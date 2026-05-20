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Home > Tech and Auto News > OnePlus Nord 6 Price Increased By Rs 5,000 Amid Global RAM Crisis—These Brands Are Also Planning The Same

OnePlus Nord 6 Price Increased By Rs 5,000 Amid Global RAM Crisis—These Brands Are Also Planning The Same

OnePlus has increased the Nord 6 price by up to Rs 5,000 in India amid the global RAM crisis, with experts warning that more smartphone brands may soon follow with similar price hikes.

OnePlus Nord 6
OnePlus Nord 6

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 17:42 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand OnePlus has silently increased the price of OnePlus Nord 6. The company has increased the price by Rs 5,000. The base variant of the device offering 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage was launched at the price tag of Rs 38,999 is now available at Rs 41,999 while the higher storage variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage which was initially launched at Rs 41,999 is now available at Rs 46,999. The media reports and experts suggest that the prices can further go high and other smartphone manufacturing brands can follow the same pattern. 

What You Still Get for the Money 

Before anyone writes off the Nord 6 entirely, it is worth looking at what the phone actually offers, because the specs are genuinely strong for this price range. 

The standout feature of the Nord 6 is its 9,000mAh battery, nearly double the size of a typical smartphone cell. Despite its large capacity, the phone supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, reaching full charge in approximately 70 minutes. It also offers 27W reverse wired charging, allowing it to function as a power bank for other devices. 

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That is a real differentiator. Most phones in this range are still stuck at 5,000mAh. The Nord 6 is playing a different game on battery alone. 

The device features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED Sunburst HDR screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, and a 32MP front camera. It also carries IP69K dust and water resistance along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. 

On top of that, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, which is proper flagship-level processing in a mid-range body. 

The Bigger Concern is What Comes Next 

A Rs 5,000 hike on a phone that launched just weeks ago is not a small thing. It changes the value calculation for anyone who was sitting on the fence. And the worry is not just about Nord 6. If OnePlus has moved first, other brands are watching. 

The global RAM shortage is pushing component costs higher across the board. OnePlus may simply be the first to pass that cost on openly. Realme, iQOO, and Poco all operate in the same price band and source similar components. If the pattern holds, buyers across the mid-range segment could soon be paying more for the same hardware they were looking at a month ago. 

Increased Price of Other Brands 
 
 

Device 

Old Price 

New Price 

Notes / Variants 

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite 

Rs 24,999 

Rs 27,999 

Base variant 

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite 

Not specified 

Rs 29,999 

Higher storage variant (256GB) 

Nothing Phone (4a) 

Not specified 

Rs 34,999 

Base variant (8GB RAM / 128GB) 

Nothing Phone (4a) 

Not specified 

Rs 40,999 

Top model (12GB RAM / 256GB) 

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro 

Not specified 

Rs 44,999 to Rs 50,999 

Depending on the storage variant 

OnePlus 15 

Rs 72,999 

Rs 77,999 

12GB RAM / 256GB variant 

OnePlus 15 

Rs 79,999 

Rs 85,999 

16GB RAM / 512GB variant 

OnePlus 15R 

Not specified 

Rs 52,999 

Received a Rs 2,500 price hike 

Realme C71 4G 

Not specified 

Not specified 

Prices increased by Rs 1,000 for every variant (Range: Rs 11,999 to Rs 44,999)  

Realme 15x 5G 

Not specified 

Not specified 

Prices increased by Rs 1,000 for every variant (Range: Rs 11,999 to Rs 44,999)  

Realme 15T 5G 

Not specified 

Not specified 

Prices increased by Rs 1,000 for every variant (Range: Rs 11,999 to Rs 44,999) 

Realme C85 5G 

Not specified 

Not specified 

Prices increased by Rs 1,000 for every variant (Range: Rs 11,999 to Rs 44,999) 

Realme 16 Pro 5G 

Not specified 

Not specified 

Prices increased by Rs 1,000 for every variant (Range: Rs 11,999 to Rs 44,999) 

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G 

Not specified 

Not specified 

Prices increased by Rs 1,000 for every variant (Range: Rs 11,999 to Rs 44,999) 

Redmi Note 15 Pro 

Not specified 

Starts at Rs 31,999 

Higher variants received hikes up to Rs 2,000 

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 

Not specified 

Starts at Rs 39,999 

Higher variants received hikes up to Rs 2,000 

 
Also Read: From Nothing To Xiaomi, These Brands Hike Prices In India: RAM Crisis Worsens The Situation—Check Updated Prices

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OnePlus Nord 6 Price Increased By Rs 5,000 Amid Global RAM Crisis—These Brands Are Also Planning The Same
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OnePlus Nord 6 Price Increased By Rs 5,000 Amid Global RAM Crisis—These Brands Are Also Planning The Same

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OnePlus Nord 6 Price Increased By Rs 5,000 Amid Global RAM Crisis—These Brands Are Also Planning The Same
OnePlus Nord 6 Price Increased By Rs 5,000 Amid Global RAM Crisis—These Brands Are Also Planning The Same
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