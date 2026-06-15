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Home > Tech and Auto News > BiteSpeed Partners With Razorpay: Offers AI-Powered Customer Engagement And One Click Solution To D2C Brands

BiteSpeed Partners With Razorpay: Offers AI-Powered Customer Engagement And One Click Solution To D2C Brands

BiteSpeed has partnered with Razorpay to offer D2C brands a unified AI-powered customer engagement and one-click checkout solution. The partnership aims to boost conversions, improve retention, and create seamless shopping experiences across multiple channels.

BiteSpeed Partners With Razorpay
BiteSpeed Partners With Razorpay

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 17:58 IST

In order to provide D2C brands with a unified conversion and retention stack, BiteSpeed has teamed up with Razorpay. This partnership combines AI CRM with one-click checkout features to facilitate smooth cross-channel commerce experiences. 

By combining Razorpay Magic Checkout’s one-click checkout process and conversion capabilities with BiteSpeed’s AI-powered engagement platform, the alliance enables marketers to create high-converting customer experiences across Web, WhatsApp, SMS, Email, and Voice. Brands can maximize client lifetime value, encourage repeat business, and recoup lost sales by up to 15% by integrating customer interaction, payments, and retention into a single experience. 

Leading D2C brands, including Comet, Nish Hair & Safari Bags, are already leveraging the integrated experience to improve conversions by an average of 10%, reduce checkout friction, and deliver more personalised customer journeys. 

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“Checkout today is much more than a payment layer; it’s becoming one of the most important conversion and retention touchpoints for D2C brands,” said Vinayak Aggarwal, CEO, BiteSpeed. “Brands increasingly want the freedom to choose category-leading products without creating fragmented customer experiences. Through this partnership, we’re bringing together best-in-class checkout and customer engagement capabilities in a seamless experience that helps brands convert, retain, and grow customers more effectively.” 

What makes this partnership uniquely valuable is the combination of intelligence, trust, compliance, and conversion across the entire customer journey. Unlike fragmented setups that stitch together separate checkout and payment providers, Razorpay offers unified checkout and payments infrastructure — pairing its understanding of shopper behaviour across millions of payment interactions with BiteSpeed’s precision targeting and engagement, for richer insights, fewer integration dependencies, and a smoother path from intent to purchase. 

The stack is built on a consent-first foundation aligned with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, enabling brands to personalise responsibly. As a regulated payments entity, Razorpay brings security and compliance by design, while trust signals — the Trusted Badge, Order Milestone Badge, Money Back Promise, and Login with Razorpay’s consent-led authentication — help shoppers buy with greater confidence. Together, these capabilities help brands convert more customers while building lasting trust. 

Khilan Haria, CPO, Razorpay, said, “At Razorpay, we’re focused on helping brands improve the customer journey through seamless and trusted commerce experiences. Through partnerships with leading commerce enablement platforms such as BiteSpeed, we’re extending the value merchants can derive from our checkout and payments offerings. By bringing together checkout, payments, and customer engagement capabilities, we’re helping D2C brands drive better conversions, improve retention, and create more connected customer experiences.” 

The partnership comes at a time when D2C brands are increasingly investing in owned channels, retention infrastructure, and conversion optimisation as customer acquisition costs continue to rise. With several more brands expected to come on board, the partnership is poised to become the default agentic commerce stack for India’s fastest-growing D2C brands. 

(ANI) 

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BiteSpeed Partners With Razorpay: Offers AI-Powered Customer Engagement And One Click Solution To D2C Brands
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BiteSpeed Partners With Razorpay: Offers AI-Powered Customer Engagement And One Click Solution To D2C Brands
BiteSpeed Partners With Razorpay: Offers AI-Powered Customer Engagement And One Click Solution To D2C Brands
BiteSpeed Partners With Razorpay: Offers AI-Powered Customer Engagement And One Click Solution To D2C Brands
BiteSpeed Partners With Razorpay: Offers AI-Powered Customer Engagement And One Click Solution To D2C Brands

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