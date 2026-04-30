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Home > Tech and Auto News > Indian Smartphone Market: 64% Prefer Colourful Designs, 89% Want AI—Camera & Chipset Remain Top Priorities

Indian Smartphone Market: 64% Prefer Colourful Designs, 89% Want AI—Camera & Chipset Remain Top Priorities

India’s smartphone market is shifting toward style and smart features, with 64% users preferring colorful designs and many willing to pay extra. AI is now a key buying factor for 89% of consumers, even in mid-range phones, while camera, performance, and value remain top priorities.

Indian smartphone market
Indian smartphone market

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 17:51 IST

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Indian Smartphone Market: 64% Prefer Colourful Designs, 89% Want AI—Camera & Chipset Remain Top Priorities

Personal expression is becoming a main driver in the Indian smartphone market, with 64% of consumers preferring colorful smartphones and users prepared to pay an extra 5% for preferred colour and material options. 

According to the Smartphone Insights Report 2026, published by Flipkart in cooperation with Counterpoint Research, this choice is particularly strong among women, Gen Z, and Tier-II customers, showing the growing importance of style and finish in addition to basic capabilities. 

The report, unveiled at an industry event attended by over 400 creators, brands and industry partners, indicated a fundamental shift where consumers moved toward more intentional, experienced-driven decisions. 

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Artificial intelligence is now a core factor in smartphone selection, with 89 per cent of users noting that AI features influence their purchase decisions. This trend extended into the Rs 15,000-20,000 segment, where AI capabilities are becoming a baseline expectation rather than a premium feature. 

Usage patterns for these technologies varied across different demographic groups. As per the report, Gen Z uses AI primarily for content creation and entertainment, while millennials focus on productivity and planning. Women users frequently utilised AI for everyday assistance and lifestyle needs. 

These advancements are moving toward integrated experiences, such as AI agents and multimodal interactions across text, voice, and image. 

 Rising baseline expectations are redefining standards across the category. High demand for content consumption and app-heavy usage makes larger displays, more storage, and stronger battery life essential needs. 

Consumer behaviour is evolving from a focus on individual specifications to seamless performance across use cases. According to the report, approximately 57 per cent of users are willing to pay more for camera quality, and 45 per cent are willing to invest more in performance. 

Kanchan Mishra, Vice President, Flipkart Mobiles, said, “Consumers today are seeking smartphones that deliver a combination of performance, intelligent features and everyday reliability. At the same time, accessibility is becoming increasingly important as more users look to upgrade to higher-spec devices. Deeper penetration among Gen Z and non-metro consumers is reinforcing more deliberate, experience-led purchase decisions.” 

Despite the focus on new features, purchase decisions remained grounded in value and affordability. Price and value for money drove 60 per cent of decisions, followed by brand trust at 57 per cent. As device prices increase, 33 per cent of users opt for EMI schemes to access higher-spec models. 

Improving durability and higher costs are also extending replacement cycles from 3.5 to 4 years, making upgrade decisions more deliberate. 

Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research, said, “India’s smartphone market is undergoing a transition in how consumers evaluate devices, with growing emphasis on camera capabilities, performance and Al-driven features. What stands out is the increasing intent among users to make more considered upgrade decisions, driven not just by new launches but by tangible improvements in everyday usage. This is indicative of a more mature and informed consumer base, which is pushing brands to focus on delivering consistent, high-quality experiences across price segments. 

The rise of quick commerce is further influencing consumer expectations for faster delivery and instant access to devices. Industry dynamics, including a significant increase in memory costs, contributed to pricing pressures and drove interest in refurbished or value-driven alternatives.

(ANI) 

Also Read: Rockstar Games GTA 6 Launch Date Confirmed: Will It Truly Be Worth The Long Wait? All You Need To Know

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Indian Smartphone Market: 64% Prefer Colourful Designs, 89% Want AI—Camera & Chipset Remain Top Priorities

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Indian Smartphone Market: 64% Prefer Colourful Designs, 89% Want AI—Camera & Chipset Remain Top Priorities

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Indian Smartphone Market: 64% Prefer Colourful Designs, 89% Want AI—Camera & Chipset Remain Top Priorities
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