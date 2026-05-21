Banda Weather Report Today 21 May 2026: How Hot Winds From Pakistan Pushed Temperature In This UP City Near 50°C Amid Heatwave. When Will Rain Bring Relief?

Banda Weather, Temperature Today, May 21: Several parts of India are witnessing an intense spell of heat this week, with temperatures crossing 45°C in multiple cities and some regions nearing 48°C, including UP’s Banda district, where the temperature neared 50°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts across parts of North-West and Central India, warning that severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the coming days. Delhi continued to remain under an orange alert on Wednesday as temperatures hovered between 44°C and 45°C, while isolated pockets were expected to touch 46°C. Night temperatures have also remained unusually high, worsening discomfort levels for residents. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 28.3°C, nearly two degrees above normal.
Is There A Heatwave Alert For Uttar Pradesh?
Uttar Pradesh has been reeling under heatwave conditions for nearly a week. Banda continued to remain the hottest city in the country for the fourth consecutive day, recording a maximum temperature of 48°C.
On Wednesday, temperatures remained extremely high across several cities in the state. Prayagraj recorded 46.4°C, Jhansi 45.9°C, Agra 45.3°C, Bulandshahr 45°C and Kanpur 44.6°C.
By Thursday morning, strong sunshine had already intensified heat conditions across most parts of the state, leaving residents struggling with soaring temperatures. Heatwave alerts have been issued in 59 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including red alerts in 23 districts where conditions are expected to become severe due to hot winds.
Why Banda Emerged As Asia’s Hottest Locations?
The most extreme temperatures were recorded in Banda district, where the mercury touched 48.2°C on Tuesday.
The severe heat reportedly caused roads to soften, while metal surfaces became dangerously hot. Afternoon conditions in the district were described as furnace-like.
Prayagraj, with a temperature of 45.8°C, also emerged as one of the hottest cities in the state, following Banda, Jhansi and Agra.
The IMD has issued red alerts for multiple districts, including Agra, Jhansi, Banda, Prayagraj, Hamirpur and Chitrakoot.
“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over several districts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat,” the IMD said.
How Hot Winds From Pakistan, Balochistan And Thar Desert Increase Temperature in India
According to the Meteorological Department, dry and extremely hot winds originating from Pakistan’s Balochistan region and the Thar Desert are directly reaching the plains of North India, leading to a sharp rise in temperatures.
Officials said the current conditions resemble the intense heat usually experienced during the last week of May or June.
On Wednesday, temperatures crossed 46°C in 16 cities spread across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Odisha and Maharashtra.
Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast For The Coming Days
May 22
Weather is expected to remain clear in Western Uttar Pradesh with continuing heatwave conditions. Light rain is possible in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.
May 23
Strong sunshine is likely in Western Uttar Pradesh, with heatwave conditions expected to intensify discomfort levels. Rainfall is likely in Purvanchal and other eastern regions.
May 24
Western Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness dry weather along with hot winds blowing at speeds of up to 40 km/h. Rain is possible in eastern parts of the state.
May 25
Hot winds at speeds of around 40 km/h are likely in Western Uttar Pradesh, leading to increased heat. Rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is possible in the northeastern parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.
May 26
Strong sunshine is expected across the entire state. Heatwave conditions are likely to continue and nights are also expected to remain warm.
10-Day Weather Forecast For Banda, Uttar Pradesh
|Date
|Weather Condition
|Maximum
|Minimum
|Rain Chance
|Today
|Sunny
|42°C
|27°C
|0%
|Fri 22
|Mostly Sunny
|42°C
|27°C
|2%
|Sat 23
|Mostly Sunny
|41°C
|27°C
|1%
|Sun 24
|Sunny
|41°C
|27°C
|0%
|Mon 25
|Sunny
|41°C
|26°C
|0%
|Tue 26
|Sunny
|39°C
|26°C
|2%
|Wed 27
|Sunny
|39°C
|27°C
|1%
|Thu 28
|Sunny
|37°C
|25°C
|3%
|Fri 29
|AM Thunderstorms
|35°C
|24°C
|37%
|Sat 30
|Scattered Thunderstorms
|34°C
|24°C
|57%
|Sun 31
|AM Thunderstorms
|34°C
|25°C
|46%
|Mon 01
|Partly Cloudy
|35°C
|25°C
|24%
|Tue 02
|Partly Cloudy
|36°C
|26°C
|23%
|Wed 03
|Partly Cloudy
|37°C
|26°C
|24%
|Thu 04
|Isolated Thunderstorms
|37°C
|26°C
|31%
Maximum Temperatures Observed Across India on May 20, 2026
Station-Wise Temperature Data
|Station
|Subdivision
|Temperature
|Departure
|Banda
|East Uttar Pradesh
|48.0°C
|+4.5
|Khajuraho
|East Madhya Pradesh
|47.4°C
|+3.9
|Wardha
|Vidarbha
|47.1°C
|+3.8
|Rohtak
|Haryana
|46.9°C
|+6.2
|Nagpur
|Vidarbha
|46.6°C
|+3.1
|Nowgong
|East Madhya Pradesh
|46.6°C
|+3.3
|Sriganganagar
|West Rajasthan
|46.5°C
|+3.8
|Amraoti
|Vidarbha
|46.4°C
|+4.3
|Chandrapur
|Vidarbha
|46.2°C
|+2.7
|Hamirpur
|West Uttar Pradesh
|46.2°C
|+3.4
|Jharsuguda
|Odisha
|46.0°C
|+4.2
|Damoh
|East Madhya Pradesh
|46.0°C
|+2.9
|Jhansi
|West Uttar Pradesh
|45.9°C
|+3.1
|Ambala
|Punjab
|45.8°C
|+6.9
|Mandla
|East Madhya Pradesh
|45.6°C
|+3.6
|Hissar
|Haryana
|45.4°C
|+3.6
|Satna
|East Madhya Pradesh
|45.3°C
|+3.0
|Sambalpur
|Odisha
|45.3°C
|+3.5
|Pilani
|Rajasthan
|45.3°C
|+3.9
|Agra
|West Uttar Pradesh
|45.3°C
|+3.0
|Akola
|Vidarbha
|45.2°C
|+2.6
|Yeotmal
|Vidarbha
|45.2°C
|+3.7
|Orai
|East Uttar Pradesh
|45.2°C
|+3.9
|Patiala
|Punjab
|45.0°C
|+5.5
|Rentachintala
|Coastal Andhra Pradesh
|45.0°C
|+3.2
|Khammam
|Rayalaseema
|45.0°C
|+4.9
Also Read: Weather Today (21 May, 2026) Live Updates
Zubair Amin is a Senior Journalist at NewsX with over seven years of experience in reporting and editorial work. He has written for leading national and international publications, including Foreign Policy Magazine, Al Jazeera, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, The Wire, Article 14, Mongabay, News9, among others. His primary focus is on international affairs, with a strong interest in US politics and policy. He also writes on West Asia, Indian polity, and constitutional issues. Zubair tweets at zubaiyr.amin