Rupee Rebounds To 96.20 Against US Dollar From Record Lows: RBI’s Move To Crude Slump – Two Key Factors Explained

Rupee vs Dollar: The Indian rupee sharply reversed course against the US dollar Thursday morning after coming under heavy pressure in recent sessions. It was spurred by falling oil prices globally and a bit of investor comfort with emerging market currencies. At the same time, the Reserve Bank of India’s latest liquidity measure gave traders another reason to stay positive, even though concerns around foreign outflows and global uncertainty have not completely disappeared.

What Helped The Rupee To Recover?

The rupee roared back on Thursday after several dull trading sessions. It opened at 96.30 against the US dollar, gaining 52 paise to provide some much-needed relief to the market from Wednesday’s close of $96.82. The pair was trading at 96.2430, up 0.30% on the day at 11:07 am IST, in a sign of a meaningful recovery after a rough run for the domestic currency.

One of the biggest triggers was crude oil.

Brent crude dropped 5.6% overnight and stayed close to $105 per barrel, easing concerns around India’s import costs.

At 10:45 am IST, WTI crude was trading at $98.96 per barrel, up 0.70 points or 0.71%. Brent crude was up 0.61 points, or 0.58%, at $105.60 per barrel.

For India, lower oil prices matter because the country imports most of its crude requirements. When oil cools, pressure on inflation and the trade bill also tends to ease.

Did Global Markets Also Support the Move?

Yes — softer US bond yields also helped.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield slipped below 4.60% after fears around inflation and aggressive US rate expectations eased.

That provided some space for emerging market currencies, including the rupee.

The recovery also came after expectations that the rupee would open near 96.66–96.70, but the currency performed better than market estimates.

What Is RBI’s $5 Billion Dollar-Rupee Swap, And Why Does It Matter?

Another trigger for rupee recovery is the Reserve Bank of India’s announcement of a $5 billion USD/INR buy-sell swap auction.

The swap is for three years and is scheduled for May 26 and is meant to inject durable liquidity into the banking system.

Under this system, banks would lend dollars to the RBI and get rupees in return. In three years the transaction will be reversed.

Bankers said the move would help relieve pressure in the forward currency market and improve liquidity conditions.

Is the pressure really off the rupee?

Thursday’s bounce doesn’t change the overall situation.

The rupee is in the middle of a nine-session losing streak during which it has weakened by about 2.5%.

So far this year, the country’s currency has fallen over 5%, after already shedding another 5% in 2025.

Key risks: Foreign investor outflows, ongoing global uncertainty.

What does it mean for Dalal Street?

Investors also saw better sentiment in equities.

The BSE Sensex was up 314.65 points or 0.42 per cent at 75,633.04 around 10 AM. The NSE Nifty50 was up 120.80 points, or 0.51%, at 23,779.80.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Springs Back, Nifty Flexes Strength As Dalal Street Turns Bright And Sunny Again

Markets appear to have been relieved for now by softer oil and RBI support, but the rupee’s ability to sustain this recovery could depend on global yields, crude trends and foreign capital flows.

Also Read: Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? SpaceX IPO Filing Reveals The Math Behind The Big Bet

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)