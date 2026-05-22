IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 21 After GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan Reclaims Top Spot, Shubman Gill Ranked Second | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 21 After GT vs CSK: The Orange Cap race in IPL 2026 took a dramatic turn of events on May 21 after the one-sided contest between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat’s top order of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill decimated the CSK bowling attack to rocket up to the top two spots in the run-scoring charts of the tournament.

Left-hander sensation Sai Sudharsan wrested the coveted Orange Cap from Rajasthan Royals’ teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Sudharsan’s masterful knock of 84 runs off just 53 balls took his cumulative season tally to an impressive 638 runs in 14 matches. Close on heels is his opening partner and GT captain Shubman Gill. Gill’s fluent 64 off 37 balls saw him jump past a number of contenders to second place with 616 runs from 13 innings. Their clinical partnership has established Gujarat’s batting core as the most lethal in the competition.

Rajasthan’s breakout star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has dropped to third spot due to the climb at the top. The young man is still one of the most explosive hitters of the season and is holding on to 579 runs at a strike rate of a whopping 236.32. In fourth place is Mitchell Marsh of the Lucknow Super Giants with 563 runs, and the dependable middle-order anchor for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Heinrich Klaasen, rounds out the top five with 555 runs.

The list of elite top 10 is also populated by perennial heavyweights and Indian international stalwarts in the bottom half. Royal Challengers Bangalore icon Virat Kohli is stuck at sixth place with 542 runs but with a stellar average of 54.20. Delhi Capitals anchor KL Rahul is a notch behind at seventh with 533 runs.

The aggressive intent at the top of the order has helped Sunrisers Hyderabad’s explosive duo of Abhishek Sharma (507 runs) and Ishan Kishan (490 runs) to be placed at eighth and ninth spots respectively. Chennai Super Kings skipper Sanju Samson rounds off the top 10 leaderboard with 477 runs from 14 appearances, but his duck on the final day concluded a disappointing night that saw CSK knocked out of the competition.

IPL 2026 Top 10 Run-Scorers (As of May 21)

Pos Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 1 Sai Sudharsan GT 14 638 49.08 157.92 2 Shubman Gill GT 13 616 47.38 161.67 3 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 13 579 44.54 236.32 4 Mitchell Marsh LSG 13 563 43.31 163.18 5 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 13 555 50.45 155.89 6 Virat Kohli RCB 13 542 54.20 164.74 7 KL Rahul DC 13 533 44.42 171.93 8 Abhishek Sharma SRH 13 507 42.25 201.99 9 Ishan Kishan SRH 13 490 37.69 179.48 10 Sanju Samson CSK 14 477 43.36 165.62