Reliance Retail Acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Anomaly Haircare Brand In Major Beauty Industry Power Move; Deal Sealed

Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) has announced the acquisition of Anomaly, the global vegan haircare brand founded by actor and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The deal includes full ownership of the brand’s trademarks, digital assets, and related brand properties. With this move, Reliance Retail further strengthens its presence in the fast-growing beauty and personal care segment.

The company aims to scale Anomaly through its extensive offline retail network along with its digital and omnichannel platforms, including its beauty retail venture Tira. The strategy is focused on improving accessibility, expanding consumer reach, and accelerating growth by combining strong physical distribution with digital commerce capabilities. India has been identified as a key market for the brand’s next phase of expansion.

Strategic Expansion in Beauty Portfolio

Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, highlighted the importance of the acquisition in strengthening the company’s premium beauty ecosystem. She said, “Bringing Anomaly into our portfolio marks a strategic step in expanding our basket of new-age, high-growth beauty brands. Anomaly’s strong global positioning, clean formulation philosophy, and accessible pricing make it a compelling addition to our ecosystem. We see immense potential in collaborating with Priyanka to scale the brand in India by leveraging our omnichannel capabilities and deep consumer insights, while continuing to grow its international presence.”

Founded in 2021, Anomaly quickly established itself as a performance-driven yet affordable haircare brand with a strong global footprint across major international markets. Post-acquisition, Reliance Retail plans to deepen product development and introduce localized formulations, especially tailored for Indian hair and scalp needs. The brand will also continue strengthening its presence in regions such as North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Lead Creative Direction

Following the acquisition, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will continue to play a key role as Creative Director, ensuring continuity in the brand’s vision and innovation strategy. She will remain actively involved in product development and shaping Anomaly’s long-term direction.

Priyanka said, “This is a defining moment for Anomaly. What began as a deeply personal journey has grown into a brand with real purpose and global ambition, and Reliance Retail’s acquisition marks an exciting new chapter. Their scale, retail expertise, and commitment to innovation will allow us to bring Anomaly to far more consumers in India and around the world. I’m especially excited to be working alongside the inimitable Isha Ambani, whose leadership I value tremendously. In my new role as Creative Director, I remain deeply involved in guiding Anomaly’s evolution, ensuring we continue to grow and innovate while staying true to what we set out to build from the very beginning.”

All Inputs From ANI.

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