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Home > Elections > Big Blow To Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Bengal Results: What SC Said On Plea Opposing Central Staff For Counting

Big Blow To Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Bengal Results: What SC Said On Plea Opposing Central Staff For Counting

The Supreme Court of India declined to issue fresh orders on the TMC’s plea over vote counting supervisors in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, relying on the poll body’s assurance. The Election Commission of India told the court it would follow its April 13 circular, including the use of both Central and State personnel.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Via ANI)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Via ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-02 12:07 IST

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Big Blow To Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Bengal Results: What SC Said On Plea Opposing Central Staff For Counting

The Supreme Court of India on Saturday held a special bench hearing on a plea filed by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) challenging a Calcutta High Court order related to vote counting arrangements in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The High Court’s decision which allowed only Central government and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employees to work as counting supervisors created problems for maintaining fairness and transparency according to the plea.



The court session featured Election Commission of India (ECI) evidence which showed the commission would obey its April 13 circular. The TMC believes the circular permits State government workers to supervise vote counting activities together with Central government employees. The party argued that excluding State personnel could create apprehensions about neutrality in the counting process. 

What Did Supreme Court Say?

The Supreme Court decided to avoid issuing new orders for the case. The ECI lawyer repeated that all circular requirements from the ongoing court case would be enacted by the court. The court used this statement to reject the plea because the poll body had assured them that counting would follow established guidelines.

But Why Did Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Went To Supreme Court Ahead Of West Bengal Election Results?

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) petitioned against the appointment of Central government and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) workers as counting supervisors and assistants to the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, claiming that this might introduce bias in the counting process. The party argued that not including the State government officials was a playing field and posed questions of the impartially of the exercise, particularly due to its extended politics of supposed intrusion by Central powers.

Nevertheless, the Calcutta High Court rejected the plea noting that appointment of counting staff is purely in the jurisdiction of the Election Commission of India. The court declared the use of Central government employees as not illegal and dismissed the allegations that these officials would do so under the influence of political factors as speculative and lacked substantive support. It reinstated the independence of the poll body in the administration of the election processes.

What Did High Court Say?

The High Court also made it clear that there is no legal recourse to the TMC. It observed that in case the party finds any irregularities or bias in the counting process, then it may dispute the results by filing an election petition under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 following the declaration of results. This, the court opined, is the due process of the law and not preemptively challenging the counting arrangements. In the meantime, the Election Commission insisted that Returning Officers are free to appoint counting staff as per administrative requirements. The ruling was celebrated by West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal who stressed that political parties should not determine the election processes. The scandal, which came to the Supreme Court of India just before the counting day, highlights larger issues of institutional trust, Centre-state relations and the integrity of the election processes in India.

Also Read: Why Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Went To Supreme Court Ahead Of West Bengal Election Results

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Tags: Bengal Resultselection commission of indiahome-hero-pos-2mamata banerjeesupreme courttmcvote-countingwest bengal elections 2026

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Big Blow To Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Bengal Results: What SC Said On Plea Opposing Central Staff For Counting

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