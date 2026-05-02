Mehul Purohit Leads Multiphase Digital to Double Win at IDEA Awards

New Delhi [India], May 2: India’s PR and digital branding industry, Multiphase Digital has created an ‘unprecedented’ win at the Entrepreneur India IDEA Awards 2026, scooping up the awards for “Most Innovative PR Company” and “Best Digital Campaign of the Year” simultaneously. This double victory not only appreciates the agency’s inventive abilities but also marks its escalating dominance over one of the country’s most competitive and fastest-evolving fields.

Mehul Purohit’sa strategic PR Person, has positioned Multiphase Digital to become one of Asia’s most sought-after PR firms in a short span of time. Established in February 2020, the company has seen explosive growth and currently employs over 70 professionals catering to entrepreneurs, politicians, and athletes by creating their brand and public profile.

Its significance is augmented by the fact that India’s digital industry is at an all-time high, with an exponential rise to 800 million+ internet users and a digital ad market projected to exceed 50,000 crore. In a hypercompetitive space like this, gaining two major awards collectively signifies not only its prevalence in the sector but also its persistent performance, innovative approach, and a remarkable ROI for all its clients.

Purohit’s personal journey adds a emotional appeal to this victory. Raised in Bikaner, Rajasthan, he has faced hardship ever since he was 9 and lost his father…

This early adversity fueled a drive in him to make his mark at a young age. He entered digital marketing in 2019 where he took to content creation and social media campaigning, while India was in the middle of its digital boom.

Prior to launching Multiphase Digital, he was involved in various digital initiatives like MYGOV and MPL that taught him a lot about consumer behaviour and digital trends – which is being adopted by his agency.

Unlike traditional PR firms, the focus for Multiphase Digital is not media placements but story-telling and digital branding. The company is focused on developing authentic and meaningful narratives instead of short-lived media share. This is also confirmed by studies that assert that the public is more likely to connect with brands that are self-expressed via story telling-over 80% of consumers believe this fact.

This is reflected in the agency winning the ‘Best Digital Campaign of the Year’ award as campaign narratives made by the company aim only to connect with the consumers but also to persuade them. On the other hand, ‘Most Innovative PR Company’ recognises the company’s flexibility, format tests, and the success in verticals.

Besides being a successful businessman, Purohit is also a digital influencer who frequently shares his thoughts on digital platforms such as TEDx and Josh Talks on the significance of online presence, branding and entrepreneurship. He has also been recognised with awards for this like Asia’s Youngest Entrepreneur (2022) and Best Instagram Creator (2021-2022).