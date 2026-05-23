Maharashtra Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Witness Humidity Rise, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Chances With IMD Insight

Maharashtra Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Maharashtra is facing a intense situation where half of its districts are facing with intense heat as heatwave is currently under progression on those areas and the level of humidity, and unwanted rain is happening in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Thane, and Aurangabad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) believe that the cause of this strange weather is the moisty winds coming from the Arabian Sea, and it’s also helping to strengthen the pre monsoon activity in Maharashtra. On the other hand cities like Mumbai and Pune are fighting with humid weather and cloudy skies, regions like Nagpur and Vidarbha continue to face heatwave like conditions with the temperature rising up-to 42°C in some areas. and some districts may experience some change in weather like unstable lightning condition and uneven rainfall in the days to come. Weather experts believe that in the coming days rainfall intensity and the lightning activity is only going to strengthen in the Maharashtra region.

Maharashtra Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Maharashtra Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Mumbai 33°C Humid with thunderstorms likely 06:01 AM 07:08 PM 11:33 PM 10:04 AM Pune 36°C Cloudy skies and gusty winds 05:58 AM 07:05 PM 11:30 PM 10:01 AM Nagpur 42°C Hot weather with storm chances 05:31 AM 06:48 PM 11:08 PM 09:36 AM Nashik 37°C Humidity and cloud activity 05:57 AM 07:06 PM 11:31 PM 10:02 AM Thane 33°C Rainfall activity possible 06:00 AM 07:08 PM 11:33 PM 10:04 AM Aurangabad 39°C Warm weather with gusty winds 05:49 AM 06:58 PM 11:22 PM 09:52 AM

IMD Insight On Maharashtra Weather

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), various parts of Maharashtra are predicted to experience pre-monsoon activities like thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, cloudy sky, and occasional rainfall over the next few days. According to IMD officials, the continuous presence of moisture laden winds in the atmosphere from the Arabian Sea, coupled with the instability in the atmospheric circulation, is helping in forming clouds and triggering rainfall in various coastal and interior parts of Maharashtra. According to IMD officials, cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Nashik are likely to experience cloudy conditions, increasing humidity levels, and occasional thunderstorm activities during evenings. On the other hand, areas in Vidarbha like Nagpur could witness very hot day temperatures before the occurrence of thunderstorms due to strong warming at the surface level and an unstable atmosphere. Weather experts have explained that moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea are helping to increase humidity and cloud cover in the region, while strengthening pre-monsoon conditions are leading to thunderstorm and occasional rainfall activities. Gusty winds in the evening could help bring temporary relief in terms of cooling effect in certain areas.

Why Is Maharashtra Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?

Based on the reports by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several regions of Maharashtra are forecasted to experience weather conditions such as thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, cloudy skies, and occasional rainfall over the next few days. According to officials at IMD, moisture inflow into Maharashtra from the Arabian Sea combined with unstable air currents has been responsible for the development of clouds and increased chances of rainfall across both coastal and interior districts. The IMD has also added that cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Nashik would witness cloudy sky and rising humidity conditions, along with thunderstorms in the evenings. Meanwhile, Vidarbha region in Maharashtra such as Nagpur may experience higher temperatures during the day before the onset of thunderstorms due to heating of the surface and unstable weather conditions. Weather experts have also indicated that humid wind inflow from the Arabian Sea has led to an increase in humidity and cloud formation, while the strengthening of pre-monsoon systems has triggered thunderstorms and isolated rainfall across Maharashtra. Although gusty winds developing in the evening will give respite from hot weather conditions to some regions, rising humidity will result in sticky and uncomfortable weather conditions in many areas.

How Will Maharashtra Weather Impact Daily Life?

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Slow movement during rainfall Flights Minor weather-related delays possible Daily Life Humidity discomfort increases Coastal Areas Rough sea conditions possible Outdoor Activities Thunderstorm disruptions likely

Residents have been told not to be outside unless necessary in case there is lightning. People are supposed to be careful when traveling during rainy or thunderous weather.

What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Maharashtra?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 23 May 2026 24°C – 42°C Thunderstorms and rainfall likely 24 May 2026 24°C – 41°C Cloudy skies continue 25 May 2026 25°C – 40°C Humidity levels rise 26 May 2026 25°C – 39°C Gusty winds possible 27 May 2026 24°C – 39°C Rainfall chances increase 28 May 2026 24°C – 38°C Thunderstorm activity continues 29 May 2026 24°C – 38°C Cloud cover remains active 30 May 2026 24°C – 37°C Moderate rainfall possible 31 May 2026 23°C – 37°C Pre-monsoon activity strengthens 1 June 2026 23°C – 36°C Humidity remains high 2 June 2026 23°C – 36°C Frequent showers possible 3 June 2026 23°C – 35°C Gusty winds continue 4 June 2026 22°C – 35°C Rainfall intensity may increase 5 June 2026 22°C – 34°C Thunderstorm chances continue 6 June 2026 22°C – 34°C Strong pre-monsoon activity likely

As pre-monsoon activity builds up in the Western parts of India and even over the Arabian Sea regions, meteorologists think that Maharashtra may face more humid, stormy, cloudy, windy, and rainy weather in the coming days.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Lucknow, Noida, Banda & Varanasi Face Heatwave Conditions As IMD Warns Of Rising Temperatures And Rainfall Chances