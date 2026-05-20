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Home > World News > Who Is Nadia Marcinko? Jeffrey Epstein’s Girlfriend Back In Spotlight Over Controversial 2008 Immunity Deal

Who Is Nadia Marcinko? Jeffrey Epstein’s Girlfriend Back In Spotlight Over Controversial 2008 Immunity Deal

Fresh scrutiny surrounds Jeffrey Epstein’s 2008 plea deal as US lawmakers reportedly seek answers from his former associates, including Nadia Marcinko.

Jeffrey Epstein and Nadia Marcinko (IMAGE: X)
Jeffrey Epstein and Nadia Marcinko (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 20:10 IST

JEFFREY EPSTEIN UPDATE: While Jeffrey Epstein was incarcerated for 13 months for the second time on charges of soliciting sex from an underage girl, records indicate that at least 67 times a woman visited the inmate in his cell. The woman was Nadia Marcinko. Marcinko was Epstein’s main girlfriend for seven years, his most significant partner after Ghislaine Maxwell and in later years, an assistant pilot of his private plane. She is not as widely known, but she might soon land in legal trouble, as per the latest reports. Marcinko is one of four women listed as Epstein’s “potential co-conspirators” in his 2008 plea deal, which protected them from prosecution.

Now, US lawmakers plan to question two of those assistants, namely Sarah Kellen and Lesley Groff. One congresswoman is pushing for all four women, including Adriana Ross and Marcinko, to be investigated, even with the immunity they received from that deal.

What is Nadia Marcinko’s 2008 plea deal?

Nadia Marcinko used to work as a pilot for Jeffrey Epstein and was known as one of his close associates. When Epstein struck his 2008 plea deal, Marcinko’s name reportedly turned up on the list of people who got immunity. That deal let Epstein plead guilty to lesser state charges in Florida and avoid facing federal charges; he got off pretty lightly. It also meant that several people linked to him, Marcinko included, couldn’t be prosecuted for related crimes.

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Marcinko herself has never faced any criminal charges. Her lawyers say she was actually one of Epstein’s victims, caught up in his trafficking operation. But some victims and court documents tell a different story. They claim Marcinko helped Epstein recruit or even participate in abuse involving underage girls. That original plea deal still gets a lot of criticism, mostly because people believe it let Epstein and those around him off the hook far too easily.

Who is Nadia Marcinko?

Nadia Marcinko, also known as Nadia Marcinkova, spent about seven years as Jeffrey Epstein’s main girlfriend. She also piloted his infamous private jet, the “Lolita Express.” When Epstein struck his controversial 2008 non-prosecution deal in Florida, they listed her as a possible co-conspirator.

Marcinko grew up in Slovakia. When she was young, a modelling agency scouted her. Around age 18, she moved to the US and got pulled into Epstein’s world in the early 2000s. After Epstein broke things off with Ghislaine Maxwell, Marcinko took over as his main girlfriend.

After her modelling days, Marcinko switched gears and became a professional pilot. She snagged a commercial pilot license, flight instructor certificates, and even got her Airline Transport Pilot rating from the FAA. She started promoting aviation on social media under names like “Global Girl” and “Gulfstream Girl.” In 2011, she launched Aviloop, her own aviation marketing and consulting firm, and took over as CEO.

When did Nadia Marcinko first meet Jeffrey Epstein?

It is believed that Nadia Marcinko first came into contact with Jeffrey Epstein when she was still a young girl during the late 1990s. Sources indicate that Marcinko was born in Yugoslavia but subsequently relocated to America.

She apparently became an associate of Epstein’s early on and went on to become one of Epstein’s pilots. There have been numerous accounts of her presence in Epstein’s social circles and properties for several years. Notably, she keeps a low public profile and has not revealed any further information regarding their initial meeting.

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Who Is Nadia Marcinko? Jeffrey Epstein’s Girlfriend Back In Spotlight Over Controversial 2008 Immunity Deal
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Who Is Nadia Marcinko? Jeffrey Epstein’s Girlfriend Back In Spotlight Over Controversial 2008 Immunity Deal
Who Is Nadia Marcinko? Jeffrey Epstein’s Girlfriend Back In Spotlight Over Controversial 2008 Immunity Deal
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