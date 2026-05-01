Commercial LPG Price Jumps ₹993; Domestic Rates Unchanged: Who It Impacts And Why Households May Still Feel the Heat — Explained

LPG Price Hike: The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹993, effective Friday, May 1, marking a sharp and sudden jump in rates.

India has witnessed a steep spike in commercial LPG prices after a fresh revision by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. While domestic LPG cylinder prices haven’t changed for now, the sharp jump in commercial rates is already putting pressure on businesses. Over time, this kind of increase usually finds its way into day-to-day expenses. Businesses rarely absorb such a sharp rise for long, so a part of that cost tends to get passed on to customers in one way or another.

LPG Price Hike: A Sharp and Unusual Price Jump in Commercial LPG

This isn’t a routine price change — it’s a big jump that stands out. In one move, the price has gone up by nearly ₹1,000, something not seen very frequently.

In Delhi, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder is now priced at ₹3,071.5, up sharply from ₹2,078.5 earlier. Mumbai has seen a similar rise to ₹3,024, while Kolkata is even higher at ₹3,205. The increase across major cities shows just how significant this revision has been.

This marks an increase of nearly 48–49% in key metro cities. The hike also follows two earlier increases since late February, making it the third upward revision in just over two months.

Behind this sharp rise lies global energy volatility. Rising tensions in West Asia, especially disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most important oil routes — have pushed global fuel prices higher. As a result, oil companies have had little choice but to adjust commercial fuel rates in line with these international trends.

LPG Price Hike: Why Only Commercial LPG Was Hiked

Even with global prices going up, the authorities have kept domestic LPG cylinders used in households unchanged for now. For instance, prices remain around ₹913 in Delhi and ₹912.50 in Mumbai.

The reason is policy-driven. Authorities are prioritising household consumption and shielding consumers from global shocks. According to official statements, petrol, diesel and domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, effectively insulating the general public — at least directly.

At the same time, commercial LPG — which accounts for just about 1% of India’s total LPG consumption — is being adjusted more frequently as it is considered a non-essential or market-linked segment.

LPG Price Hike: Immediate Impact: Businesses Take the Hit

The biggest and most immediate impact of this price hike is on businesses that rely heavily on LPG for daily operations.

Restaurants, hotels, street food vendors and cloud kitchens are among the worst affected. For many of these businesses, LPG is a core input cost. A near 50 per cent jump in fuel costs directly squeezes margins.

In most cases, businesses have only two options — absorb the cost or pass it on. Given already tight margins in the food industry, especially for small eateries and local vendors, passing on the cost through higher menu prices becomes the more likely outcome.

The hospitality sector is also under pressure. Hotels, caterers and banquet businesses rely heavily on bulk LPG for their daily operations. When prices jump so sharply, their costs go up almost overnight, and that often ends up showing in higher food prices or service charges. It’s not just the big players either. Small factories and local businesses that use LPG for heating or production also feel the impact, as their input costs rise and margins come under pressure.

LPG Price Hike: Indirect Impact: How It Reaches Households

Even if households don’t see any immediate change in their LPG refill price, the impact doesn’t really stay away for long. It just comes in a different way.

The first place people usually notice it is in food expenses. As restaurants, cafes and cloud kitchens deal with higher costs, menu prices tend to inch up. Ordering food or eating out can quietly become more expensive.

Event-related services also experience the effects. Catering for weddings, parties or gatherings may cost more than before. Over time, even small food businesses and packaged food products can reflect these higher costs.

Put simply, even if your LPG cylinder price at home hasn’t changed, your monthly spending can still go up through these indirect channels.

LPG Price Hike: A Look at the Trend

Over the past year, commercial LPG prices have been rising gradually, but the latest jump in May 2026 is particularly noticeable. In Delhi, prices were around ₹1,747 in May last year. They slowly climbed over the months, crossed ₹2,000 by April 2026, and have now shot past ₹3,000.

A similar pattern is visible in cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. This isn’t just a routine increase — it reflects a sharp spike driven by global factors rather than a slow, steady rise.

Commercial LPG Price Trend (Last 1 Year – Major Cities)

Date Delhi (₹) Kolkata (₹) Mumbai (₹) Chennai (₹) 01 May, 2026 3,071.5 3,205 3,024 3,259.5 01 Apr, 2026 2,078.5 2,208 2,031 2,246.5 07 Mar, 2026 1,883 1,990 1,835 2,043.5 01 Mar, 2026 1,768.5 1,875.5 1,720.5 1,929 01 Feb, 2026 1,740.5 1,844.5 1,692 1,899.5 01 Jan, 2026 1,691.5 1,795 1,642.5 1,849.5 01 Dec, 2025 1,580.5 1,684 1,531.5 1,739.5 01 Nov, 2025 1,590.5 1,694 1,542 1,750 01 Oct, 2025 1,595.5 1,700.5 1,547 1,754.5 01 Sep, 2025 1,580 1,684 1,531.5 1,738 01 Aug, 2025 1,631.5 1,734.5 1,582.5 1,789 01 Jul, 2025 1,665 1,769 1,616.5 1,823.5 01 Jun, 2025 1,723.5 1,826 1,674.5 1,881 01 May, 2025 1,747.5 1,851.5 1,699 1,906 01 Apr, 2025 1,762 1,868.5 1,713.5 1,921.5

(Source: IOCL website)

LPG Price Hike: Other Fuel Segments Also Under Pressure

LPG is not the only fuel seeing pressure. Oil companies have also indicated increases in bulk diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) used for international flights. While detailed prices haven’t been shared, they point to a broader trend — energy costs are rising across sectors, not just in LPG.

However, key retail fuels such as petrol and diesel remain unchanged, reinforcing the government’s efforts to contain the inflationary impact on the general public.

LPG Price Hike: Is the Relief for Households Sustainable?

For now, keeping domestic LPG prices unchanged gives households some leeway. But the bigger question is how long this cushion can last if global fuel prices continue to stay high.

What we are seeing right now is a clear shift in where the pressure is going. Instead of households, businesses are taking the hit. This helps keep direct inflation in check for consumers, but it doesn’t remove the impact entirely. It just moves it a step further down the chain, where it slowly starts showing up in other ways.

If global tensions continue and energy markets remain unstable, we could also review domestic LPG prices later.

LPG Price Hike: The Bottom Line

This sharp rise in commercial LPG prices shows how quickly global developments can affect local markets. At the moment, households are protected from a direct increase, but businesses face higher costs — and that usually doesn’t stay contained for long.

So while your kitchen gas bill may not change right now, you may start noticing the difference elsewhere — in restaurant prices, food delivery, and everyday services.

Also Read: May 1 LPG Rule Changes: Are Prices Set To Increase Again? Major Booking, Delivery Rules To Be Updated – Check What Changes For You