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Home > Regionals News > Mysuru Fire: 2 Dead, 6 Injured Among Owner As Massive Blaze Tears Through Pub

Mysuru Fire: 2 Dead, 6 Injured Among Owner As Massive Blaze Tears Through Pub

Two workers were killed and six people were injured after a fire broke out at a restopub in Mysuru on Monday.

Fire at a pub in Mysuru kills two people and injures multiple, including the owner (Image: X)
Fire at a pub in Mysuru kills two people and injures multiple, including the owner (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 20:34 IST

The death toll due to the fatal Mysuru fire has reached two, while six people remain injured following a tragic incident that took place on Monday in Mysuru, Karnataka. According to reports, the victims of the fire incident include 26-year-old Sahin of Darjeeling and 24-year-old Prakash from Nepal, who happened to be employees of the concerned restopub at the time of the inferno. Those undergoing treatment include customers Sonu, Ramesh, Mahadev Prasad, Prajwal, Avinash, and the pub owner, Pritam Pumeet. Authorities said the injured are receiving medical care, while officials continue to assess the damage caused by the Mysuru fire.

Rescue teams use ladders as flames spread rapidly inside pub

Reports say that fire personnel rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. According to officials, several people were trapped inside as smoke and flames spread through the premises.

“We used ladders and rescued around 15 people. They have suffered minor injuries and are out of danger. The fire has been doused, and the bodies of two people who worked there have been found,” fire official Ranganath said.

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Preliminary findings suggest that the Mysuru fire may have started due to an electrical short circuit. Officials noted that wooden decorative materials inside the restopub may have helped the fire spread quickly.

Similar tragedies raise fresh concerns over fire safety measures

“Prima facie it looks like a short circuit caused the fire. Decorative items made of wood were kept, which could have led to the sudden spread of the blaze,” Ranganath added. Police and fire department officials are continuing their investigation into the exact cause of the Mysuru fire.

The event has emerged against the backdrop of increasing concerns regarding the fire hazards at commercial premises. Earlier this month, a tragic fire accident occurred in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, resulting in loss of life.

Also Read: ‘My Brother Was Murdered Through A Conspiracy’: Raushan Sir Accuses Khan Sir   

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Mysuru Fire: 2 Dead, 6 Injured Among Owner As Massive Blaze Tears Through Pub
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Mysuru Fire: 2 Dead, 6 Injured Among Owner As Massive Blaze Tears Through Pub
Mysuru Fire: 2 Dead, 6 Injured Among Owner As Massive Blaze Tears Through Pub
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Mysuru Fire: 2 Dead, 6 Injured Among Owner As Massive Blaze Tears Through Pub

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