FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has officially revealed the final 26-man roster for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026. The major announcement made today confirms the elite group of players travelling to the United States, Canada and Mexico. The German national football team is aggressively chasing a historic fifth World Cup. By successfully mixing legendary veterans like Manuel Neuer with exciting young stars like Jamal Musiala, the management has built a perfectly balanced squad ready for intense global competition.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany Full Squad List

Player Name Playing Position Current Club Team Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper Bayern Munich Oliver Baumann Goalkeeper Hoffenheim Alexander Nubel Goalkeeper VfB Stuttgart Antonio Rudiger Defender Real Madrid Jonathan Tah Defender Bayern Munich Joshua Kimmich Defender Bayern Munich Nico Schlotterbeck Defender Borussia Dortmund Waldemar Anton Defender Borussia Dortmund David Raum Defender RB Leipzig Malick Thiaw Defender Newcastle United Nathaniel Brown Defender Eintracht Frankfurt Jamal Musiala Midfielder Bayern Munich Florian Wirtz Midfielder Bayer Leverkusen Leon Goretzka Midfielder Bayern Munich Aleksandar Pavlovic Midfielder Bayern Munich Felix Nmecha Midfielder Borussia Dortmund Angelo Stiller Midfielder VfB Stuttgart Nadiem Amiri Midfielder Mainz 05 Pascal Gross Midfielder Brighton And Hove Albion Kai Havertz Forward Arsenal Leroy Sane Forward Bayern Munich Maximilian Beier Forward Borussia Dortmund Deniz Undav Forward VfB Stuttgart Jamie Leweling Forward VfB Stuttgart Lennart Karl Forward Bayern Munich Nick Woltemade Forward Newcastle United

Germany Group Stage Fixtures for the FIFA World Cup 2026

The German national football team has been officially placed in a highly competitive group for the initial phase of the tournament. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann will carefully analyse these upcoming matches to ensure his squad safely advances to the knockout rounds. Here are the exact group stage fixtures for Germany as they aim to dominate their opponents in North America.

Match Date Opponent Team Venue Details June 15 2026 Germany vs. the Ivory Coast MetLife Stadium, New Jersey June 19 2026 Germany Vs Ecuador Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 24 2026 Germany Vs Curacao Gillette Stadium Boston

Players Who Were Part of Germany’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Campaign Who Are in the 2026 Edition

Player Name Playing Position Current Club Team Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper Bayern Munich Antonio Rudiger Defender Real Madrid Joshua Kimmich Defender Bayern Munich David Raum Defender RB Leipzig Nico Schlotterbeck Defender Borussia Dortmund Leon Goretzka Midfielder Bayern Munich Jamal Musiala Midfielder Bayern Munich Leroy Sane Forward Bayern Munich Kai Havertz Forward Arsenal

The Shocking Return Of Legendary Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

Among the biggest surprises in this official FIFA World Cup 2026 squad announcement is the unexpected comeback of Manuel Neuer. After Neuer had quit the national team, many fans and experts were convinced that he was done with the national team for good. But, Julian Nagelsmann did a great job persuading this highly experienced Bayern Munich goalkeeper to make a final great performance run in the tournament. The great leadership that he exhibits and his ability to save shots like a top-class player will bring great solidity to the entire defence.

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