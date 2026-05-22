NEET UG 2026 Refund Link Delayed? NTA Clarifies Re-Exam Date, Fee Refund Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has come forward with clarifications on the fee refund portal and re-test schedule for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, as students were confused about the delay in the online refund link and the new question paper release. After having scrapped the NEET UG 2026 examination in May due to allegations of a paper leak, the agency has rescheduled the examination for June 21 in offline mode across India.

When will the online fee refund link be operational

After the NTA announced that the online fee refund portal would come up on May 21, several NEET UG 2026 candidates were confused since they could not access the link. Sourcing from the news portal, the agency clarified that the team is activating the refund process in phases, and candidates are asked to keep checking the official NEET website for any updates on the refund portal.

Officials clarified that students will also have to submit their bank account details on the online portal in order to avail of the refund for the cancelled NEET UG 2026 examination. As per the NTA’s previous statement, the examination fee will be refunded completely with no fresh fee needed to be paid for the NTA-conducted re-examination next month. NEET UG also said that no fresh application has to be filed by students and there will be no fresh fee applicable to the exam.

What is the NEET UG 2026 re-exam date and time

Under the new schedule, the NEET UG 2026 re-test would be conducted on Sunday, June 21, from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The council had clarified that the extra 15 minutes are reserved in the examination schedule for attendance verification and document verification before the paper will be conducted. The NEET UG retest will continue to be held offline in pen-and-paper mode.

Will there be any changes in language and exam city suggestions for NEET UG

The NTA has specified that candidates won’t be allowed to change the examination language and city suggestions for the re-test. The newly received information related to any changes would be made based on the information submitted through the registration details in the main cycle.

The NEET UG will continue to conduct the examinations in the current 13 languages of English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Kannada, and Odia. Officials went on to say that these languages are available in only few cities and states of India mentioned in the Information Bulletin.

What should candidates do if there were any problems on May 3

Students who had technical and other issues during the cancelled May 3 examination have been advised to approach NTA by writing an email requesting help with supporting documents and their complaints. NTA had advised to approach the helpdesk addressed via email to the following official NEET UG support email to register technical issues, disturbances, etc. that occurred during the previous examination. NTA has rejected rumours of a third postponement and confirmed that the retest date would remain unchanged despite clashes with other competitive examinations happening on the same day.

What is the latest update in the NEET paper leak investigation

The CBI investigation into the alleged leak of NEET papers is going on across several states. According to reports, arrests have already been made against several people from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Pune, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, etc. Investigators are cross-checking financial transactions and communication records of people allegedly involved in the case. NTA Director General Abhishek Singh recently assured that the probe will be done with utmost objectivity, and strict action will be taken against any person found guilty, whether inducted into the agency or from an external organisation.

Also Read: AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Official Website, Exam Date and How to Download Admit Card