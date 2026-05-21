Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya’s Epic Action Film Surges Past Rs 175 Crore Worldwide In A Blockbuster Run

Suriya’s much-awaited film Karuppu has kind of turned into this global box office sensation, you know, like the kind that keeps spreading. By the sixth day of its theatrical run, the movie has reportedly already crossed the impressive ₹175 crore gross mark worldwide, and that feels like a real major milestone for the entire project, not just a number on a chart.

This kind of achievement kind of shows how strong Suriya’s star pull is, especially since he comes back in a high-intensity, action-driven role that audiences have been waiting for quite a while. Even though there were a few early release day hiccups, mostly tied to minor distribution issues, the film quickly got its rhythm back, and then it just never looked back, period. Like, it moved forward fast.

What’s really driving all of this is the sheer scale and energy of the big screen experience. People keep showing up in theatres, pulled in by the larger-than-life presentation and that broad mass appeal vibe, and somehow Karuppu is now one of the most discussed releases of the season, day after day.

Suriya’s Karuppu Powers Past ₹175 Crore Worldwide Milestone

That film’s quick little run to this box office landmark feels like a proper high point in the lead actor’s career, really. Hitting the ₹175 crore mark so fast, within its opening week only, and not giving much breathing room, has put Karuppu right there among the boldest regional releases of the year.

And honestly, a big chunk of the movie’s charm comes from Suriya and Trisha Krishnan reuniting on screen again after close to two decades. Their on-screen pairing carries this nostalgic tide, pulls in long-time fans too, and yeah, even convinces older viewers to step back into theatres to watch the film on the big screen.

Strong Overseas Run Boosts Overall Global Box Office Figures

A pretty big part of this commercial success comes from out-of-country markets, where the film is doing remarkably well in theatres , kind of steady. It has already bagged more than ₹54 crore internationally, with solid contributions from North America, the Middle East, Europe, and Australia. This standout global momentum has also helped offset small ups and downs in the home market, so the film got a more solid overall lift across the world.

Day 6 Collections Show Stability Despite Midweek Dip

On its first Wednesday, the film earned roughly ₹10.30 crore net across India, which is a kind of natural midweek dip of about 19% from the previous day. Even so, that small slowdown still shows solid steadiness and a fairly healthy theatrical run overall.

Because of this run, the movie has now crossed the ₹100 crore net milestone comfortably in India. The evening and night shows keep getting really good occupancy, especially in Tamil Nadu, where cinema halls are still pulling in packed crowds and really energetic reactions.

Fantasy Action Blend Continues To Drive Audience Interest

The real reason the film did so well at the box office isn’t just some lucky timing; it is more about RJ Balaji’s kinda distinctive way of telling stories. He takes a hard-hitting courtroom drama, then folds in bits that feel like they came out of local mythology, and somehow the whole thing lands as this sharp mix, where ordinary human trouble meets a real intense feeling of the divine.

The theatres turn into these high-energy celebration zones, where viewers aren’t only watching the movie; they’re kind of pulled in, living through it with real enthusiasm and emotion.

Also Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Film Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net, Crosses Rs 160 Crore Worldwide Milestone

