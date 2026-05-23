Faridabad Horror: 21-Year-Old Badminton Player Kidnapped, Brutally Tortured And Killed By Girlfriend’s Family Over Relationship

Faridabad: A shocking suspected honour killing case has emerged from Faridabad, where a 21-year-old badminton player from Rajasthan died after being kidnapped, confined for several days and subjected to brutal physical assault over a relationship with a minor girl. The victim, identified as Monu, was a resident of Saidpur village in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi region. Following his death, police have registered a murder case and detained two suspects as the investigation continues.

Who Was Monu?

According to family members, Monu had recently appeared for his Class 12 board examinations and scored nearly 70% marks. Apart from academics, he was known for his achievements in badminton and had represented his school at the state level. His family said he had won several medals in district-level competitions and was regarded as a promising young sportsperson in the area.

Relationship With Minor Girl At Centre Of Case

Family members alleged that Monu was in a relationship with a minor girl from Tigaon in Faridabad. The two reportedly met when the girl visited her maternal relatives in Saidpur village and later became close.

The relationship is believed to be at the centre of the events that led to the young man’s death. Monu’s uncle Narendra said that the 21-year-old even informed his family that he was going to Tigaon police station for an investigation on May 17 relating to a separate case.

But the family members said he was taken by the girl’s family members and was held for three days. It also said that Monu was physically tortured multiple times during the kidnapping.

Police Locate Victim Severely Injured

The family said that they were informed by the police via phone on May 20 that the boy was found near the girl’s father Kulbhushan’s house carrying injuries. He was transferred to a private hospital for treatment. The family said that the boy had been severely injured during the captivity. The boy had died within a while.

Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said that the previous case had been filed against the boy for running away with the minor on April. Kulbhushan lodged the complaint at Tigaon police station. Police said the girl was later recovered, while Monu was still outside their hand.

Officials said Kulbhushan had later informed the police that Monu was staying at his compound. The police were then called to the house where they were sent and found Monu in a critical condition and arranged for his transfer to hospital.

Case Of Murder Fielded, Two Accused Held

A death case was registered against Monu’s killing amid allegations that he was kidnapped along with several other crimes in the wake of the complaint of his family.

Two accused have been detained for interrogation while the authorities continue to look for the exact chronology of events that led to the death of the 21-year-old. Police said the investigation is proceeding and, further action will be taken based on the evidence collected in the course of the investigation.

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