Commercial LPG Price Jumps ₹993; Domestic Rates Unchanged: Who It Impacts And Why Households May Still Feel the Heat — Explained

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana buddha purnima 2026 bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Bahadurpura Cross Road Chief Electoral Officer Bail plea elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi sunjay kapur BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana buddha purnima 2026 bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Bahadurpura Cross Road Chief Electoral Officer Bail plea elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi sunjay kapur BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana buddha purnima 2026 bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Bahadurpura Cross Road Chief Electoral Officer Bail plea elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi sunjay kapur BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana buddha purnima 2026 bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Bahadurpura Cross Road Chief Electoral Officer Bail plea elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi sunjay kapur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana buddha purnima 2026 bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Bahadurpura Cross Road Chief Electoral Officer Bail plea elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi sunjay kapur BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana buddha purnima 2026 bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Bahadurpura Cross Road Chief Electoral Officer Bail plea elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi sunjay kapur BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana buddha purnima 2026 bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Bahadurpura Cross Road Chief Electoral Officer Bail plea elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi sunjay kapur BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana buddha purnima 2026 bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Bahadurpura Cross Road Chief Electoral Officer Bail plea elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi sunjay kapur
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Commercial LPG Price Jumps ₹993; Domestic Rates Unchanged: Who It Impacts And Why Households May Still Feel the Heat — Explained

Commercial LPG Price Jumps ₹993; Domestic Rates Unchanged: Who It Impacts And Why Households May Still Feel the Heat — Explained

LPG Price Hike: On May 1, the government hiked the commercial LPG price by ₹993, pushing rates to nearly ₹3,000 in metro cities. While domestic LPG remains unchanged, the surge hits businesses hard and may raise food, services, and household expenses indirectly. Read on to find out the LPG price in your city.

LPG Price Hike: Commercial LPG prices have surged sharply over the past year, with a steep jump in May 2026 pushing rates above ₹3,000 in major cities, reflecting global energy pressures and recent price revisions. (Representative Image)
LPG Price Hike: Commercial LPG prices have surged sharply over the past year, with a steep jump in May 2026 pushing rates above ₹3,000 in major cities, reflecting global energy pressures and recent price revisions. (Representative Image)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 09:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Commercial LPG Price Jumps ₹993; Domestic Rates Unchanged: Who It Impacts And Why Households May Still Feel the Heat — Explained

LPG Price Hike: The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹993, effective Friday, May 1, marking a sharp and sudden jump in rates.

India has witnessed a steep spike in commercial LPG prices after a fresh revision by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. While domestic LPG cylinder prices haven’t changed for now, the sharp jump in commercial rates is already putting pressure on businesses. Over time, this kind of increase usually finds its way into day-to-day expenses. Businesses rarely absorb such a sharp rise for long, so a part of that cost tends to get passed on to customers in one way or another.

LPG Price Hike: A Sharp and Unusual Price Jump in Commercial LPG

This isn’t a routine price change — it’s a big jump that stands out. In one move, the price has gone up by nearly ₹1,000, something not seen very frequently.

You Might Be Interested In

In Delhi, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder is now priced at ₹3,071.5, up sharply from ₹2,078.5 earlier. Mumbai has seen a similar rise to ₹3,024, while Kolkata is even higher at ₹3,205. The increase across major cities shows just how significant this revision has been.

This marks an increase of nearly 48–49% in key metro cities. The hike also follows two earlier increases since late February, making it the third upward revision in just over two months.

Behind this sharp rise lies global energy volatility. Rising tensions in West Asia, especially disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most important oil routes — have pushed global fuel prices higher. As a result, oil companies have had little choice but to adjust commercial fuel rates in line with these international trends.

LPG Price Hike: Why Only Commercial LPG Was Hiked

Even with global prices going up, the authorities have kept domestic LPG cylinders used in households unchanged for now. For instance, prices remain around ₹913 in Delhi and ₹912.50 in Mumbai.

