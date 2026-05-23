Desi Bling Netflix Series Dubai Billionaire’s Wife Tabinda Sanpal Reveals Husband Satish Gifts 3 KG Gold Every Year, ‘I Own 40 Kg, Daughter Eats With Gold Cutlery’

Netflix’s Desi Bling has become one of the most talked about shows on social media after showing the lavish lifestyle of rich Indian expats living in Dubai. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, a real life famous celebrity couple who bring their love story and dreams into Dubai’s glamorous high-society lifestyle. But the couple who stand out and gained the viewers’ attention is the billionaire power duo Satish and Tabinda Sanpal. Who are getting alot of buzz for their bright rich vibe, costly gifts, and some pretty jaw-dropping, lavish and luxurious wealth. In one of the Desi Bling episodes, Tabinda said her husband gives her about 3 kg of gold every year and that she already has almost 40 kg of gold at home. She also mentioned their daughter uses gold cutlery which left a lot of viewers stunned online and people started reacting like crazy.







Desi Bling Netflix Series Dubai Billionaire’s Wife Tabinda Sanpal Owns 40 Kg

In one of the conversations with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who were being shown Dubai’s fancy high society style, Satish Sanpal said that he promised he would weigh his wife Tabinda in gold on their 10th wedding anniversary. He also added that Tabinda never married him for the money and somehow he feels really lucky to have her because of her kind nature. But the internet doesn’t really seem to agree with that many social media users start debating on his claim.

While they were talking Tabinda said, she already owns nearly 40 kg of gold and Satish gifts her around 3 kg of gold every year on Dhanteras because he loves to buy gold for her.

During which Satish looked proud and he even called his wife a “gold queen”, and he spoke without hesitation about their lavish lifestyle.







Karan Kundrra reacted and admitted sarcastically that it feels so odd to him, hearing people talk about wealth so openly. He joked that if people in India said things like that in public, they may get hit by income tax raids.

Still, Karan also said the Sanpals are a strong part of Dubai’s elite circle, and they clearly enjoy a lot of wealth, influence, and power too.

Desi Bling Netflix Series Dubai Billionaire’s Wife Tabinda Sanpal Reveals Daughter Eats With Gold Cutlery

In one of the conversations with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, Tabinda and Satish spoke about the huge grand celebration for their daughter Bella’s first birthday.

They said Bella came in like a princess carriage, wore a gold dress along with a 24 carat gold jacket and somehow they also had a cake that dropped in from the ceiling in front of elite people.







Tabinda then added that soon her billionaire daughter will get a customized pink Rolls-Royce as a birthday present from Satish.

Who Are Dubai Billionaire Satish and Wife Tabinda Sanpal?

Later on the show, Satish mentioned he is originally from Jabalpur and he didn’t come from some extremely wealthy family but he earned all this empire through his hard work and became a billionaire in Dubai. He also talked about his rich lifestyle and said, “We don’t go to Bollywood, we bring Bollywood to us. If you have money, it speaks.”

He even admitted he is really into luxury fashion and expensive clothes as well. Tabinda followed up and said, all his outfits are made to order, and he never reuses the exact same designs, ever.

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