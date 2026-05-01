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Home > Regionals News > ‘Mummy Ko Marna Hi Padhega’: 28-Year-Old UP Woman Dies By Suicide After ‘Digital Arrest’ Harassment, Leaves Heart-Wrenching Note Blaming Cyber Fraud Pressure

‘Mummy Ko Marna Hi Padhega’: 28-Year-Old UP Woman Dies By Suicide After ‘Digital Arrest’ Harassment, Leaves Heart-Wrenching Note Blaming Cyber Fraud Pressure

UP: A 28-year-old woman from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh has allegedly died by suicide after being targeted in a cyber fraud case involving “digital arrest” harassment. The incident has raised concerns over the rising number of online scams where criminals impersonate law enforcement officials to intimidate victims.

‘Mummy Ko Marna Hi Padhega’: 28-Year-Old UP Woman Dies By Suicide After ‘Digital Arrest’ Harassment, Leaves Heart-Wrenching Note Blaming Cyber Fraud Pressure (Via X)
‘Mummy Ko Marna Hi Padhega’: 28-Year-Old UP Woman Dies By Suicide After ‘Digital Arrest’ Harassment, Leaves Heart-Wrenching Note Blaming Cyber Fraud Pressure (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 11:27 IST

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‘Mummy Ko Marna Hi Padhega’: 28-Year-Old UP Woman Dies By Suicide After ‘Digital Arrest’ Harassment, Leaves Heart-Wrenching Note Blaming Cyber Fraud Pressure

UP: A 28-year-old woman from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh has allegedly died by suicide after being targeted in a cyber fraud case involving “digital arrest” harassment. The incident has once again raised concerns over the rising number of online scams where criminals impersonate law enforcement officials to intimidate victims.

Victim Trapped In Fake Police Calls And Continuous Threats

According to reports, the woman was allegedly contacted by individuals posing as police or crime branch officials. She was reportedly accused of being involved in illegal activities and was kept under constant pressure through repeated calls and messages.

Furthermore, the fraudsters are said to have used fear and intimidation tactics, a pattern commonly seen in “digital arrest” scams, where victims are psychologically trapped and made to believe they are under official surveillance or investigation.

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Family Finds Suicide Note After Tragic Death

The woman was found dead at her residence, and her family later discovered a suicide note. In the note, she reportedly mentioned being mentally disturbed and stressed due to continuous harassment and cyber blackmail.

The note has become a key part of the investigation as authorities try to trace the individuals behind the alleged scam and understand how the harassment escalated to such a tragic outcome.

Police Investigation Underway As Cyber Crime Concerns Rise

Police have launched an investigation into the matter and are examining call records, digital evidence, and possible financial links. Cybercrime officials are also looking into whether the case is connected to a larger network of online fraudsters.

Incidents involving “digital arrest” scams have been increasing across India, where criminals use fake identities and legal threats to extort money or exert psychological pressure on victims. Authorities have repeatedly warned citizens not to trust unknown callers claiming to be from enforcement agencies.

ALSO READ: Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Victim Taken To Hospital On Cart As Locals Demand Strict Action

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‘Mummy Ko Marna Hi Padhega’: 28-Year-Old UP Woman Dies By Suicide After ‘Digital Arrest’ Harassment, Leaves Heart-Wrenching Note Blaming Cyber Fraud Pressure

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‘Mummy Ko Marna Hi Padhega’: 28-Year-Old UP Woman Dies By Suicide After ‘Digital Arrest’ Harassment, Leaves Heart-Wrenching Note Blaming Cyber Fraud Pressure

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‘Mummy Ko Marna Hi Padhega’: 28-Year-Old UP Woman Dies By Suicide After ‘Digital Arrest’ Harassment, Leaves Heart-Wrenching Note Blaming Cyber Fraud Pressure
‘Mummy Ko Marna Hi Padhega’: 28-Year-Old UP Woman Dies By Suicide After ‘Digital Arrest’ Harassment, Leaves Heart-Wrenching Note Blaming Cyber Fraud Pressure
‘Mummy Ko Marna Hi Padhega’: 28-Year-Old UP Woman Dies By Suicide After ‘Digital Arrest’ Harassment, Leaves Heart-Wrenching Note Blaming Cyber Fraud Pressure
‘Mummy Ko Marna Hi Padhega’: 28-Year-Old UP Woman Dies By Suicide After ‘Digital Arrest’ Harassment, Leaves Heart-Wrenching Note Blaming Cyber Fraud Pressure

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