Dhurandhar Box Office Day 64: Ranveer Singh’s Film Refuses To Back Down Despite Slowdown, Pulls In Rs 5–7 Lakh

The cinematic journey of a mega-blockbuster eventually hits a part where its daily earnings settle into smaller, quieter figures, like it kind of just slows down. The high-octane action thriller led by Ranveer Singh has officially moved into this later-stage theatrical window. After rewriting box office history for the past two months, the movie is now basically winding up its theatre run, with low but consistent footfall across multiple city centers.

Dhurandhar Day 64 Box Office Performance: Minimal Yet Steady Earnings

On its sixty-fourth day in theatres, the action-packed sequel sort of managed to hold on to a modest footprint, even while getting boxed in by newer weekly releases and this looming digital premiere. The film has, predictably, started to see its screen count drop pretty hard across the country, but it still keeps catching a loyal audience in certain multiplexes only. Theatre chains have been running a limited number of daily shows, mostly aimed at viewers who kind of want the big-screen vibe rather than streaming options.

Dhurandhar India Net Collection Stays Around Rs 5–7 Lakh Mark

During this last bit, you can practically feel the box office run getting squeezed into one tight daily window. On Day 64, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge logged an India net of around ₹0.05 Crore (5 Lakh) up to ₹0.07 Crore (7 Lakh). Now these last receipts are mostly carried by the original Hindi version, while the dubbed editions across regional markets are nearly done. And since the movie already stacked very huge profits in the first few weeks, those small single-digit lakhs end up being the closing financial steps toward its overall domestic legacy.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Continues Its Long Theatrical Run

Finishing more than nine weeks in cinema halls is kind of a rare thing these days, with all the quick digital turns. The surprising part is that this project is still running in theatres, so it really must have landed with action cinema fans across the whole nation. Even though the daily ticket numbers are now low compared with the opening week charts, that long run kind of seals the whole deal, making it feel like a true powerhouse.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 63: Ranveer Singh Film Holds Steady At Rs 15 Lakh Despite OTT Release Buzz