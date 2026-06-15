Who Slapped Abhijeet Dipke During Jaipur Protest? Crowd Erupts in Chaos, CJP Founder Calls Out Physical Attack

CJP FOUNDER SLAPPED: In the midst of a protest rally led by Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from Jaipur, the incident came as a surprise after the activist was allegedly slapped by a man multiple times. Video taken from the Internet seems to depict Dipke being confronted by an angry man before being slapped during the protest. The man’s alleged attackers from among the crowd soon rampaged around the place, sparking a fight as tensions rose. The situation rapidly escalated after the “slap” in videos that have been released online. The clips seem to depict several men and women surrounding and attacking the man who allegedly struck Dipke.

Abhijeet Dipke calls out physical attack

Abhijeet Dipke took to X, calling out the attack. “Physical attacks are a sign of fear and cowardice. We will continue to raise our voices peacefully. I am a follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar, and I will keep fighting this battle with peace and love. PS: Dharmendra Pradhan must resign!” said Dipke on social media.

Amid the chaos, Dipke can be seen trying to ease the crowd and telling them not to beat the person. In the midst of the protest, the crowd seemed to be reluctant to retreat immediately, leading to an ensuing scene of chaos at the protest site.The crowd seemed to be resisting any immediate change of direction, with chaos erupting at the protest location as a result of his efforts.

There is no official statement so far from the authorities about the incident.

Physical attacks are a sign of fear and cowardice. We will continue to raise our voices peacefully. I am a follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar, and I will keep fighting this battle with peace and love. PS: Dharmendra Pradhan must resign! — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 15, 2026





Why is CJP protesting?

The demonstration came in the context of CJP’s agitation for the resignation of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan for alleged malfeasance in major examinations like NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC.

The organisation has termed it as a peaceful struggle to raise the grievance of students and job aspirants on examination and recruitment procedures as per its Constitution.

The protest has started to take off on social media in recent weeks, being supported by students and activists nationwide. Dipke came in to Jaipur late Sunday to help with preparations for the protest. Initially, local authorities did not allow the demonstration, but later allowed it under certain conditions.

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