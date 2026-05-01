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Home > Business News > Is Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on May 1 For Labour Day 2026? Check Full RBI Calendar List

Is Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on May 1 For Labour Day 2026? Check Full RBI Calendar List

Bank Holiday Today: Banks are closed in many parts of India today, on May 1, 2026 as the day marks holidays like Labour Day and Maharashtra Day.

Is Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on May 1 For Labour Day 2026? Check Full RBI Calendar List. Photo: AI
Is Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on May 1 For Labour Day 2026? Check Full RBI Calendar List. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 09:31 IST

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Is Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on May 1 For Labour Day 2026? Check Full RBI Calendar List

Bank Holiday Today: Banks are closed in many parts of India today, on May 1, 2026 as the day marks holidays like Labour Day and Maharashtra Day. Many people are wondering whether banks are open or closed due to Buddha Purnima. If you have any bank-related work, keep in mind that branches may not be open in several states. So before stepping out, it’s important to check the full RBI calendar holiday list to avoid any inconvenience.

Are Bank Open or Close Today on 1 May 2026 on Labour Day?

According to the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar, banks will be closed for about 12 days in May 2026, including weekends and different state holidays. 

On May 1, banks are shut in many states due to holidays like Labour Day, Maharashtra Day, and Buddha Purnima. However, since these holidays are observed differently across regions, bank closures may vary from state to state. 

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Where Are Banks Close Today on May 1? 

Bank branches are shut today in several major cities including Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

RBI Calendar Holiday List 

Date

Day

Holiday / Reason

Location / Applicability

May 3

Sunday

Weekly Off

Nationwide

May 9

Saturday

Second Saturday

Nationwide

May 10

Sunday

Weekly Off

Nationwide

May 16

Saturday

State Day

Gangtok

May 17

Sunday

Weekly Off

Nationwide

May 23

Saturday

Fourth Saturday

Nationwide

May 26

Tuesday

Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti

Agartala

May 27

Wednesday

Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha)

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Imphal & others

May 28

Thursday

Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha)

Jaipur, Belapur

May 31

Sunday

Weekly Off

Nationwide

Also Read: Stock Market Holiday Today (1 May 2026): Are NSE, BSE, MCX And Banks Closed On May 1 For Maharashtra Day And Labour Day? 

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Is Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on May 1 For Labour Day 2026? Check Full RBI Calendar List

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Is Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on May 1 For Labour Day 2026? Check Full RBI Calendar List
Is Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on May 1 For Labour Day 2026? Check Full RBI Calendar List
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