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Home > Entertainment News > Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Has No Hindi Release Despite Pan-India Launch: Is Ajay Devgn’s Film Remake The Real Reason?

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Has No Hindi Release Despite Pan-India Launch: Is Ajay Devgn’s Film Remake The Real Reason?

In giving Drishyam 3 a more focused effort in terms of its origins, Mohanlal has ensured that there is a clear path made available for Ajay Devgn to shine through in his Hindi adaptation of the movie.

Drishyam 3 (PHOTO: X)
Drishyam 3 (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 13:25 IST

With the release of Mohanlal’s much-anticipated movie Drishyam 3 drawing near, the producers of the film Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak shed light on how they have developed an increasing fondness for Malayalam movies and also gave some insight into Ajay Devgn’s Hindi adaptation of the series.

In giving Drishyam 3 a more focused effort in terms of its origins, Mohanlal has ensured that there is a clear path made available for Ajay Devgn to shine through in his Hindi adaptation of the movie. With this, there will be no risk of having simultaneous releases of the Hindi version that may cause competition between one another, or even cause confusion among viewers with all the dubbed versions. In the eyes of the Bollywood audience, Vijay Salgaonkar is the undisputed star of the series.

The mutual respect maintained by the two film industries ensures that both versions are given the time they deserve in the limelight. While the audience of Malayalam gets to know the next part of the life story of Georgekutty, the Hindi audience is treated to a version designed for them on an occasion that has almost become the identity of the franchise.

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Commenting on this to ANI, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed that it was during the lockdown that his team had an urge to enter the world of Malayalam cinema. Talking about it, he stated that it happened after they watched some movies of the film industry.

Regarding the incorporation of Panorama Studios into Malayalam cinema, Kumar Mangat Pathak said, “As the lockdown began, we started watching a lot of Malayalam movies. And we realized that the content is really good. Various types of movies are being produced there. Then, all of our team got together and did the research for one and a half years. We met people and writers.”

“We then planned everything and introduced Panorama. We were producing two-three movies. We became part of Malayalam cinema through Mr. Anthony, Mr. Mohanlal, and Mr. Jacob. Together, we are doing it. Our movie will be released all over the world. Other than that, we are planning to make various other movies.”

Abhishek Pathak also spoke about the release date of Drishyam 3 starring Ajay Devgn. According to him, the Hindi version is supposed to hit the theaters on October 2nd, which seems to be the perfect release date for the Drishyam series.

ALSO READ:   Dhurandhar Box Office Day 64: Ranveer Singh’s Film Refuses To Back Down Despite Slowdown, Pulls In Rs 5–7 Lakh

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Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Has No Hindi Release Despite Pan-India Launch: Is Ajay Devgn’s Film Remake The Real Reason?
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Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Has No Hindi Release Despite Pan-India Launch: Is Ajay Devgn’s Film Remake The Real Reason?

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Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Has No Hindi Release Despite Pan-India Launch: Is Ajay Devgn’s Film Remake The Real Reason?
Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Has No Hindi Release Despite Pan-India Launch: Is Ajay Devgn’s Film Remake The Real Reason?
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