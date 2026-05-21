Al Nassr vs Damac: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Live in India, Saudi Arabia, USA, UK And More

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr face Damac FC in a high-stakes Saudi Pro League game on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh. Plus, the match is key for Al Nassr’s push to stay atop the league. They’re aiming to keep their strong offensive pace and earn three points. Damac FC wants to pull off a big surprise away from home. Both teams know how much this game matters. Fans around the world are excited as tension builds before kickoff.

When Is The Al Nassr Vs Damac Saudi Pro League Match?

For local fans in Saudi Arabia, the match begins at 9:00 PM AST. For passionate supporters living in India, the game will kick off exactly at 11:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, football viewers in the USA can watch the live coverage starting at 2:00 PM EDT, and fans based in the UK can completely enjoy the match at 7:00 PM BST.

Where Is The Al Nassr Vs Damac Match Will be Played?

This will be played at the spectacular Al Awwal Park, officially located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The venue is the permanent home ground for Al Nassr and is highly famous for its matchday atmosphere. Thousands of passionate local supporters are expected to fill the stadium, creating an intense environment for the visiting Damac FC team.

How To Watch Al Nassr Vs Damac Live Streaming In India?

The Sony Sports Network completely holds the official television broadcasting rights for the Saudi Pro League across the Indian subcontinent. Fans can easily watch the match live on television through Sony Sports channels. Additionally, those who strongly prefer digital viewing can stream the entire game live using the SonyLIV application or the FanCode platform right on their smart devices.

Saudi Arabia And MENA Region Live Broadcast Details

The Saudi Sports Company, commonly known as SSC, is the exclusive official broadcaster for all domestic league matches. Viewers can directly watch the game live on SSC television channels. Digital streaming fans can actively use the VIP Shahid application, which perfectly offers high-definition live coverage of the entire Saudi Pro League season.

Where To Watch Al Nassr Vs Damac In USA And UK?

In the United States, viewers can completely catch the live football action directly through Fox Sports, with the match officially airing on Fox Sports 2 and Fox Deportes. American fans can also stream it live using the Fox Sports App. For supporters located in the United Kingdom, the popular sports streaming platform DAZN holds the exclusive broadcasting rights, officially allowing fans to stream the match seamlessly.

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