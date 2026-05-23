Will the Stock Market Open on a Positive Note on Monday, May 25, 2026? GIFT Nifty and Global Rally Signal Green Start

Stock Market On Monday: The Indian stock market is likely to behave nicely on Monday, May 25, 2026, with an upbeat kind of energy, as bulls quietly try to grab control pretty much from the opening bell. Traders are going to step in with a more confidence after a strong finish last session, almost like the market is shaking off sleep with a decent warm-up. On the other hand Global cues are helping as well, GIFT Nifty is pointing toward a steady-to-positive start, and Wall Street’s firm close, including fresh record highs in the Dow Jones, is piling on more encouragement. Feels a bit like markets overseas are handing over a green signal in a baton relay straight to Dalal Street. Still, everyone will watch closely to see if this optimism keeps its grip throughout the day, or whether it just dulls after the early buzz.

Global & Domestic Stock Market Cues

Global Cues

US markets closed strong; Dow Jones hit record highs

S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended the week positive

Asian markets were strong, led by Japan’s Nikkei surge

European indices (DAX, FTSE 100, CAC 40) closed higher

Easing geopolitical tensions due to US–Iran talks

Brent crude steady near $104 per barrel

Global sentiment remains positive but cautious

Domestic Cues

GIFT Nifty indicates a flat-to-mildly positive opening near 23,720

Nifty 50 and Sensex ended last session in the green

Banking stocks led the rally (ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank)

RBI’s ₹2.87 lakh crore dividend boosted sentiment

INR remains under pressure around 95–96 levels

FII outflows continue, keeping caution in markets

DII buying supports downside stability

Nifty Bank holding above 54,000 remains key strength signal

Stock Market On Friday

Indian markets wrapped up the last trading session on a pretty upbeat note after some early ups and downs, little shaky at first then it steadied. You could feel it was one of those days where sentiment was wobbly in the beginning, but then the momentum quietly picked up and the session ended in the green. The Sensex finished at 75,415.35, up 231.99 points, or 0.31%, and yes it looked like a gradual recovery rather than a sudden surge. Similarly, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,719.30, gaining 64.60 points, or 0.27%, and it pretty much tracked that same positive direction. The standout though was Nifty Bank, which spiked by 615.95 points or 1.15% to end the day at 54,055.35, and it was clearly the driver behind the whole rally. All in all, it felt like a composed rebound session, where banking stocks acted as the backbone, helping the market close firmer and with a more confident tone than before.

10 Things to Watch On Monday’s Stock Market

Rupee recovery as INR strengthens to 95.68 against the US dollar, supported by RBI intervention

Global peace hopes after US–Iran diplomatic progress easing geopolitical tensions

Brent crude softening, trading below $105 per barrel

Strong buying interest in major banking stocks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank

RBI’s record ₹2.87 lakh crore dividend transfer boosting overall sentiment

Continued strength in the banking sector, with Nifty Bank staying above 54,000

Global oil price volatility hovering near $104–$105 per barrel

Ongoing foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows adding caution to markets

Global cues from US markets, especially recent record highs on Wall Street

Overall risk-on sentiment balanced with global macro uncertainty, keeping volatility in focus