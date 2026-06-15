Dia Mirza Gets Brutally Trolled After Claiming Patriarchy Is Responsible For Climate Change, Internet Calls Out Fake Feminism

DIA MIRZA CONTROVERSY: Dia Mirza, in a recent episode of Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, has sparked a discussion online for her comments on “patriarchy is the cause of climate change”. The comment spread like wildfire on social media, as people had conflicting views on the actor’s attempt to link environmental degradation with “patriarchal systems and structures of power”. It was made during the discussion on climate change and man’s need of nature, which included environmental journalist, author and photographer Arati Kumar-Rao. Some users supported Mirza’s view as they contended that it is a part of a larger discussion on environmental justice, while some users challenged the statement, saying it was a distortion of the environmental justice issue because it ignored the complexity of the issue of climate change.

Dia Mirza says, ‘patriarchy is cause of climate change’, gets trolled

What did Dia Mirza say?

In the podcast, Dia Mirza joined environmental journalist, writer and photographer Arati Kumar-Rao in a conversation about climate change, environmental degradation and how society is connected to nature. In continuation of her remarks, Mirza added, “In this world it is the men who cause the climate changes and they are solely responsible for the chaos.”

Mirza pointed out that the exploitation of nature is related to the attitude of domination, aggressive development and domination of nature. “Patriarchy is not the monopoly of men and feminism is not the monopoly of women,” Kumar-Rao said, claiming that patriarchy could be upheld by women and feminist principles by men. The ideas used in the discussion were linked to ideas from the philosophical movement of ecofeminism, which connects environmental exploitation with the historical subordination of women.

How did the Internet react?

“Patriarchy is the cause of climate change”~ Dia Mirza. Patriarchy is a social system that gives power and control to men rather than women. Now pls relate both statements & make me understand ‘Logic’ of Dia Mirza.pic.twitter.com/UdPUC5mXi2 — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) June 14, 2026

Dia Mirza – Patriarchy is responsible for climate change , Men are totally responsible for chaos in the world . Feminists have reached a new level of dumbness 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Vs0PllXmXS — theboysthing (@theboysthing07) June 14, 2026

Diya Mirza says that Indian patriarchy is the cause of climate change Same Dia Mirza on other days … https://t.co/j2LIUS6tC7 pic.twitter.com/qOiA9lUJVe — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) June 14, 2026

@deespeak dia mirza a bollywood failed actress blaming the Men for climate change 😂😂..

Such a dumb she is !

Fake feminism #feminism pic.twitter.com/CiZAjVd2r5 — Your_Nyra 🌸 (@Viral79335uy7s) June 15, 2026





Dia Mirza’s long-standing battle for environment

Mirza, who is known for her long association with the UN Environment Program (UNEP), explains that it was her exposure to global data that was not part of the mainstream Indian narrative that prompted her concern for clean air. In interviews before, Mirza revealed that it was due to her participation in the UNEP meet held in Bangkok that she became aware of data regarding air pollution that was yet unknown to the Indian public.

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