The reason is policy-driven. Authorities are prioritising household consumption and shielding consumers from global shocks. According to official statements, petrol, diesel and domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, effectively insulating the general public — at least directly.

At the same time, commercial LPG — which accounts for just about 1% of India’s total LPG consumption — is being adjusted more frequently as it is considered a non-essential or market-linked segment.

LPG Price Hike: Immediate Impact: Businesses Take the Hit

The biggest and most immediate impact of this price hike is on businesses that rely heavily on LPG for daily operations.

Restaurants, hotels, street food vendors and cloud kitchens are among the worst affected. For many of these businesses, LPG is a core input cost. A near 50 per cent jump in fuel costs directly squeezes margins.

In most cases, businesses have only two options — absorb the cost or pass it on. Given already tight margins in the food industry, especially for small eateries and local vendors, passing on the cost through higher menu prices becomes the more likely outcome.

The hospitality sector is also under pressure. Hotels, caterers and banquet businesses rely heavily on bulk LPG for their daily operations. When prices jump so sharply, their costs go up almost overnight, and that often ends up showing in higher food prices or service charges. It’s not just the big players either. Small factories and local businesses that use LPG for heating or production also feel the impact, as their input costs rise and margins come under pressure.

LPG Price Hike: Indirect Impact: How It Reaches Households

Even if households don’t see any immediate change in their LPG refill price, the impact doesn’t really stay away for long. It just comes in a different way.

The first place people usually notice it is in food expenses. As restaurants, cafes and cloud kitchens deal with higher costs, menu prices tend to inch up. Ordering food or eating out can quietly become more expensive.

Event-related services also experience the effects. Catering for weddings, parties or gatherings may cost more than before. Over time, even small food businesses and packaged food products can reflect these higher costs.

Put simply, even if your LPG cylinder price at home hasn’t changed, your monthly spending can still go up through these indirect channels.

LPG Price Hike: A Look at the Trend

Over the past year, commercial LPG prices have been rising gradually, but the latest jump in May 2026 is particularly noticeable. In Delhi, prices were around ₹1,747 in May last year. They slowly climbed over the months, crossed ₹2,000 by April 2026, and have now shot past ₹3,000.

A similar pattern is visible in cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. This isn’t just a routine increase — it reflects a sharp spike driven by global factors rather than a slow, steady rise.

Commercial LPG Price Trend (Last 1 Year – Major Cities)

Date Delhi (₹) Kolkata (₹) Mumbai (₹) Chennai (₹)
01 May, 2026 3,071.5 3,205 3,024 3,259.5
01 Apr, 2026 2,078.5 2,208 2,031 2,246.5
07 Mar, 2026 1,883 1,990 1,835 2,043.5
01 Mar, 2026 1,768.5 1,875.5 1,720.5 1,929
01 Feb, 2026 1,740.5 1,844.5 1,692 1,899.5
01 Jan, 2026 1,691.5 1,795 1,642.5 1,849.5
01 Dec, 2025 1,580.5 1,684 1,531.5 1,739.5
01 Nov, 2025 1,590.5 1,694 1,542 1,750
01 Oct, 2025 1,595.5 1,700.5 1,547 1,754.5
01 Sep, 2025 1,580 1,684 1,531.5 1,738
01 Aug, 2025 1,631.5 1,734.5 1,582.5 1,789
01 Jul, 2025 1,665 1,769 1,616.5 1,823.5
01 Jun, 2025 1,723.5 1,826 1,674.5 1,881
01 May, 2025 1,747.5 1,851.5 1,699 1,906
01 Apr, 2025 1,762 1,868.5 1,713.5 1,921.5

(Source: IOCL website)

LPG Price Hike: Other Fuel Segments Also Under Pressure

LPG is not the only fuel seeing pressure. Oil companies have also indicated increases in bulk diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) used for international flights. While detailed prices haven’t been shared, they point to a broader trend — energy costs are rising across sectors, not just in LPG.

However, key retail fuels such as petrol and diesel remain unchanged, reinforcing the government’s efforts to contain the inflationary impact on the general public.

