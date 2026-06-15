Is Kerala Banning Lipsticks In Schools Over Cancer Concerns? Here’s What We Know

A recent campaign launched in Kerala has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with claims suggesting that the state is banning lipsticks in schools to protect children from cancer. The reports have led to confusion, with many wondering whether a formal prohibition has been imposed and whether other states could adopt similar measures. The reality, however, is more nuanced. The discussion stems from a “Lipstick-Free Campuses” campaign initiated by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR). The initiative aims to discourage excessive use of cosmetics, including lipsticks and makeup products, among school students.

What Is Kerala’s ‘Lipstick-Free Campuses’ Initiative?

The campaign is primarily focused on creating awareness about potential health risks associated with certain cosmetic products and promoting age-appropriate behaviour in educational institutions.

Authorities have emphasized that the campaign is an awareness drive rather than a statewide legal ban on lipsticks.

Why Did The Campaign Begin?

The move was initiated after a growing concern about the use of cosmetics by children in schools. Officials pointed out that discussions were underway about potential chemicals that may be present in some cosmetics, and that frequent use by children is problematic.

The campaign also hopes to draw attention to growing pressures on children related to beauty and appearance issues.

Is Kerala Officially Banning Lipsticks In Schools?

No. There is no statewide government notification in place in Kerala banning the use of lipsticks or cosmetics in schools.

Instead, the campaign encourages schools, parents and students to reduce unnecessary cosmetic use and raise awareness about possible health concerns. Individual schools may choose to enforce their own grooming guidelines, but there is no state-wide prohibition in force.

Are Cancer Concerns Driving The Move?

Some reports have linked the campaign to concerns about chemicals found in certain cosmetic products. However, authorities have not announced that all lipsticks cause cancer, nor have they issued a blanket health warning against lipstick use.

The campaign is largely precautionary and educational in nature, focusing on responsible use of cosmetic products among children.

Will Other States Follow Kerala?

At present, no other state government has announced a similar statewide “Lipstick-Free Campuses” initiative. Whether other states adopt comparable awareness campaigns will depend on local education authorities and child welfare bodies. As of now, there is no indication of a nationwide policy or coordinated move across India.

Claims that Kerala has completely banned lipsticks in schools are misleading. The state has launched an awareness campaign encouraging reduced cosmetic use among students, citing health and child welfare concerns.

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