Dia Mirza Gets Brutally Trolled After Claiming Patriarchy Is Responsible For Climate Change, Internet Calls Out Fake Feminism

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dia Mirza Abhijeet Dipke CJP Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh Dia Mirza Abhijeet Dipke CJP Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh Dia Mirza Abhijeet Dipke CJP Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh Dia Mirza Abhijeet Dipke CJP Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dia Mirza Abhijeet Dipke CJP Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh Dia Mirza Abhijeet Dipke CJP Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh Dia Mirza Abhijeet Dipke CJP Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh Dia Mirza Abhijeet Dipke CJP Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Dia Mirza Gets Brutally Trolled After Claiming Patriarchy Is Responsible For Climate Change, Internet Calls Out Fake Feminism

Dia Mirza Gets Brutally Trolled After Claiming Patriarchy Is Responsible For Climate Change, Internet Calls Out Fake Feminism

Dia Mirza has sparked an online debate after stating on Soha Ali Khan's podcast that patriarchy and men are responsible for climate change. While some defended her remarks as part of a broader environmental justice discussion, others criticised them as an oversimplification of a complex issue.

Soha Ali Khan and Dia Mirza (IMAGE: X)
Soha Ali Khan and Dia Mirza (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 19:40 IST

DIA MIRZA CONTROVERSY: Dia Mirza, in a recent episode of Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, has sparked a discussion online for her comments on “patriarchy is the cause of climate change”. The comment spread like wildfire on social media, as people had conflicting views on the actor’s attempt to link environmental degradation with “patriarchal systems and structures of power”. It was made during the discussion on climate change and man’s need of nature, which included environmental journalist, author and photographer Arati Kumar-Rao. Some users supported Mirza’s view as they contended that it is a part of a larger discussion on environmental justice, while some users challenged the statement, saying it was a distortion of the environmental justice issue because it ignored the complexity of the issue of climate change. 

Dia Mirza says, ‘patriarchy is cause of climate change’, gets trolled 

What did Dia Mirza say?

In the podcast, Dia Mirza joined environmental journalist, writer and photographer Arati Kumar-Rao in a conversation about climate change, environmental degradation and how society is connected to nature. In continuation of her remarks, Mirza added, “In this world it is the men who cause the climate changes and they are solely responsible for the chaos.” 

Mirza pointed out that the exploitation of nature is related to the attitude of domination, aggressive development and domination of nature. “Patriarchy is not the monopoly of men and feminism is not the monopoly of women,” Kumar-Rao said, claiming that patriarchy could be upheld by women and feminist principles by men. The ideas used in the discussion were linked to ideas from the philosophical movement of ecofeminism, which connects environmental exploitation with the historical subordination of women.

How did the Internet react? 


Dia Mirza’s long-standing battle for environment 

Mirza, who is known for her long association with the UN Environment Program (UNEP), explains that it was her exposure to global data that was not part of the mainstream Indian narrative that prompted her concern for clean air. In interviews before, Mirza revealed that it was due to her participation in the UNEP meet held in Bangkok that she became aware of data regarding air pollution that was yet unknown to the Indian public.

MUST READ: Who Slapped Abhijeet Dipke During Jaipur Protest? Crowd Erupts in Chaos, CJP Founder Calls Out Physical Attack

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dia Mirza Gets Brutally Trolled After Claiming Patriarchy Is Responsible For Climate Change, Internet Calls Out Fake Feminism
Tags: Dia Mirzadia mirza climate changehome-hero-pos-14latest viral newsSOHA ALI KHANtrending news

RELATED News

Governor Box Office Collection Day 3: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Wraps First Week, Collects Rs 3.45 Crore

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut Film Loses Pace, Earns Rs 4.25 Crore Over Weekend

Kumkum Bhagya Actress Sanchita Ugale Dies By Suicide At 30, Shocks Industry

Blast Box Office Collection Day 18: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees 17% Jump, Earns Over Rs 67 Crore Worldwide

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collections Day 3: Vedang Raina-Sharvari Partition Film Sees Growth, Collects Rs 6.60 Gross

LATEST NEWS

JD Vance Claims US-Iran Deal Is Already Signed

Dia Mirza Gets Brutally Trolled After Claiming Patriarchy Is Responsible For Climate Change, Internet Calls Out Fake Feminism

No More Traditional Interiors: NoBroker Interiors Is Shaping Homes With Tech and Transparency

‘My Brother Was Murdered Through A Conspiracy’: Raushan Sir Accuses Khan Sir

Who Slapped Abhijeet Dipke During Jaipur Protest? CJP founder Calls Out Physical Attack

Despite US-Iran Breakthrough, Israel Signals No End To Strikes In Lebanon

Rajasthan Weather Today [June 15]: Massive Dust Storm Engulfs Churu

Is Kerala Banning Lipsticks In Schools Over Cancer Concerns?

Jitender Chawla, CEO SMEBIZZ, Appointed As Jury In MMA Global’s Smarties APAC, MMA Smarties North America & MMA Smarties X Global Awards 2026

Opinion | Reel Culture And Virality Making Us Shameless

Dia Mirza Gets Brutally Trolled After Claiming Patriarchy Is Responsible For Climate Change, Internet Calls Out Fake Feminism

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dia Mirza Gets Brutally Trolled After Claiming Patriarchy Is Responsible For Climate Change, Internet Calls Out Fake Feminism

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dia Mirza Gets Brutally Trolled After Claiming Patriarchy Is Responsible For Climate Change, Internet Calls Out Fake Feminism
Dia Mirza Gets Brutally Trolled After Claiming Patriarchy Is Responsible For Climate Change, Internet Calls Out Fake Feminism
Dia Mirza Gets Brutally Trolled After Claiming Patriarchy Is Responsible For Climate Change, Internet Calls Out Fake Feminism
Dia Mirza Gets Brutally Trolled After Claiming Patriarchy Is Responsible For Climate Change, Internet Calls Out Fake Feminism

QUICK LINKS