Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at mahresult.nic.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Declared: The Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education of Maharashtra has announced that the Class 12 (HSC) result 2026 will be declared on May 2 at 1:00 PM. The official declaration will take place after a press conference at 11:00 AM at the board’s Pune office. On this occasion, officials of the board are likely to reveal important exam-related information and performance statistics. The provisional marksheets of students who appeared for the Maharashtra Board HSC exams held between February 10 and March 11, 2026, will be available online on the designated result portal once the result link is activated.

Where can I check the Maharashtra HSC result 2026 online

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 can be checked on official websites like mahahsscboard.in and hscresult.mkcl.org.

The Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared that it will publish the results simultaneously on multiple websites to prevent server overload.

To download their provisional marksheets, students need to enter their seat number and mother’s first name as per the hall ticket. Any misspelling or mismatch in details will result in a login error.

Students are advised to prepare their login credentials in advance to avoid wasted time once the results are declared.

What details are required to log in and avoid errors

Login errors such as “Invalid Seat Number” or “Record Not Found” can occur when a candidate enters incorrect details. Errors like “Record Not Found” can occur when a candidate makes spelling mistakes in mother’s name.

Candidates should double-check entered details before submitting. If login errors persist, try switching browsers, using incognito mode or trying to log in after some time.

How to download the Maharashtra HSC marksheet using DigiLocker

Maharashtra HSC results will also be available in digital form on DigiLocker (results.digilocker.gov.in).

Students can then access it through an Aadhaar-linked mobile number. After login, candidates can access the education section and download their HSC marksheet under the tab Issued Documents.

Candidates are advised to complete the account setup process and set a username and security PIN before result day, as this will help them to access their account smoothly.

What should students expect on result day

As the numbers are high, official websites may face loading issues or errors such as ‘Server 404’ or ‘504 Gateway Timeout’. Students are advised to use patience and wait for a few minutes in case there are delays.

The marksheets will be provisional. It can be used for admission purposes, but students will have to collect the actual marksheet and different certificates from their junior colleges later.

What are the options after the Maharashtra HSC results in 2026

The board will open the window for verification of marks and answer sheet photos from May 3 to May 17, 2026.

Students who want to apply for re-evaluation are required to submit a photocopy of the answer sheet.

The applications for re-evaluation should be forwarded within five working days of applicants obtaining a photocopy of their answer sheets as per the board guidelines.

Students who pass but want to improve their marks can avail themselves of the improvement scheme. The board will provide three chances for the improvement: June-July 2026, February-March 2027 and June-July 2027.

The board has warned students about fake result websites. It has been clarified that the results will only be available on its official portal, and the students will not be charged any fee or OTP for marksheet download.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet