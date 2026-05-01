Is Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on May 1 For Labour Day 2026? Check Full RBI Calendar List

Bank Holiday Today: Banks are closed in many parts of India today, on May 1, 2026 as the day marks holidays like Labour Day and Maharashtra Day. Many people are wondering whether banks are open or closed due to Buddha Purnima. If you have any bank-related work, keep in mind that branches may not be open in several states. So before stepping out, it’s important to check the full RBI calendar holiday list to avoid any inconvenience.

Are Bank Open or Close Today on 1 May 2026 on Labour Day?



According to the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar, banks will be closed for about 12 days in May 2026, including weekends and different state holidays.

On May 1, banks are shut in many states due to holidays like Labour Day, Maharashtra Day, and Buddha Purnima. However, since these holidays are observed differently across regions, bank closures may vary from state to state.

Where Are Banks Close Today on May 1?

Bank branches are shut today in several major cities including Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

RBI Calendar Holiday List

Date Day Holiday / Reason Location / Applicability May 3 Sunday Weekly Off Nationwide May 9 Saturday Second Saturday Nationwide May 10 Sunday Weekly Off Nationwide May 16 Saturday State Day Gangtok May 17 Sunday Weekly Off Nationwide May 23 Saturday Fourth Saturday Nationwide May 26 Tuesday Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti Agartala May 27 Wednesday Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha) Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Imphal & others May 28 Thursday Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha) Jaipur, Belapur May 31 Sunday Weekly Off Nationwide

Also Read: Stock Market Holiday Today (1 May 2026): Are NSE, BSE, MCX And Banks Closed On May 1 For Maharashtra Day And Labour Day?