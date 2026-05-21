What Changed Globally for Stock Market Today? From Nvidia Buzz to Easing War Fears, Here’s Why Sensex and Nifty Are on a Bull Run

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Keep the Morning Mood Bright as Bulls Stay in Control. Dalal Street Opens With Confidence Amid Global Cheer and Cooling Geopolitical Worries. Market continued its cheerful run on Thursday morning as investors happily returned to riskier assets, brushing aside recent geopolitical nerves. Strong global market cues, easing US-Iran tensions and cooling bond yields helped benchmark indices trade firmly in the green. By 10:13 am (While writing this article), the Sensex was up 261 points at 75,579, while the Nifty gained 112 points to trade above 23,770. Banking, metal and auto stocks remained the market’s morning favourites, while broader markets also joined the party. After sessions dominated by caution and volatility, traders finally got a breather with optimism making a confident comeback across Dalal Street.

Stock Market Turns Fully Green as Sensex, Nifty Power Ahead in Morning Trade

Sensex Rally: Sensex surged over 600 points to hit an intraday high of 75,946.

Sensex surged over 600 points to hit an intraday high of 75,946. Nifty Reclaims Key Level: Nifty 50 crossed the 23,850 mark, touching 23,860 during early trade.

Nifty 50 crossed the 23,850 mark, touching 23,860 during early trade. Broader Markets Shine: BSE midcap and smallcap indices climbed nearly 1% each amid broad-based buying.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices climbed nearly 1% each amid broad-based buying. Investor Wealth Jumps: BSE market capitalisation rose to ₹464 lakh crore, adding nearly ₹3 lakh crore in investor wealth within minutes of opening trade.

Why Is the Stock Market Rising Today?

A Much-Needed Sigh of Relief for Dalal Street: US-Iran War Updates

After days of geopolitical uncertainty, a spike in oil and tense trading sessions, Dalal Street finally buoyed up its spirits. Thursday’s rally came as world markets hailed fresh indications of a possible peace deal between the US and Iran, reassuring investors that the much-feared escalation of war in the Middle East could end soon. It was further buoyed by the Indian rupee’s recovery against the dollar, cooling US bond yields, and the easing of sharp spikes in crude prices. Global equities also strengthened their market narrative, while AI and semiconductor stocks continued to witness heavy buying momentum.

Optimism was further reinforced after US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were in their “final stages” and that there was still a chance the US could resolve the issue through diplomatic negotiations.

For traders who spent the last few sessions watching oil charts and war headlines buzzing across screens, Thursday’s rally felt more like a long-awaited sense of relief finally taking effect.

Other Reasons For Stock Market Greens Today

Recovery in the Indian rupee against the US dollar: A stronger rupee reduced pressure on imports and improved investor confidence in India’s economic stability and foreign fund inflows.

A stronger rupee reduced pressure on imports and improved investor confidence in India’s economic stability and foreign fund inflows. Falling US bond yields: Lower US bond yields eased fears of aggressive rate hikes, making equities more attractive for global investors once again.

Lower US bond yields eased fears of aggressive rate hikes, making equities more attractive for global investors once again. Sharp rebound in global equity markets: Strong gains across Asian and US markets boosted overall risk appetite, encouraging investors to return to equities confidently.

Strong gains across Asian and US markets boosted overall risk appetite, encouraging investors to return to equities confidently. Cooling crude oil prices after recent spikes: Softer oil prices reduced inflation worries and eased concerns over India’s import bill and corporate profit margins.

Softer oil prices reduced inflation worries and eased concerns over India’s import bill and corporate profit margins. Strong momentum in global AI and semiconductor stocks: Continued buying in AI and chip stocks lifted global technology sentiment, supporting broader market optimism across sectors.

Continued buying in AI and chip stocks lifted global technology sentiment, supporting broader market optimism across sectors. US-Iran negotiations entering final stages: Hopes of a peace deal reduced geopolitical fears, calming markets worried about war-driven disruptions in oil and global trade.

What Changed Globally For Indian Stock Market Today?

Asian Markets Rally Strongly: Asian equities traded sharply higher as global risk appetite improved amid easing geopolitical concerns.

Asian equities traded sharply higher as global risk appetite improved amid easing geopolitical concerns. KOSPI Leads the Charge: South Korea’s KOSPI surged 6%, while Kosdaq jumped 5.5% on strong tech and AI-related buying.

South Korea’s KOSPI surged 6%, while Kosdaq jumped 5.5% on strong tech and AI-related buying. Japan Extends Gains: Japan’s Nikkei rallied over 3%, tracking strength in global semiconductor and technology stocks.

Japan’s Nikkei rallied over 3%, tracking strength in global semiconductor and technology stocks. MSCI Asia-Pacific Index Climbs: The broader MSCI Asia-Pacific index gained 1.2%, reflecting upbeat investor sentiment across regional markets.

The broader MSCI Asia-Pacific index gained 1.2%, reflecting upbeat investor sentiment across regional markets. Wall Street Bounces Back: US markets rebounded strongly after a three-day selloff, led by technology and chip stocks.

Bounces Back: US markets rebounded strongly after a three-day selloff, led by technology and chip stocks. Dow, S&P, Nasdaq End Higher : Dow Jones gained 1.31%, S&P 500 rose 1.08%, while Nasdaq climbed 1.55%.

: Dow Jones gained 1.31%, S&P 500 rose 1.08%, while Nasdaq climbed 1.55%. Tech Giants Lead US Rally: Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Tesla and Microsoft posted strong gains amid continued AI optimism.

Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Tesla and Microsoft posted strong gains amid continued AI optimism. Nvidia Delivers Blockbuster Earnings: Nvidia reported record quarterly earnings, boosting confidence in global AI and semiconductor demand.

Delivers Blockbuster Earnings: Nvidia reported record quarterly earnings, boosting confidence in global AI and semiconductor demand. Revenue and Profit Surge: Nvidia’s revenue jumped 85% YoY to $81.62 billion, while net profit surged to $58.3 billion.

Nvidia’s revenue jumped 85% YoY to $81.62 billion, while net profit surged to $58.3 billion. Massive Buyback Announcement: Nvidia also announced an $80 billion share buyback plan, further exciting investors.

Nvidia also announced an $80 billion share buyback plan, further exciting investors. Oil Prices Recover Slightly: Brent crude traded near $105 per barrel, while WTI crude hovered around $99 after recent sharp declines.

Brent crude traded near $105 per barrel, while WTI crude hovered around $99 after recent sharp declines. Gold Prices Stay Stable: Spot gold held near $4,544 per ounce as investors monitored geopolitical developments and interest rate expectations.

Dalal Street finally traded stress for swagger on Thursday as bulls marched back with confidence and investors happily chased the green screens again. While oil prices, geopolitics and global headlines still remain the market’s favourite mood swingers, today’s rally proved one thing clearly: markets may panic fast, but they bounce back even faster when optimism knocks.

(This Article Has Inputs From Reuters And PTI)

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