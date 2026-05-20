Where Did Italy PM Learn Hindi From? Georgia Meloni Says ‘Parishram Hi Safalta Ki Kunji Hai’ At Presser With PM Modi – Watch

GIORGIA MELONI VIRAL VIDEO: On Wednesday, May 20, the Italian and Indian leaders met in Rome and held a joint press conference, in which the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pointed out that the two countries are more connected than ever in their history. In the presser, Meloni impressed the audience with Hindi and said that she is familiar with an Indian saying about hard work: “Parishram hi safalta ki kunji hai.” She also gave the Hindi translation of the word, which means “Hard work is the key to success.”

Meloni further called greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his delegation in Rome “a historic day for the relations between the two nations”. Speaking of Narendra Modi as her “friend”, Meloni said that he has been leading India since 2014. This is his first time conducting bilateral missions in Italy.

The last visit of an Indian PM on a bilateral mission prior to this dates back to 2000, i.e. 26 years ago. Today, with this visit, not only are we bridging this gap, but together, we have decided to revitalise our relations. The trip is the culmination of our hard work with him and is meant to reinforce the relationships with each other that we have developed as far as it can go.

PM Modi’s viral moment with Giorgia Meloni

PM Modi handed Giorgia Meloni a pack of Melody toffees in Italy, and now those candies are nowhere to be found in India online. Try looking for them on Blinkit, Jio Mart, or Swiggy Instamart-they’ve disappeared. This all kicked off after Modi and Meloni’s playful “MELODI” moment took over the internet.

People love that nickname, blending Meloni and Modi, and it’s been the centrepiece in tons of viral videos showing their friendly vibe at global events. Even Meloni got in on the fun, tagging a clip of her and Modi at the G7 Summit with “MELODI.”

So, why did Melody toffees suddenly go out of stock online? It’s all because of that simple gift. Modi brought along a packet of Parle’s Melody toffees for Meloni during his visit to Rome, nodding to their “Melodi” friendship that keeps making headlines. Meloni posted a video of the moment, thanking Modi for the treat.

#WATCH | “Thank you for the gift”, tweets Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni She says, “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee- Melody” (Video Source: Giorgia Meloni/’X’) pic.twitter.com/wbMALD723q — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026

PM Modi’s visit to Italy

On Tuesday, PM Modi had a dinner meeting with Meloni immediately after arriving in Rome, the last stop in his five-nation tour. Later, the duo visited the famous Colosseum and engaged in lengthy talks on several topics.

As PM Modi posted photos of his meeting with Meloni on X, he wrote that he had a dinner meeting with Prime Minister Meloni as soon as he arrived in Rome to discuss several topics, as they anticipated further discussions today at the iconic Colosseum. This was the most visual part of PM Modi’s five-nation tour, where both leaders plunged into the internet craze.

MUST READ: Melody Toffees Out Of Stock On BlinkIt, Zepto, Swiggy? PM Modi’s Gift To Giorgia Meloni Sparks Crisis