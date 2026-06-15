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Home > World News > US And Iran Sign MoU To End War, Strait of Hormuz Traffic Set to Resume

US And Iran Sign MoU To End War, Strait of Hormuz Traffic Set to Resume

The United States and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their nearly four-month conflict. The framework agreement is expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz gradually, easing concerns over global energy supplies and offering relief to international markets.

US officials says Iran pact signed: Hormuz traffic will rise significantly (IMAGE: X)
US officials says Iran pact signed: Hormuz traffic will rise significantly (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 21:40 IST

US-IRAN MOU: The United States and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding to settle a nearly four-month war, senior U.S. officials said on Monday, adding that a signing ceremony would take place on Friday and shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz would gradually ramp up. The memorandum of understanding has been signed by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad ​Bagher Qalibaf, one U.S. official said. Speaking at a briefing with reporters, the U.S. official added that there will also be a signing ceremony on Friday.

US-IRAN Sign MoU

“You will see a significant increase in traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, actually starting already, and that will ramp up slowly over time,” the U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said. “We probably won’t return to normal in two weeks, but we will see a significant increase in strait traffic,” the official said.

The U.S. and Iran said they had agreed terms to end their war and reopen the strait, news that brought relief to markets, although the pact may hinge on an end to hostilities in Lebanon and defers talks on Tehran’s nuclear program. While still a framework, the deal marked the biggest breakthrough toward resolving the conflict that has killed thousands and upended energy markets since it began with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

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What did Trump say about the deal?

The deal would be officially signed on Friday, Trump had previously said on his social media platform, Truth Social, and it marks a step toward regional peace. As for Peace and Security, this Great Deal will bring it to the entire Region. Many presidents have sought to achieve Peace with Iran, and all have failed prior to me, and this is because the Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. The Deal was signed Friday and with the opening of the Strait upon that deal, for purposes of mine removal, oil will come back on both ends for the Region and the World!” Trump stated.

The agreement, however, was rejected by the National Security Minister of Israel Itamar Ben-Gvir in public as not being applicable to Israel. “Trump’s agreement is not binding on us. Israel is not under the jurisdiction of the USA, and we are an independent and sovereign nation,” he wrote on X. In the meantime, Iran has been adamant that Lebanon is part of the “integral” deal with Washington.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: US-Iran Deal Already Signed? JD Vance Says ‘We Already Signed The Deal Digitally Yesterday’    

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US And Iran Sign MoU To End War, Strait of Hormuz Traffic Set to Resume
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US And Iran Sign MoU To End War, Strait of Hormuz Traffic Set to Resume

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