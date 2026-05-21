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Home > Sports News > Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Hug For ‘IPL Journeyman’ Manish Pandey Resurfaces Online After Match-Winning Knock in KKR vs MI — WATCH Viral Video

Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Hug For ‘IPL Journeyman’ Manish Pandey Resurfaces Online After Match-Winning Knock in KKR vs MI — WATCH Viral Video

KKR vs MI: A heartwarming throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan emotionally hugging Manish Pandey after a KKR victory has resurfaced online following the veteran batter’s match-winning knock against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 on Wednesday night. The viral clip, originally from 2024, has once again won over fans, with many celebrating Pandey’s redemption moment after his crucial innings at Eden Gardens. Watch the video.

Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Hug For ‘IPL Journeyman’ Manish Pandey Resurfaces Online After Match-Winning Knock in KKR vs MI — WATCH Viral Video (Image Source: X)
Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Hug For ‘IPL Journeyman’ Manish Pandey Resurfaces Online After Match-Winning Knock in KKR vs MI — WATCH Viral Video (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-21 13:29 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders supporters have been hit with a big nostalgia wave on social media. Manish Pandey’s stunning finishing performance against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, May 20 2026, has led to an old touchy video taking over the internet. The 2024 season video shows Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders team owner Shah Rukh Khan giving a very emotional hug to the talented batter. As Manish has once again soared into the limelight for his stunning 45-run knock against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, this clip is garnering a lot of attention. 

Shah Rukh Khan Introduces Manish Pandey To Aryan Khan In Resurfaced Clip

The very special introduction coming right after the heartfelt hug is one of the most charming details of this viral throwback video. Shah Rukh Khan, after warmly hugging the cricketer, with a big smile on his face, turns and introduces the cricket superstar to his son Aryan Khan, who was also on the field. The great love and utmost respect that the franchise management and their players have for each other are quite evident in this scene. This is the very part of the video that the fans are sharing widely and praising the Bollywood icon for always treating his players with utmost dignity and real respect.

The Complete Connection Between This Old Video And IPL 2026

Though the clip actually belongs to the time when Shreyas Iyer was the captain, it miraculously resurfaced now for a very particular reason. Manish Pandey, last night, put up a magnificent unbeaten 45 runs that led the Kolkata Knight Riders to a very important win over the Mumbai Indians. The enthusiastic supporters instantly fetched this emotional old video as a tribute to his great commitment to the franchise. The throwback is a perfect metaphor for his enduring association with the team, making his present IPL 2026 exploits look not only very poetic but also extremely gratifying.

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Manish Pandey Match Winning Knock And KKR Playoff Qualification Scenario

This recent victory against the Mumbai Indians has completely revitalised the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 points table. The brilliant 45-run contribution by Manish Pandey ensured that the three-time champions secured two massive points, keeping their playoff hopes firmly alive. As the race for the top four spots heavily intensifies, KKR must win their last league game and hope for Punjab And Rajasthan to loose. 

Also Read: How Can KKR Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 4-Wicket Win Over MI? Qualification Scenarios Explained

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Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Hug For ‘IPL Journeyman’ Manish Pandey Resurfaces Online After Match-Winning Knock in KKR vs MI — WATCH Viral Video
Tags: Aryan KhanIPL 2026KKR vs MIKolkata Knight RidersManish PandeyMatch Winning Knockshah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan Manish Pandey Viral VideoThrowback Videoviral video

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Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Hug For ‘IPL Journeyman’ Manish Pandey Resurfaces Online After Match-Winning Knock in KKR vs MI — WATCH Viral Video
Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Hug For ‘IPL Journeyman’ Manish Pandey Resurfaces Online After Match-Winning Knock in KKR vs MI — WATCH Viral Video
Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Hug For ‘IPL Journeyman’ Manish Pandey Resurfaces Online After Match-Winning Knock in KKR vs MI — WATCH Viral Video
Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Hug For ‘IPL Journeyman’ Manish Pandey Resurfaces Online After Match-Winning Knock in KKR vs MI — WATCH Viral Video

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