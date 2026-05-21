FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has officially revealed the final 26-man roster for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026. The major announcement made today confirms the elite group of players travelling to the United States, Canada and Mexico. The German national football team is aggressively chasing a historic fifth World Cup. By successfully mixing legendary veterans like Manuel Neuer with exciting young stars like Jamal Musiala, the management has built a perfectly balanced squad ready for intense global competition.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany Full Squad List
|Player Name
|Playing Position
|Current Club Team
|Manuel Neuer
|Goalkeeper
|Bayern Munich
|Oliver Baumann
|Goalkeeper
|Hoffenheim
|Alexander Nubel
|Goalkeeper
|VfB Stuttgart
|Antonio Rudiger
|Defender
|Real Madrid
|Jonathan Tah
|Defender
|Bayern Munich
|Joshua Kimmich
|Defender
|Bayern Munich
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|Defender
|Borussia Dortmund
|Waldemar Anton
|Defender
|Borussia Dortmund
|David Raum
|Defender
|RB Leipzig
|Malick Thiaw
|Defender
|Newcastle United
|Nathaniel Brown
|Defender
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Jamal Musiala
|Midfielder
|Bayern Munich
|Florian Wirtz
|Midfielder
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Leon Goretzka
|Midfielder
|Bayern Munich
|Aleksandar Pavlovic
|Midfielder
|Bayern Munich
|Felix Nmecha
|Midfielder
|Borussia Dortmund
|Angelo Stiller
|Midfielder
|VfB Stuttgart
|Nadiem Amiri
|Midfielder
|Mainz 05
|Pascal Gross
|Midfielder
|Brighton And Hove Albion
|Kai Havertz
|Forward
|Arsenal
|Leroy Sane
|Forward
|Bayern Munich
|Maximilian Beier
|Forward
|Borussia Dortmund
|Deniz Undav
|Forward
|VfB Stuttgart
|Jamie Leweling
|Forward
|VfB Stuttgart
|Lennart Karl
|Forward
|Bayern Munich
|Nick Woltemade
|Forward
|Newcastle United
Germany Group Stage Fixtures for the FIFA World Cup 2026
The German national football team has been officially placed in a highly competitive group for the initial phase of the tournament. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann will carefully analyse these upcoming matches to ensure his squad safely advances to the knockout rounds. Here are the exact group stage fixtures for Germany as they aim to dominate their opponents in North America.
|Match Date
|Opponent Team
|Venue Details
|June 15 2026
|Germany vs. the Ivory Coast
|MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
|June 19 2026
|Germany Vs Ecuador
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|June 24 2026
|Germany Vs Curacao
|Gillette Stadium Boston
Players Who Were Part of Germany’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Campaign Who Are in the 2026 Edition
|Player Name
|Playing Position
|Current Club Team
|Manuel Neuer
|Goalkeeper
|Bayern Munich
|Antonio Rudiger
|Defender
|Real Madrid
|Joshua Kimmich
|Defender
|Bayern Munich
|David Raum
|Defender
|RB Leipzig
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|Defender
|Borussia Dortmund
|Leon Goretzka
|Midfielder
|Bayern Munich
|Jamal Musiala
|Midfielder
|Bayern Munich
|Leroy Sane
|Forward
|Bayern Munich
|Kai Havertz
|Forward
|Arsenal
The Shocking Return Of Legendary Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer
Among the biggest surprises in this official FIFA World Cup 2026 squad announcement is the unexpected comeback of Manuel Neuer. After Neuer had quit the national team, many fans and experts were convinced that he was done with the national team for good. But, Julian Nagelsmann did a great job persuading this highly experienced Bayern Munich goalkeeper to make a final great performance run in the tournament. The great leadership that he exhibits and his ability to save shots like a top-class player will bring great solidity to the entire defence.
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