Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Founder Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset? 2019 Police Records Over Kashmir Narrative Links Resurface

The political satirical movement ‘Cockroach Janata Party’, which was launched to gain popularity a few days ago, has now attracted more than 9 million followers on Instagram. This is more followers than any of the mainstream political parties in India including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has been running the government at the Centre since 2014. Founded amid outrage over alleged remarks by CJI comparing unemployed youth to ‘cockroaches,’ the meme driven campaign has rapidly evolved into a viral online protest.

Who Is The Founder Of ‘Cockroach Janata Party’?

Abhijeet Dipke, a 30 year old political communication strategist with expertise in public messaging, story construction, and the influence of internet platforms on political opinion, founded the Cockroach Janata Party CJP.

In Pune, he earned his journalism degree. After that, Dipke relocated to the US to continue his education. The Mint reports that he recently finished a two year master’s degree in public relations at Boston University. He also mentioned that he is applying for a job during an interview.

Is CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset?

Former police records of Abhijeet Dipke, the Boston based founder of the viral online platform Cockroach Janta Party, have resurfaced on social media, creating fresh controversy around the case. The documents circulated by @MeghUpdates alleged that Dipke was an ‘ISI-paid asset’ and promoted ‘ISI-biased narratives’ that were in keeping with Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, according to the reports.

The charges have sparked anew discussion on social media platforms regarding the lines between the realm of political satire and propaganda or anti-India sentiment that Dipke has treaded in his controversial work. Backers maintain that the material it created was meant to be satirical and political commentary, while critics believe some posts were meant to boost anti India messages.

Shocking Revelation: Boston-based Abhijeet Dipke, founder of viral “Cockroach Janta Party”, was flagged in 2019 Pune Police records as an ISI-paid asset pushing Pakistan’s Kashmir narrative. LRO’s sedition complaint is still pending. Law may soon hunt the “cockroach.” Satire… pic.twitter.com/gGiT5IMQ2j — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 20, 2026







What Was Written In The Report?

According to the reports shared by @MeghUpdates, and @LegalLro post dated back to 6th August 2019, it had been earlier looked into by Pune police, according to claims on social media, based on complaints filed by activists and political groups. A complaint filed against Dipke’s sedition said he was spreading ‘content’ which allegedly harmed India’s sovereignty and was ‘echoing Pakistani talking points on Kashmir’. Legal observers say allegations of national security, foreign influence need a lot of evidence and judicial examination before any determinations can be made. The release of these documents has, however, reignited a political controversy, many wondering if the case has actually been investigated at all.

Boston return, US/Pak paid n fed @abhijeet_dipke is already registered in @PuneCityPolice diary as ISI paid asset!

2019 LRO sedition complaint against him for pushing Pakistan Kashmir agenda is pending at @CPPuneCity!

Law will knock his door at appropriate time hunting cockroach! pic.twitter.com/RuDE6uizG6 — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) May 20, 2026







Cockroach Janata Party’s Account Suspended?

As expected Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India. pic.twitter.com/44ymllnSMJ — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 21, 2026







Just some minutes ago, CJP Founder @abhijeet_dipke posted that the account has been suspended in India. If you search for the account on X, it will show account has been withheld in response to a legal demand.

Also Read: How Cockroach Janta Party Defeated BJP To Become World’s Largest Party In Just 4 Days