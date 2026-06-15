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Home > Tech and Auto News > Mercedes-Benz Introduces 2026 S-Class In India: Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, 115Km Range, And Upgraded Tech—Check All Specs And Price

Mercedes-Benz Introduces 2026 S-Class In India: Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, 115Km Range, And Upgraded Tech—Check All Specs And Price

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2026 S-Class in India at a starting price of Rs 2.20 crore. The luxury sedan debuts with a plug-in hybrid powertrain offering up to 115km of electric range, along with upgraded MBUX Superscreen technology, enhanced rear-seat comfort, and advanced safety features.

Mercedes Benz S Class
Mercedes Benz S Class

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 15:12 IST

German luxury automobile manufacturing company Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2026 S-Class in India. The company has introduced the new S-Class at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 2.20 crore with exterior and interior styling revisions, upgraded tech, and for the first time a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain. The newly introduced luxury sedan is only available in the S 450e guise in India. Booking for the premium sedan started today, 15 June 2026, and deliveries are likely to happen around Diwali 2026. 

The price has gone up by Rs 35 lakh compared to the outgoing model, which started at Rs 1.85 crore. The top variant, the Manufacture Edition AMG Line, is priced at Rs 2.38 crore. Its main rival in India remains the BMW 7 Series. 

A First for the S-Class: Plug-In Hybrid in India 

The biggest story here is what sits under the bonnet. The S 450e runs a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine paired with a rear-mounted electric motor and a 22kWh battery pack. Together they produce 435hp and 680Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels through a 9-speed automatic gearbox. 

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Mercedes claims an electric-only range of up to 115km, which is a solid number for city driving. If you plug into a 60kW charger, the battery goes from 10 to 80 percent in about 20 minutes. The 0-100kph sprint takes a claimed 5.7 seconds. Mercedes also says it can return 32.2kmpl on the WLTP cycle, though real-world numbers will obviously depend on how much you use the electric motor. 

A mild-hybrid S 450 4MATIC with a 404hp petrol engine is offered in international markets and is expected to arrive in India later. 

New Screen, Smarter Cabin, Better Rear Seats 

Inside, the 2026 S-Class gets what Mercedes calls the MBUX Superscreen setup. This includes a 14.4-inch OLED touchscreen for the driver, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and another 12.3-inch screen in front of the front passenger. The whole system runs on Mercedes’ latest MB.OS software, with deeper AI built into the voice assistant. 

There are also 13.1-inch screens at the rear that support video streaming, gaming, and even video conferencing. Google Maps works through an augmented reality head-up display, which projects navigation directions into your line of sight while driving. The system also supports over-the-air software updates. 

Since India only gets the long-wheelbase version, rear passengers get a lot of room. The executive rear seats can recline up to 43.5 degrees. All four seats get ventilation, heating, and massage functions. Mercedes has also worked on reducing road and wind noise inside the cabin, and the ambient lighting now covers pretty much every surface including the dashboard, door pads, armrests, cup holders, AC vents, and more. 

On the safety side, the car gets adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, surround-view cameras, and multiple airbags including seatbelt airbags. The adaptive air suspension with E-Active Body Control adjusts the dampers based on road conditions automatically, and rear-wheel steering helps with tight spots. 

Also Read: From Maruti Suzuki To Innova Hycross: Here Are Cars With Highest Mileage In 2026

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Mercedes-Benz Introduces 2026 S-Class In India: Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, 115Km Range, And Upgraded Tech—Check All Specs And Price
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Mercedes-Benz Introduces 2026 S-Class In India: Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, 115Km Range, And Upgraded Tech—Check All Specs And Price

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Mercedes-Benz Introduces 2026 S-Class In India: Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, 115Km Range, And Upgraded Tech—Check All Specs And Price
Mercedes-Benz Introduces 2026 S-Class In India: Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, 115Km Range, And Upgraded Tech—Check All Specs And Price
Mercedes-Benz Introduces 2026 S-Class In India: Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, 115Km Range, And Upgraded Tech—Check All Specs And Price
Mercedes-Benz Introduces 2026 S-Class In India: Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, 115Km Range, And Upgraded Tech—Check All Specs And Price

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