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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and CSK? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and CSK? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Sai Sudharsan smashed 84, while Mohammed Siraj’s fiery spell dismantled CSK. The win helped Shubman Gill-led GT secure 18 points and strengthen Qualifier 1 hopes.

Sai Sudharsan and Mohammed Siraj in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Sai Sudharsan and Mohammed Siraj in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 09:21 IST

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings faced a thumping defeat against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which saw them being eliminated from the race to the playoffs. The five-time champions lost by 89 runs to end a disastrous campaign for them. The win for GT meant that the Shubman Gill-led side ended their season with 18 points. With a place in Qualifier 1 at stake, it was a crucial win for the Titans. Having lost their previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, GT avoided going to the playoffs with back-to-back defeats. Here is a look at the GT vs CSK match summary, top scorers, and man of the match.

GT vs CSK: Match Summary And First Innings Performance

Chennai Super Kings, away from home, won an important toss against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad elected to bowl first. However, it was an all-too-similar story from the GT batters. The top three featuring Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler all piled up the runs. Sudharsan scored 84 runs in 53 balls while Gill and Buttler also chipped in with hard-hitting fifties. 

Gurjapneet Singh, in his four overs, went for 31 runs. But the rest of the bowlers for CSK remained expensive. Anshul Kamboj once again proved to be toothless, giving away 56 runs in his four overs. Spencer Johnson went for 47 runs in his four overs. Mukesh Choudhary gave 36 in his spell while Shivam Dube and Noor Ahmad combined to give 56 runs in their four overs. 

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GT vs CSK: Mohammed Siraj Breaks Chennai Super Kings Chase

Mohammed Siraj continued his fine form with the new ball. Once again at the Narendra Modi Stadium, it was the same story as the right-arm pacer got the ball moving and troubled CSK batters. Siraj struck with the first ball of the innings to dismiss Sanju Samson. He picked up Ruturaj Gaikwad and Urvil Patel in his second over. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada picked up the fourth wicket in the power play to get rid of Matthew Short. The CSK batting order collapsed barring Shivam Dube. The left-handed batter scored 47 runs in 17 balls while the team was bowled out for a score of 140 runs in the 14th over. 

GT vs CSK: Top Scorers And Man Of The Match Award

Sai Sudharsan was the top scorer in the GT vs CSK match. The left-handed opening batter for the Gujarat Titans scored 84 runs in 53 balls. During his stay at the crease, the 24-year-old struck seven fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj was named the player of the match for his three-wicket haul in the second innings. Each of his three wickets came in the power play as he demolished CSK’s batting order.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and CSK? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More
Tags: chennai super kingsGT vs CSKgujarat-titansIPL 2026Mohammed SirajNarendra Modi StadiumRuturaj GaikwadSai Sudharsanshubman gill

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IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and CSK? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More
IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and CSK? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More
IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and CSK? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More
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