,105 ₹13,840 ₹11,330

Note: The above gold rates are indicative retail averages and may vary depending on the jeweller, location, making charges, and applicable 3% GST.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, 4 May: Silver Prices Steady

Silver prices, however, remain little changed as we head into a new trading week. The metal is being traded at around ₹2,64,900 per kilogram with a steady trend after range-bound movement seen through April.

On a smaller scale, the rate of Silver 999 in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is about ₹2,649 for 10 grams. In Chennai, it is slightly higher at around ₹2,699 for 10 grams.

Silver continues to be a favourite for both investors and buyers of jewellery, though it is not as expensive as gold. Analysts say that silver prices are driven by industrial demand, unlike gold, which kept the metal volatile earlier this year, especially in January and February.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, 4 May: Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities: Check Latest Silver 999

City Silver 999 Price (₹ per 10 grams) Delhi ₹2,649 Mumbai ₹2,649 Kolkata ₹2,649 Chennai ₹2,699

Gold and Silver Prices Today, 4 May: Global Cues and Outlook

Spot gold is trading in a wide range in international markets, suggesting consolidation after peaks above $5,400 an ounce earlier this year. The current market range-bound move suggests investors are cautiously assessing macro signals.

Higher crude oil prices are underpinning gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge, while currency movements—particularly the strength of the US dollar— are constraining aggressive buying.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, 4 May: Gold Rates Today Across Major Countries: Latest 24K, 22K & 18K Prices in INR

Country 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) United States ₹14,423 ₹13,664 ₹11,178 United Kingdom ₹14,105 ₹12,929 ₹10,573 Canada ₹14,825 ₹14,039 ₹11,490 Australia ₹15,285 ₹14,012 ₹11,466 Germany ₹14,015 ₹12,847 ₹10,509 France ₹14,015 ₹12,847 ₹10,509 China ₹14,039 ₹12,869 ₹10,529 Japan ₹14,265 ₹13,075 ₹10,698 Singapore ₹14,926 ₹13,613 ₹11,138 United Arab Emirates ₹14,365 ₹13,299 ₹10,882 Saudi Arabia ₹14,471 ₹13,232 ₹10,826 Qatar ₹14,474 ₹13,328 ₹10,905 Oman ₹14,417 ₹13,456 ₹11,016 Kuwait ₹14,344 ₹13,156 ₹10,765 Bahrain ₹14,222 ₹13,242 ₹10,830 Russia ₹13,940 ₹12,780 ₹10,456 Pakistan ₹14,092 ₹12,917 ₹10,569 Bangladesh ₹13,932 ₹12,773 ₹10,450 Sri Lanka ₹14,294 ₹13,104 ₹10,721 Nepal ₹15,815 ₹14,550 ₹11,862 New Zealand ₹14,120 ₹12,939 ₹10,586

Note: The above gold rates are indicative international market averages converted into INR. Actual retail prices may vary based on local taxes, import duties, currency exchange fluctuations, and dealer premiums in each country.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, 4 May: What To See

Investors will be closely watching as the trading week opens:

US Dollar Index Movement

World inflation indicators

Crude oil price movements

Central bank hints

Also Read: Sending Money Abroad In 2026? Know New Income Tax Forms 145 And 146 For Foreign Remittances And Compliance – Explained

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)