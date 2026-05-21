Banda Weather Report Today 21 May 2026: How Hot Winds From Pakistan Pushed Temperature In This UP City Near 50°C Amid Heatwave. When Will Rain Bring Relief?

Banda Weather, Temperature Today, May 21: Several parts of India are witnessing an intense spell of heat this week, with temperatures crossing 45°C in multiple cities and some regions nearing 48°C, including UP’s Banda district, where the temperature neared 50°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts across parts of North-West and Central India, warning that severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the coming days. Delhi continued to remain under an orange alert on Wednesday as temperatures hovered between 44°C and 45°C, while isolated pockets were expected to touch 46°C. Night temperatures have also remained unusually high, worsening discomfort levels for residents. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 28.3°C, nearly two degrees above normal.

Is There A Heatwave Alert For Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh has been reeling under heatwave conditions for nearly a week. Banda continued to remain the hottest city in the country for the fourth consecutive day, recording a maximum temperature of 48°C.

On Wednesday, temperatures remained extremely high across several cities in the state. Prayagraj recorded 46.4°C, Jhansi 45.9°C, Agra 45.3°C, Bulandshahr 45°C and Kanpur 44.6°C.

By Thursday morning, strong sunshine had already intensified heat conditions across most parts of the state, leaving residents struggling with soaring temperatures. Heatwave alerts have been issued in 59 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including red alerts in 23 districts where conditions are expected to become severe due to hot winds.

Why Banda Emerged As Asia’s Hottest Locations?

The most extreme temperatures were recorded in Banda district, where the mercury touched 48.2°C on Tuesday.

The severe heat reportedly caused roads to soften, while metal surfaces became dangerously hot. Afternoon conditions in the district were described as furnace-like.

Prayagraj, with a temperature of 45.8°C, also emerged as one of the hottest cities in the state, following Banda, Jhansi and Agra.

The IMD has issued red alerts for multiple districts, including Agra, Jhansi, Banda, Prayagraj, Hamirpur and Chitrakoot.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over several districts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat,” the IMD said.

How Hot Winds From Pakistan, Balochistan And Thar Desert Increase Temperature in India

According to the Meteorological Department, dry and extremely hot winds originating from Pakistan’s Balochistan region and the Thar Desert are directly reaching the plains of North India, leading to a sharp rise in temperatures.

Officials said the current conditions resemble the intense heat usually experienced during the last week of May or June.

On Wednesday, temperatures crossed 46°C in 16 cities spread across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Odisha and Maharashtra.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast For The Coming Days

May 22

Weather is expected to remain clear in Western Uttar Pradesh with continuing heatwave conditions. Light rain is possible in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

May 23

Strong sunshine is likely in Western Uttar Pradesh, with heatwave conditions expected to intensify discomfort levels. Rainfall is likely in Purvanchal and other eastern regions.

May 24

Western Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness dry weather along with hot winds blowing at speeds of up to 40 km/h. Rain is possible in eastern parts of the state.

May 25

Hot winds at speeds of around 40 km/h are likely in Western Uttar Pradesh, leading to increased heat. Rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is possible in the northeastern parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

May 26

Strong sunshine is expected across the entire state. Heatwave conditions are likely to continue and nights are also expected to remain warm.

10-Day Weather Forecast For Banda, Uttar Pradesh

Date Weather Condition Maximum Minimum Rain Chance Today Sunny 42°C 27°C 0% Fri 22 Mostly Sunny 42°C 27°C 2% Sat 23 Mostly Sunny 41°C 27°C 1% Sun 24 Sunny 41°C 27°C 0% Mon 25 Sunny 41°C 26°C 0% Tue 26 Sunny 39°C 26°C 2% Wed 27 Sunny 39°C 27°C 1% Thu 28 Sunny 37°C 25°C 3% Fri 29 AM Thunderstorms 35°C 24°C 37% Sat 30 Scattered Thunderstorms 34°C 24°C 57% Sun 31 AM Thunderstorms 34°C 25°C 46% Mon 01 Partly Cloudy 35°C 25°C 24% Tue 02 Partly Cloudy 36°C 26°C 23% Wed 03 Partly Cloudy 37°C 26°C 24% Thu 04 Isolated Thunderstorms 37°C 26°C 31%

Maximum Temperatures Observed Across India on May 20, 2026

Station-Wise Temperature Data

Station Subdivision Temperature Departure Banda East Uttar Pradesh 48.0°C +4.5 Khajuraho East Madhya Pradesh 47.4°C +3.9 Wardha Vidarbha 47.1°C +3.8 Rohtak Haryana 46.9°C +6.2 Nagpur Vidarbha 46.6°C +3.1 Nowgong East Madhya Pradesh 46.6°C +3.3 Sriganganagar West Rajasthan 46.5°C +3.8 Amraoti Vidarbha 46.4°C +4.3 Chandrapur Vidarbha 46.2°C +2.7 Hamirpur West Uttar Pradesh 46.2°C +3.4 Jharsuguda Odisha 46.0°C +4.2 Damoh East Madhya Pradesh 46.0°C +2.9 Jhansi West Uttar Pradesh 45.9°C +3.1 Ambala Punjab 45.8°C +6.9 Mandla East Madhya Pradesh 45.6°C +3.6 Hissar Haryana 45.4°C +3.6 Satna East Madhya Pradesh 45.3°C +3.0 Sambalpur Odisha 45.3°C +3.5 Pilani Rajasthan 45.3°C +3.9 Agra West Uttar Pradesh 45.3°C +3.0 Akola Vidarbha 45.2°C +2.6 Yeotmal Vidarbha 45.2°C +3.7 Orai East Uttar Pradesh 45.2°C +3.9 Patiala Punjab 45.0°C +5.5 Rentachintala Coastal Andhra Pradesh 45.0°C +3.2 Khammam Rayalaseema 45.0°C +4.9

Also Read: Weather Today (21 May, 2026) Live Updates