OnePlus Nord 6 Price Increased By Rs 5,000 Amid Global RAM Crisis—These Brands Are Also Planning The Same

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand OnePlus has silently increased the price of OnePlus Nord 6. The company has increased the price by Rs 5,000. The base variant of the device offering 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage was launched at the price tag of Rs 38,999 is now available at Rs 41,999 while the higher storage variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage which was initially launched at Rs 41,999 is now available at Rs 46,999. The media reports and experts suggest that the prices can further go high and other smartphone manufacturing brands can follow the same pattern.

What You Still Get for the Money

Before anyone writes off the Nord 6 entirely, it is worth looking at what the phone actually offers, because the specs are genuinely strong for this price range.

That is a real differentiator. Most phones in this range are still stuck at 5,000mAh. The Nord 6 is playing a different game on battery alone.

The device features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED Sunburst HDR screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, and a 32MP front camera. It also carries IP69K dust and water resistance along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

On top of that, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, which is proper flagship-level processing in a mid-range body.

The Bigger Concern is What Comes Next

A Rs 5,000 hike on a phone that launched just weeks ago is not a small thing. It changes the value calculation for anyone who was sitting on the fence. And the worry is not just about Nord 6. If OnePlus has moved first, other brands are watching.

The global RAM shortage is pushing component costs higher across the board. OnePlus may simply be the first to pass that cost on openly. Realme, iQOO, and Poco all operate in the same price band and source similar components. If the pattern holds, buyers across the mid-range segment could soon be paying more for the same hardware they were looking at a month ago.

Increased Price of Other Brands





Device Old Price New Price Notes / Variants Nothing Phone (3a) Lite Rs 24,999 Rs 27,999 Base variant Nothing Phone (3a) Lite Not specified Rs 29,999 Higher storage variant (256GB) Nothing Phone (4a) Not specified Rs 34,999 Base variant (8GB RAM / 128GB) Nothing Phone (4a) Not specified Rs 40,999 Top model (12GB RAM / 256GB) Nothing Phone (4a) Pro Not specified Rs 44,999 to Rs 50,999 Depending on the storage variant OnePlus 15 Rs 72,999 Rs 77,999 12GB RAM / 256GB variant OnePlus 15 Rs 79,999 Rs 85,999 16GB RAM / 512GB variant OnePlus 15R Not specified Rs 52,999 Received a Rs 2,500 price hike Realme C71 4G Not specified Not specified Prices increased by Rs 1,000 for every variant (Range: Rs 11,999 to Rs 44,999) Realme 15x 5G Not specified Not specified Prices increased by Rs 1,000 for every variant (Range: Rs 11,999 to Rs 44,999) Realme 15T 5G Not specified Not specified Prices increased by Rs 1,000 for every variant (Range: Rs 11,999 to Rs 44,999) Realme C85 5G Not specified Not specified Prices increased by Rs 1,000 for every variant (Range: Rs 11,999 to Rs 44,999) Realme 16 Pro 5G Not specified Not specified Prices increased by Rs 1,000 for every variant (Range: Rs 11,999 to Rs 44,999) Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Not specified Not specified Prices increased by Rs 1,000 for every variant (Range: Rs 11,999 to Rs 44,999) Redmi Note 15 Pro Not specified Starts at Rs 31,999 Higher variants received hikes up to Rs 2,000 Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Not specified Starts at Rs 39,999 Higher variants received hikes up to Rs 2,000