‘My Brother Was Murdered Through A Conspiracy’: Raushan Sir Accuses Khan Sir

The bitter coaching rivalry that has gripped Patna for years has now taken an even darker turn, with Raushan Anand, popularly known as Raushan Sir, directly accusing Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, of being behind the death of his brother Prince in Nepal. The allegations surfaced just hours after Raushan Sir walked out on bail in the vandalism case linked to Khan Sir’s coaching institute. Both Raushan Sir and Prince had been named accused in that case. While Raushan Sir was arrested earlier, Prince had travelled to Nepal, where he died under what authorities have described as suspicious circumstances.

Speaking to reporters after his release, Raushan Sir alleged that the death was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at targeting him and his family. The latest accusations have further intensified an already explosive feud between two of Bihar’s most well-known coaching operators.

Fresh allegations deepen already bitter feud

According to reports, Raushan Sir claimed that his brother’s death was carefully planned by Khan Sir and RS Prasad, the owner of Kisan Cold Storage, a campus from where several coaching institutes operate. “A conspiracy has been hatched against me. My brother was murdered through a conspiracy hatched by Faisal Khan and RS Prasad, the owner of Kisan Cold Storage (coaching campus). When I was out, nothing happened to my brother. But when I was sent to jail, my brother was murdered,” he told reporters.

He further alleged that there were also attempts to eliminate him while he was in prison. According to Raushan Sir, efforts were made to pressure him into reaching a compromise with Khan Sir while he was lodged in jail on Saturday, the same day Prince died.

Raushan Sir also questioned the handling of the investigation and accused Khan Sir of avoiding scrutiny. “Faisal Khan spends his entire day conspiring; he doesn’t actually teach. Patna Police should investigate this thoroughly. I am ready to cooperate with the investigation. Faisal Khan did not cooperate with the investigation,” he said. He also questioned why Khan Sir was not arrested and claimed he had been falsely implicated in the broader conspiracy. Raushan Sir further alleged that Khan Sir had misrepresented facts surrounding the firing incident linked to the vandalism case.

Khan Sir seeks probe as political voices join row

Reports say that Khan Sir has not directly responded to the murder allegations. However, he described Prince’s death as a “huge shock” and offered condolences to the family. In a YouTube video, Khan Sir demanded strict action against those responsible. “Our deepest sympathies are with the family. The five individuals who were detained…who were they? They must be investigated. There could be a third person involved. A high-level probe should be held, and the guilty should be given death penalty,” he said.

The controversy has also triggered political reactions. Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav called the incident tragic and urged authorities to conduct a fair investigation. “The circumstances and cause of death are matters for a probe. To the best of my knowledge, the post-mortem report has not yet been received. However, the way things are unfolding in the education sector is deeply concerning,” he said.

Tej Pratap Yadav went further and directly blamed Khan Sir. “If we were to hold anyone fully responsible, we would blame Khan Sir. He is the one who orchestrated the murder. A man who would have his own associate shoot at him is certainly capable of plotting a murder. We are absolutely convinced that he is behind this killing,” he told ANI.

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