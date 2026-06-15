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Home > Business News > Crude Oil Price Today [JUNE 15, 2026]: Brent Falls To $83.82 Per Barrel, WTI Near $80 As US-Iran Peace Deal Lifts Sensex and Nifty

Crude Oil Price Today [JUNE 15, 2026]: Brent Falls To $83.82 Per Barrel, WTI Near $80 As US-Iran Peace Deal Lifts Sensex and Nifty

Crude oil prices fell sharply as optimism over a US-Iran peace framework eased concerns over supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. The decline boosted global sentiment, lifting Indian markets, with the Sensex and Nifty posting strong gains amid hopes of lower energy costs.

Crude oil prices today (AI IMAGE)
Crude oil prices today (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 17:31 IST

Crude Oil Price Today: The Indian stock market looks set for a strong start on Monday, riding the wave from a global rally after the U.S. and Iran hammered out a framework to end their conflict in West Asia. This peace breakthrough boosted investor confidence worldwide and sent Asian markets soaring. The U.S. market also closed last week on a high, catching the upswing from hopes around the US-Iran peace deal.  Traders won’t just focus on this, though. There’s a lot on the radar: updates on the US-Iran agreement, the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy meeting, moves in crude oil prices, FPI flows, and a string of domestic and global economic reports. On Friday, Indian stocks jumped, driven by the optimism around the peace talks and a sharp fall in global oil prices.

Crude oil prices today [ June 15] 

Crude really took a hit. WTI slipped to about $80 a barrel, and Brent lost almost 4%, reaching $83.82. This drop came after news broke about the US-Iran deal and the Strait of Hormuz opening up again. That’s eased worries about energy supply disruptions, bringing hope for lower fuel prices everywhere.

For India, this is especially good news. The country buys most of its crude and LPG from the Middle East, and a big chunk of those imports sails through the Strait of Hormuz. As tensions calm and that route returns to normal, India could see steadier supplies and lower import bills. Oil marketers had hiked petrol, diesel, and LPG prices recently as oil got expensive—now, they might finally get some relief.

Sensex and Nifty update 

The Sensex jumped 1,695.40 points, or 2.30%, to close at 75,527.95, while the Nifty 50 settled 461.30 points, or 1.99%, higher at 23,622.90.

“Having said that, we are of the view that the recovery has helped bring the near term outlook to a positive level and look at the banking, financials and pharma space, where we would see the potential to take long positions reserved for disciplined risk management, and selectively look for opportunities across other pockets and stocks,” added Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

What happened in the Asian Markets? 

Stocks were up on Monday on the Asian continent following the US-Iran peace deal. The Nikkei 225 rose 3.51%, and the Topix 2.43%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 4 percent and the Kosdaq index soared 2.34 percent. Index futures on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Hang Seng index were flat.

Gift Nifty Today

The Indian stock market indices are trading gap up with Gift Nifty opening at almost 296 points higher at 23973 with the Nifty futures at 23806, both instruments were trading at a premium.

ALSO READ: When Will Strait of Hormuz Reopen? Trump Declares ‘Toll-Free Opening’ as US-Iran Peace Deal Emerges    

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Crude Oil Price Today [JUNE 15, 2026]: Brent Falls To $83.82 Per Barrel, WTI Near $80 As US-Iran Peace Deal Lifts Sensex and Nifty
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Crude Oil Price Today [JUNE 15, 2026]: Brent Falls To $83.82 Per Barrel, WTI Near $80 As US-Iran Peace Deal Lifts Sensex and Nifty
Crude Oil Price Today [JUNE 15, 2026]: Brent Falls To $83.82 Per Barrel, WTI Near $80 As US-Iran Peace Deal Lifts Sensex and Nifty
Crude Oil Price Today [JUNE 15, 2026]: Brent Falls To $83.82 Per Barrel, WTI Near $80 As US-Iran Peace Deal Lifts Sensex and Nifty
Crude Oil Price Today [JUNE 15, 2026]: Brent Falls To $83.82 Per Barrel, WTI Near $80 As US-Iran Peace Deal Lifts Sensex and Nifty

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