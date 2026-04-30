Rockstar Games GTA 6 Launch Date Confirmed: Will It Truly Be Worth The Long Wait? All You Need To Know

Rockstar Games GTA 6 Launch Date: The anticipation for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI is at an all-time high, with fans the world over eagerly awaiting every leak, update and official press statement. After years of speculation and shifting timelines, the final release date has at long last been revealed November 19, 2026 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles only. Alongside this news, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has also set the record straight on one of the biggest controversies in gaming today: the claimed $100 price tag. This suggests that Rockstar will not be going down the ‘super-premium’ route, and will instead be keeping GTA 6 in line with current AAA pricing. Now more than ever, the question on everyone’s mind is: will GTA 6 actually be worth the wait?

What Is GTA 6’s Release Date?

Rockstar Games has confirmed its worldwide release date for next-generation PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles only on November 19, 2026. However, with no official announcement made for a PC launch, the PC community may have to wait a longer time for their version of the game, as it is standard for Rockstar to release PC versions a few days later.

While GTA 6’s rumored $100 base edition price has been a hot topic in the community, Take-Two By CEO Strauss Zelnick has stated that the company isn’t interested in raising prices without reason. Zelnick said that players should feel like the price is “fair” relative to the experience they’re getting and that GTA 6 will be more likely to sit in the $70–$80 range that most modern day AAA games release for.

What did Take-Two’s CEO say about GTA 6 pricing strategy?

Zelnick has spoken about players feeling satisfied with both the game and the price tag. He stated that it was important that Take-Two isn’t charging more than it’s worth by a significant amount. This is yet another example of Rockstar’s consumer-first thinking, placing value and long-term player satisfaction over short term profits.

What Else Is Confirmed About GTA 6?

GTA 6 will consist of two default protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who are trying to make it in a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style criminal underworld. The game will encompass the fictional state of Leonida, which is inspired by Florida, and Vice City will play a significant role within the game. Other confirmed locations include Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Ambrosia, and Port Gellhorn.

Rockstar is adding over 700 accessible interiors, diverse ecosystems, and detailed environments, from neon-drenched urban landscapes to swampland wilderness. We think this will be their biggest map ever, because they say GTA 6 will be nearly double the size of GTA 5.

Will GTA 6 Deliver After So Much Waiting?

Despite being delayed several times and having seemingly endless release windows, the hype surrounding GTA 6 is at an all-time high. Strauss Zelnick even said players may “call in sick” on launch day, which is a pretty big deal when you consider the cultural footprint the game is expected to have. With Rockstar boasting a handcrafted world “built street by street,” the expectations for GTA 6 are incredibly high. We really need it to deliver an entirely next-gen experience.

GTA 6 is going to be one of the most important entertainment blockbusters ever in gaming with its announced release date, massive open world, dual protagonist design, and smart price point. Sure, it will take until late 2026, but all signs point to Rockstar attempting to make it not only big, but massive.

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