LPG Price Hike: Is the Relief for Households Sustainable?

For now, keeping domestic LPG prices unchanged gives households some leeway. But the bigger question is how long this cushion can last if global fuel prices continue to stay high.

What we are seeing right now is a clear shift in where the pressure is going. Instead of households, businesses are taking the hit. This helps keep direct inflation in check for consumers, but it doesn’t remove the impact entirely. It just moves it a step further down the chain, where it slowly starts showing up in other ways.

If global tensions continue and energy markets remain unstable, we could also review domestic LPG prices later.

LPG Price Hike: The Bottom Line

This sharp rise in commercial LPG prices shows how quickly global developments can affect local markets. At the moment, households are protected from a direct increase, but businesses face higher costs — and that usually doesn’t stay contained for long.

So while your kitchen gas bill may not change right now, you may start noticing the difference elsewhere — in restaurant prices, food delivery, and everyday services.

Also Read: May 1 LPG Rule Changes: Are Prices Set To Increase Again? Major Booking, Delivery Rules To Be Updated – Check What Changes For You

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BPCLCommercial LPGDomestic LPG RatesFuel Price Hike Indiahome-hero-pos-1HPCLIndian Oil CorporationLPGlpg cylinderLPG Cylinder PriceLPG Price HikeLPG price todayLPG Priceslpg shortage

RELATED News

Different types of skin diseases in the Summer and Rainy Season

Indian Bank To Focus On RAM And Infrastructure Lending: Aims For 95% Digital Transactions Amid Rising Adoption

Spiritual Guide Dr. Sohini Sastri Expands Holistic Life Coaching Practice

Reliance Retail Acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Anomaly Haircare Brand In Major Beauty Industry Power Move; Deal Sealed

Adani Enterprises Share Price Today: Stock Ends Lower After ₹221 Crore Q4 Loss, Revenue Up 20%; Board Approves 130% Dividend

LATEST NEWS

Will Donald Trump Finally Win The Nobel Peace Prize? US President Reportedly Linked To Nominations List Along With Greta Thunberg And…

Labour Day 2026: What’s Open And Closed On May 1 Across India? Check Out Full Update On Shops, Private Offices, Schools, Colleges, And Essential Services

Who Is Chirayu Rana? ‘John Doe’ In JPMorgan Case Who Claimed He Was Treated As a ‘Sex Slave’, Drugged And Racially Abused By Senior Executive Lorna Hajdini

Happy Buddha Purnima 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

Bangalore Weather Today May 1: After Heavy Rain, Heat Returns But Storm Clouds Still Loom – Check Detailed Forecast

Did Jeffrey Epstein Actually Leave Behind A ‘Secret’ Suicide Note? Fresh Report Reveals Chilling And Mysterious Details About…

Trump Says Iran Keen On Deal, Downplays Situation As ‘Not A War’

Trump Repeats Claim That Tariff Threats Helped Defuse India-Pakistan Tensions

Fire Erupts At Scrap Shop In Hyderabad; Firefighters Rush To Control Blaze

No CCTV Shutdown, Counting To Be Flawless: West Bengal CEO Refutes TMC Claims

Commercial LPG Price Jumps ₹993; Domestic Rates Unchanged: Who It Impacts And Why Households May Still Feel the Heat — Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Commercial LPG Price Jumps ₹993; Domestic Rates Unchanged: Who It Impacts And Why Households May Still Feel the Heat — Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Commercial LPG Price Jumps ₹993; Domestic Rates Unchanged: Who It Impacts And Why Households May Still Feel the Heat — Explained
Commercial LPG Price Jumps ₹993; Domestic Rates Unchanged: Who It Impacts And Why Households May Still Feel the Heat — Explained
Commercial LPG Price Jumps ₹993; Domestic Rates Unchanged: Who It Impacts And Why Households May Still Feel the Heat — Explained
Commercial LPG Price Jumps ₹993; Domestic Rates Unchanged: Who It Impacts And Why Households May Still Feel the Heat — Explained

QUICK LINKS