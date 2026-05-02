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Home > Regionals News > Bangalore Weather Today May 2: Will Showers Return After Recent Heavy Rain? Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today May 2: Will Showers Return After Recent Heavy Rain? Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today May 2: Bangalore has been experiencing heavy pre monsoon rains, but IMD forecasts suggest the intense showers will gradually ease, shifting to lighter and more isolated rainfall. While intermittent rain may continue over the coming days, the weather is expected to stabilise with a mix of warm conditions and occasional thunderstorms.

Bangalore Weather Today May 2 (Image Credit: ANI)
Bangalore Weather Today May 2 (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 07:44 IST

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Bangalore Weather Today May 2: Will Showers Return After Recent Heavy Rain? Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today May 2: The pre monsoon activity in Bangalore has been very intense in the last few days and heavy rain, thunder storms and gusty winds provided a welcome relief to the heat in the summer. The extreme weather has reduced the temperatures in the city, but it has also created inconveniences such as waterlogging and traffic jams in some of the regions. This active weather as indicated by the latest bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department is a subset of a larger pre monsoon phenomenon impacting South Karnataka.

Bangalore Weather Today May 2: Will Showers Return After Recent Heavy Rain? 

Bangalore Weather Today May 2: The IMD has issued a warning about rain and thunderstorms which will continue for the upcoming days with wind speeds reaching 60 km per hour during severe weather events. The authorities have issued a warning to travelers and commuters which requires them to take protective measures because the storm will become stronger during the evening. The city received relief from the recent showers but the downpours showed its unpreparedness for such sudden weather events. The weather pattern will start to reach a stable state through a process that takes time to develop. The weather will feel stuffy again as the temperature rises to 34°C in the daytime, which results in humid weather.

Bangalore Weather Today May 2: Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today May 2: According to the recent analysis of IMD, the heavy rainfall activity will probably decrease starting May 2, and the city will experience less heavy rain but milder and more isolated showers. The weather forecast indicates that Bangalore will have rain which will occur in particular regions but will not match the amount of rain which fell during the previous days. Meteorologists attribute the recent spurt of rainfall to the unstable weather in the atmosphere due to a trough and wind discontinuity in south India, and due to the effect of a western disturbance. In Karnataka and its neighbouring regions, these systems created conditions which allowed thunderstorms and pre-monsoon showers to develop.

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Bangalore Weather Today May 2: What About Upcoming Weeks?

Bangalore Weather Today May 2: The weather systems have combined to produce abrupt rain showers which sometimes bring lightning and intense winds. The weather forecast shows that Bangalore will experience warm temperatures which will be interrupted by rain showers which occur during the pre monsoon period. The upcoming weeks will bring dry conditions which will cause temperature increases, but periodical rainfall will continue throughout the upcoming weeks. The city municipal officials advise residents to follow official weather forecasts while creating their emergency response plans to prepare for sudden weather changes which will begin with the monsoon season.

Also Read: ‘It’s Been 2 Hours’: After Sonali Kulkarni, NCP Leader Supriya Sule Gets Stuck In Traffic, Speaks To Motorists On Mumbai–Pune Expressway | WATCH

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Bangalore Weather Today May 2: Will Showers Return After Recent Heavy Rain? Check Detailed IMD Forecast

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Bangalore Weather Today May 2: Will Showers Return After Recent Heavy Rain? Check Detailed IMD Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today May 2: Will Showers Return After Recent Heavy Rain? Check Detailed IMD Forecast
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