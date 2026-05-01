Is Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on May 1 For Labour Day 2026? Check Full RBI Calendar List

Bank Holiday Today: Banks are closed in many parts of India today, on May 1, 2026 as the day marks holidays like Labour Day and Maharashtra Day. Many people are wondering whether banks are open or closed due to Buddha Purnima. If you have any bank-related work, keep in mind that branches may not be open in several states. So before stepping out, it’s important to check the full RBI calendar holiday list to avoid any inconvenience.
Are Bank Open or Close Today on 1 May 2026 on Labour Day?
According to the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar, banks will be closed for about 12 days in May 2026, including weekends and different state holidays.
On May 1, banks are shut in many states due to holidays like Labour Day, Maharashtra Day, and Buddha Purnima. However, since these holidays are observed differently across regions, bank closures may vary from state to state.
Where Are Banks Close Today on May 1?
Bank branches are shut today in several major cities including Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.
RBI Calendar Holiday List
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Reason
|
Location / Applicability
|
May 3
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Nationwide
|
May 9
|
Saturday
|
Second Saturday
|
Nationwide
|
May 10
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Nationwide
|
May 16
|
Saturday
|
State Day
|
Gangtok
|
May 17
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Nationwide
|
May 23
|
Saturday
|
Fourth Saturday
|
Nationwide
|
May 26
|
Tuesday
|
Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti
|
Agartala
|
May 27
|
Wednesday
|
Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha)
|
Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Imphal & others
|
May 28
|
Thursday
|
Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha)
|
Jaipur, Belapur
|
May 31
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Nationwide
Also Read: Stock Market Holiday Today (1 May 2026): Are NSE, BSE, MCX And Banks Closed On May 1 For Maharashtra Day And Labour Day?
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.