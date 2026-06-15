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Home > India News > Rajasthan Weather Today [June 15]: Massive Dust Storm Engulfs Churu, Traffic Disrupted As IMD Issues Fresh Alert

Rajasthan Weather Today [June 15]: Massive Dust Storm Engulfs Churu, Traffic Disrupted As IMD Issues Fresh Alert

A massive dust storm swept through Rajasthan's Churu district, reducing visibility and disrupting traffic as strong winds engulfed highways in thick clouds of dust. The IMD has warned that thunderstorms, rain and more dust storms could continue across parts of the state.

Churu duststorm on June 15 (IMAGE: X)
Churu duststorm on June 15 (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 18:13 IST

RAJASTHAN WEATHER TODAY: A massive dust storm tore through Churu district in Rajasthan on Monday, bringing traffic to a standstill as strong winds kicked up thick clouds of dust. In some spots, visibility almost vanished. Photos and videos from the area showed a wall of dust swallowing up highways and the land around them. Drivers had no choice but to slow way down or stop altogether. It just wasn’t safe to keep going the way things looked. Local officials told everyone on the road to be extra careful with so little visibility.

Rajasthan weather: Churu duststorm 

This isn’t the first storm like this lately. Rajasthan has seen a lot of wild pre-monsoon weather in the past few weeks more dust storms, violent winds, and plenty of chaos for folks in Churu and nearby districts.

With a huge dust storm came downpour in several areas of Churu district, easing the scorching heat of the past few days. A severe storm also triggered a huge wall of dust in Bikaner during the afternoon in yet another incident of intense weather activity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that thunderstorms, dust storms and rain are expected to persist in a few areas of Rajasthan in the coming days as a western disturbance is affecting the weather.

Rajasthan Weather Today [June 15]: Massive Dust Storm Engulfs Churu, Traffic Disrupted As IMD Issues Fresh Alert

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has forecasted thunderstorms with strong winds ranging from 60 to 70 km per hour and light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions during the afternoon and evening of today. Meteorologists have said it’s a normal occurrence during the pre-monsoon period in Rajasthan when hot winds blow from the desert in the midst of changing weather systems over north India.

ALSO READ: Chennai Weather Today 15 June: Rain, Thunderstorms Alert Issued in Several Tamil Nadu Districts; Check Latest Forecast

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Rajasthan Weather Today [June 15]: Massive Dust Storm Engulfs Churu, Traffic Disrupted As IMD Issues Fresh Alert
Tags: churu duststromchuru weather todayIMD weather reportlatest weather reportrajasthanRajasthan Weather Today

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Rajasthan Weather Today [June 15]: Massive Dust Storm Engulfs Churu, Traffic Disrupted As IMD Issues Fresh Alert
Rajasthan Weather Today [June 15]: Massive Dust Storm Engulfs Churu, Traffic Disrupted As IMD Issues Fresh Alert
Rajasthan Weather Today [June 15]: Massive Dust Storm Engulfs Churu, Traffic Disrupted As IMD Issues Fresh Alert
Rajasthan Weather Today [June 15]: Massive Dust Storm Engulfs Churu, Traffic Disrupted As IMD Issues Fresh Alert

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