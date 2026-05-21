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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here

FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here

Check the complete Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 squad list in table format. Read about the final 26-man roster and key exclusions by Julian Nagelsmann.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here (Image Source: X)
FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 18:18 IST

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has officially revealed the final 26-man roster for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026. The major announcement made today confirms the elite group of players travelling to the United States, Canada and Mexico. The German national football team is aggressively chasing a historic fifth World Cup. By successfully mixing legendary veterans like Manuel Neuer with exciting young stars like Jamal Musiala, the management has built a perfectly balanced squad ready for intense global competition. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany Full Squad List

Player Name Playing Position Current Club Team
Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper Bayern Munich
Oliver Baumann Goalkeeper Hoffenheim
Alexander Nubel Goalkeeper VfB Stuttgart
Antonio Rudiger Defender Real Madrid
Jonathan Tah Defender Bayern Munich
Joshua Kimmich Defender Bayern Munich
Nico Schlotterbeck Defender Borussia Dortmund
Waldemar Anton Defender Borussia Dortmund
David Raum Defender RB Leipzig
Malick Thiaw Defender Newcastle United
Nathaniel Brown Defender Eintracht Frankfurt
Jamal Musiala Midfielder Bayern Munich
Florian Wirtz Midfielder Bayer Leverkusen
Leon Goretzka Midfielder Bayern Munich
Aleksandar Pavlovic Midfielder Bayern Munich
Felix Nmecha Midfielder Borussia Dortmund
Angelo Stiller Midfielder VfB Stuttgart
Nadiem Amiri Midfielder Mainz 05
Pascal Gross Midfielder Brighton And Hove Albion
Kai Havertz Forward Arsenal
Leroy Sane Forward Bayern Munich
Maximilian Beier Forward Borussia Dortmund
Deniz Undav Forward VfB Stuttgart
Jamie Leweling Forward VfB Stuttgart
Lennart Karl Forward Bayern Munich
Nick Woltemade Forward Newcastle United

Germany Group Stage Fixtures for the FIFA World Cup 2026

The German national football team has been officially placed in a highly competitive group for the initial phase of the tournament. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann will carefully analyse these upcoming matches to ensure his squad safely advances to the knockout rounds. Here are the exact group stage fixtures for Germany as they aim to dominate their opponents in North America.

Match Date Opponent Team Venue Details
June 15 2026 Germany vs. the Ivory Coast MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
June 19 2026 Germany Vs Ecuador Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 24 2026 Germany Vs Curacao Gillette Stadium Boston

Players Who Were Part of Germany’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Campaign Who Are in the 2026 Edition

Player Name Playing Position Current Club Team
Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper Bayern Munich
Antonio Rudiger Defender Real Madrid
Joshua Kimmich Defender Bayern Munich
David Raum Defender RB Leipzig
Nico Schlotterbeck Defender Borussia Dortmund
Leon Goretzka Midfielder Bayern Munich
Jamal Musiala Midfielder Bayern Munich
Leroy Sane Forward Bayern Munich
Kai Havertz Forward Arsenal

The Shocking Return Of Legendary Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

Among the biggest surprises in this official FIFA World Cup 2026 squad announcement is the unexpected comeback of Manuel Neuer. After Neuer had quit the national team, many fans and experts were convinced that he was done with the national team for good. But, Julian Nagelsmann did a great job persuading this highly experienced Bayern Munich goalkeeper to make a final great performance run in the tournament. The great leadership that he exhibits and his ability to save shots like a top-class player will bring great solidity to the entire defence.

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Also Read: Who Will Broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 in India? US Firm Emerges in Race With Prasar Bharati And DD Sports

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here
Tags: Antonio RudigerFlorian wirtzGerman National Football TeamGermany FIFA World Cup 2026 SquadJamal MusialaJulian NagelsmannKai HavertzManuel NeuerWorld Cup Rosters

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here
FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here

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