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Home > Tech and Auto News > Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Night Edition Launched In India: Blacked-Out Styling, Exclusive Interiors, And Premium Features — Check All Specs And Price

Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Night Edition Launched In India: Blacked-Out Styling, Exclusive Interiors, And Premium Features — Check All Specs And Price

Mercedes-Benz has launched the limited-edition GLE and GLS Night Edition SUVs in India with blacked-out styling, exclusive interiors, and premium features. Prices start at Rs 1.05 crore for the GLE Night Edition and Rs 1.41 crore for the GLS Night Edition.

GLE Night Edition
GLE Night Edition

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 14:30 IST

German luxury automobile manufacturing giant Mercedes Benz has introduced the limited-run GLE and GLS Night Edition SUVs in India, adding a darker visual treatment, exclusive interior detailing, and additional features to its luxury SUV range. The GLE Night Edition is priced at Rs 1.05 crore for the 300d 4MATIC and Rs 1.14 crore for the 450 4MATIC, while the GLS Night Edition comes in at Rs 1.41 crore for the 450 4MATIC and Rs 1.43 crore for the 450d 4MATIC, all ex-showroom. These are not just blacked-out versions of existing cars. They are a whole different statement. 

What Makes the Night Edition Different 

The biggest highlight is the blacked-out exterior treatment, which gives the GLE and GLS a more aggressive and premium road presence. The GLE Night Edition receives black-finished ORVMs, dark chrome detailing, black roof rails, and black alloy wheels. The GLS gets a similar treatment, with darkened grille detailing and black-finished alloys giving it a sportier look. Both cars come in two colour options, Obsidian Black and Alpine Grey. The Alpine Grey colour is exclusive to the Night Edition and is not offered on any standard variant of either the GLE or GLS, giving the edition a distinctive identity of its own. 

The Interiors Are Just as Exclusive 

Step inside and the Night Edition feel continues. Both models get black Nappa leather upholstery and Anthracite open-pore oak wooden trim that are unique to the Night Edition and absent from the standard configurations. This means buyers cannot piece together this interior by spec-ing a regular GLE or GLS. It is only available here. Both SUVs also get a head-up display as standard across both models. That is a feature many buyers would have to pay extra for in other variants. 

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The Engine Options Stay the Same 

Mercedes has not tweaked what is under the bonnet. The GLE 300d gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine making 225 bhp and the GLE 450 gets a six-cylinder 3.0-litre petrol engine producing 380 bhp. The GLS 450 uses the same six-cylinder 3.0-litre petrol, while the GLS 450d runs a six-cylinder 3.0-litre diesel making 367 bhp. All variants get 4MATIC all-wheel drive, a nine-speed gearbox, and Airmatic suspension. 

Why India Got This Edition 

India is not just another market for these two SUVs. The GLE and GLS are undisputed segment leaders in the luxury SUV category in India, and India ranks among Mercedes-Benz’s top global markets for these models. India has been given a special allocation from this globally limited production run. Mercedes India CEO Santosh Iyer said customers are increasingly looking for vehicles that reflect their individuality, and the Night Edition is designed to answer exactly that demand. 

How Much Extra Are Buyers Paying 

The GLE Night Edition diesel is Rs 5 lakh more than the standard GLE 300d, while the petrol version carries a Rs 3.5 lakh premium. The GLS Night Edition petrol asks Rs 3.5 lakh more, and the diesel variant is Rs 3.3 lakh above its standard counterpart. For what buyers get in return, most luxury car shoppers at this price point will consider a fair trade.

Also Read: Honda ZR-V India Price Revealed? Check Hybrid Engine, Features, Mileage, Delivery Timeline & Full Specifications

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Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Night Edition Launched In India: Blacked-Out Styling, Exclusive Interiors, And Premium Features — Check All Specs And Price
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Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Night Edition Launched In India: Blacked-Out Styling, Exclusive Interiors, And Premium Features — Check All Specs And Price

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Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Night Edition Launched In India: Blacked-Out Styling, Exclusive Interiors, And Premium Features — Check All Specs And Price
Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Night Edition Launched In India: Blacked-Out Styling, Exclusive Interiors, And Premium Features — Check All Specs And Price
Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Night Edition Launched In India: Blacked-Out Styling, Exclusive Interiors, And Premium Features — Check All Specs And Price
Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Night Edition Launched In India: Blacked-Out Styling, Exclusive Interiors, And Premium Features — Check All Specs And Price

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