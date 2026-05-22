LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 21 After GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan Reclaims Top Spot, Shubman Gill Ranked Second | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 21 After GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan Reclaims Top Spot, Shubman Gill Ranked Second | Check Top 10 List

Check the latest IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings on May 21 after GT vs CSK. Sai Sudharsan reclaims the top spot, followed by Shubman Gill in second place.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 21 After GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan Reclaims Top Spot, Shubman Gill Ranked Second | Check Top 10 List. Photo IPL X
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 21 After GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan Reclaims Top Spot, Shubman Gill Ranked Second | Check Top 10 List. Photo IPL X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 03:07 IST

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 21 After GT vs CSK: The Orange Cap race in IPL 2026 took a dramatic turn of events on May 21 after the one-sided contest between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat’s top order of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill decimated the CSK bowling attack to rocket up to the top two spots in the run-scoring charts of the tournament.

Left-hander sensation Sai Sudharsan wrested the coveted Orange Cap from Rajasthan Royals’ teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Sudharsan’s masterful knock of 84 runs off just 53 balls took his cumulative season tally to an impressive 638 runs in 14 matches. Close on heels is his opening partner and GT captain Shubman Gill. Gill’s fluent 64 off 37 balls saw him jump past a number of contenders to second place with 616 runs from 13 innings. Their clinical partnership has established Gujarat’s batting core as the most lethal in the competition.

Rajasthan’s breakout star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has dropped to third spot due to the climb at the top. The young man is still one of the most explosive hitters of the season and is holding on to 579 runs at a strike rate of a whopping 236.32. In fourth place is Mitchell Marsh of the Lucknow Super Giants with 563 runs, and the dependable middle-order anchor for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Heinrich Klaasen, rounds out the top five with 555 runs.

You Might Be Interested In

The list of elite top 10 is also populated by perennial heavyweights and Indian international stalwarts in the bottom half. Royal Challengers Bangalore icon Virat Kohli is stuck at sixth place with 542 runs but with a stellar average of 54.20. Delhi Capitals anchor KL Rahul is a notch behind at seventh with 533 runs.

The aggressive intent at the top of the order has helped Sunrisers Hyderabad’s explosive duo of Abhishek Sharma (507 runs) and Ishan Kishan (490 runs) to be placed at eighth and ninth spots respectively. Chennai Super Kings skipper Sanju Samson rounds off the top 10 leaderboard with 477 runs from 14 appearances, but his duck on the final day concluded a disappointing night that saw CSK knocked out of the competition.

IPL 2026 Top 10 Run-Scorers (As of May 21)

Pos Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate
1 Sai Sudharsan GT 14 638 49.08 157.92
2 Shubman Gill GT 13 616 47.38 161.67
3 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 13 579 44.54 236.32
4 Mitchell Marsh LSG 13 563 43.31 163.18
5 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 13 555 50.45 155.89
6 Virat Kohli RCB 13 542 54.20 164.74
7 KL Rahul DC 13 533 44.42 171.93
8 Abhishek Sharma SRH 13 507 42.25 201.99
9 Ishan Kishan SRH 13 490 37.69 179.48
10 Sanju Samson CSK 14 477 43.36 165.62

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 21 After GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan Reclaims Top Spot, Shubman Gill Ranked Second | Check Top 10 List
Tags: GT vs CSK match 21 MayHeinrich Klaasen statshighest run scorer IPL 2026IPL 2026IPL 2026 Orange Cap standingsmodern IPL run chartsMost runs in IPL 2026Sai Sudharsan Orange CapShubman Gill ranking IPLVaibhav Sooryavanshi runsVirat Kohli runs IPL 2026

RELATED News

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins First Major Trophy In Saudi Arabia As Al Nassr Beat Damac 4-1 To Clinch Saudi Pro League Title

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Al Nassr vs Damac: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Live in India, Saudi Arabia, USA, UK And More

Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and…:3 Players Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho Could Target Next Season | Football Transfer Rumours

PAK vs AUS ODI Series Live Streaming FREE APP: How to watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team ODI LIVE for Free

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 21 After GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan Reclaims Top Spot, Shubman Gill Ranked Second | Check Top 10 List

Bluesky Profiles Hacked By Russia To Push Fake News On Ukraine

Maruti Suzuki Plans Price Hike Across Models Due To Higher Production Costs

8th Central Pay Commission Salary Hike May Begin: Here’s Why Central Govt Staff Likely to Get It In 2027

Shocking Update In Rohit Shetty’s House Shooting: Jailed Gangster Watched Gunmen Open Fire On Video Call

Delhi-NCR Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain Arrive In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram & Ghaziabad? Check 15-Day Forecast

‘Sacrificing Cow Not Part of Eid’: Calcutta High Court Upholds Ban On Cattle Slaughter Ahead of Bakreid

Condom Prices To Go Up In India? Iran War Connection Explained

Who Killed Hamza Burhan? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Says It Shot Dead Pulwama Attack Mastermind In PoK

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max With 16GB RAM And Variable Aperture Camera? These Top Feature Upgrades Might Prove To Be A Game-Changer

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 21 After GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan Reclaims Top Spot, Shubman Gill Ranked Second | Check Top 10 List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 21 After GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan Reclaims Top Spot, Shubman Gill Ranked Second | Check Top 10 List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 21 After GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan Reclaims Top Spot, Shubman Gill Ranked Second | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 21 After GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan Reclaims Top Spot, Shubman Gill Ranked Second | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 21 After GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan Reclaims Top Spot, Shubman Gill Ranked Second | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 21 After GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan Reclaims Top Spot, Shubman Gill Ranked Second | Check Top 10 List

QUICK LINKS