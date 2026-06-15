Highest Grossing Video Games In History: The Titles That Earned Billions

The video game industry has transformed itself from being simply arcade games to a billion-dollar industry in the world today. While sales are considered as measures of success, revenue provides an even larger measure of achievement for the industry. There have been many video games that have generated millions of dollars in revenue by means of arcade sales, subscription services, and purchase of in-game items. Past successes in arcade games, as well as modern-day online hits, have certainly played an essential role in the struggle for becoming the most profitable video game ever made by mankind. Looking at revenue figures will show a mix of both past and recent success stories. Many old arcade games, having brought about the experience of playing video games for millions of people, are counted among high-revenue video games along with newer games.

1. Space Invaders

Space Invaders was created by Taito and was first published on April 19, 1978. This shooter game has made more than $13.93 billion in its lifetime. When adjusting for inflation, this figure is more than $31 billion, thus making it the most profitable video game in history.

Initially, the game was available as arcade games but can now be accessed via the Internet and other devices such as Windows, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and iOS. The original arcade version is now considered to be very rare, and only collectors of this game can find it.

2. Pac-Man

Published by Namco on May 22, 1980, Pac-Man has since become one of the most recognizable names in the video game industry. The maze-themed arcade game made about $13.56 billion in nominal income and about $26 billion in adjusted income, becoming one of the most formidable titles in terms of profitability amongst the most lucrative video games ever created.

Players control Pac-Man as he moves around a maze to eat dots and escape from ghosts. It is the game’s simplicity, catchy music, and legendary character that have made it an international success. Pac-Man has received several modern renditions on platforms like Windows, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Android, and iOS.

3. Dungeon Fighter Online

Among the lesser known names on the list that don’t hail from Asia is the title Dungeon Fighter Online. Developed by the South Korean software company Neople, this action role-playing beat ’em up game was released in August 2005. It has made over $22 billion worth of revenue in total.

The game, although it failed to do well during its North American launch, managed to become extremely popular across other parts of Asia. The game has kept its players hooked since then, thanks to its side-scrolling gameplay, character advancement, weapon collecting, and social aspects from MMORPG games.

4. Street Fighter II

Street Fighter II developed by Capcom was launched on March 7, 1991, and changed the world of competitive gaming. It made $10.857 billion in nominal terms, while in real terms, its revenue amounts to around $22 billion.

Some of the innovations that Street Fighter II brought were legendary fighters, one-on-one combat, and combos. These features became characteristic of the whole genre of fighting games. Released first in arcades, the game later came out for various devices such as Atari, Game Boy, PlayStation, and other ones.

5. Fortnite

One of the latest additions to the list of the biggest money makers is Fortnite which was developed by Epic Games and first released to players on July 25, 2017. To date, the game has made a total revenue estimate of roughly $20 billion, earning a spot among the best entertainment products in recent years, and also competing for the record of the highest grossing video game.

Firstly, Fortnite was released as a cooperative survival game, then transformed into a battle royale game. The game proved to be a tremendous success becoming highly popular in many different platforms such as Windows, macOS, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. Among the game’s prominent features one can mention cosmetic items and pop culture characters used in conjunction with microtransactions.

Starting from Space Invaders and ending at Fortnite, such popular titles as Pac-Man, Dungeon Fighter Online, and Street Fighter II stand for distinct pages in the book of video game development. All the mentioned examples prove that the innovation, availability and longevity bring millions to the creators’ coffers and determine the competition for the highest-grossing game title in the history of gaming.

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